One of my favorite bands released a Christmas album last week, which means I wrote this column while listening to “Joy to the World,” and other seasonal favorites, as I snacked on tasty tidbits from the Sentinel’s annual potluck Halloween party.
There’s a handful of holidays that happen the final three months of the year and they all seem to get tangled in a knot. Halloween was Saturday and, after binging on horror flicks and Heath Bars, it was time to “fall” our clocks back. Election Day is Tuesday (don’t forget to vote). Veterans Day is next Wednesday (thank a veteran), then Thanksgiving (turkey sales will be advertised soon), followed by Christmas (already there with the snow) and New Years Eve.
Is it 2021 yet?
It’s a little overwhelming when you spell it out like that and that makes me want to curl back up on the sofa with my bag of Heath Bars and binge some more. But alas, time to plow ahead.
Here is a link to various discounts, sales, deals and free meals for veterans coming up on Veterans Day: militarybenefits.info/veterans-day-discounts-sales-deals-free-meals/#ixzz6cI6hnoTD
And, thank you for your service.
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteer bell ringers for the Christmas season.
Sign up to ring the bell at a Salvation Army red kettle this December and you’ll help raise money to assist Grand Junction neighbors in need. A single four-hour shift is the equivalent of a $200 donation. A group/corporate commitment to one day a week equals a $2,000 donation. A group that commits to a single sort for all 24 campaign days can raise $8,000 to $10,000.
Sign up at grandjunction.salvationarmy.org or email joe.west@usw.salvationarmy.org or call 242-7513 for information.
The Giving Club will have a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday on Zoom to choose a nonprofit organization to be awarded up to $18,000.
Women interested in participating can receive a link to this online meeting by calling Judy Vanderleest at 260-6140.
If you’re a woman who would like to connect with other women while benefiting the community, you are encouraged to take a look at The Giving Club, a news release said.
“Members convene quarterly to meet, greet, and learn, with the enjoyment of selecting a local nonprofit to receive their donations. Each member pledges to contribute $100 every quarter, so members’ pooled gifts deliver a big impact.”
The Giving Club has made gifts to 25 Mesa County nonprofits for a total of more than $432,000.
“While members look forward to meeting again in person, they remain committed to continuing and increasing their understanding and their support of the nonprofit organizations that help our community thrive. New members and guests are welcome,” the release said.
A Suicide Prevention Awareness town hall meeting is planned for Nov. 12, featuring several professionals speaking and a Q&A for those in attendance.
The event is set for 5:30–7 p.m., at Rocky Mountain Gun Club, 545 31 Road.
Call 523-7642 for information.
At the October Business meeting of the Old Spanish Trail Association, Richard Waller of Cedaredge was elected as the new director for the state of Colorado, along with Chris Miller of Delta, as director at large, chapter liaison.
Six new board members were elected to the 14-member board representing California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Colorado.
Waller is an author, trail enthusiast, historian and retired teacher, a news release said. He has “spent his life exploring our public lands,” and his latest book, “Old Spanish Trail Guide,” is an accounting of the first re-ride of the Old Spanish Trail since 1848.
Miller is the executive director of the Interpretive Association of Western Colorado and director of Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center, both in Delta.
Miller has “focused on connecting the dots of the Old Spanish Trail” that runs through Delta and Mesa counties and its connection with the historic trading post that Antoine Robidoux establish in 1828 in an area that was known as Robidoux Bottoms. Miller is working closely with the National Parks Service, Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Parks and Wildlife on interpretive projects that will heighten the awareness of the trail and provide opportunities to put folks out on the trail.
“The Old Spanish Trail Association, its members, friends, and partners, are dedicated to protecting, interpreting, and promoting the Old Spanish National Historic Trail and related historic routes,” the release said.
The historical trade route connected the northern New Mexico settlements of Santa Fe, New Mexico, with those of Los Angeles, California, and southern California and has been called the “most arduous and difficult trail in the United States.”
The trail spans more than 2,500 miles with portions of the trail located in Delta, Mesa and Montrose counties.
Go to oldspanishtrail.org for information.
NAMI Western Slope is offering the NAMI Peer-to-Peer Educational Class, a eight-session educational program for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery.
The classes will be from 6–8 p.m. beginning Nov. 17. The deadline to register is Nov. 10. The classes are taught by trained leaders with lived experience and includes activities, discussions and informative videos. As with all NAMI programs, the classes do not include recommendations for treatment approaches.
NAMI Peer-to-Peer is a safe, confidential space that provides an opportunity for mutual support and growth. Participants can experience compassion and understanding from people who relate to your experiences.
NAMI Peer-to-Peer helps you set a vision and goals for the future, partner with health care providers, develop confidence for making decisions, practice relaxation and stress reduction tools, share your story, strengthen relationships, enhance communication skills and learn about mental health treatment options.
Call 462-3989 for information and to sign up.
