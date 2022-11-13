Wednesday morning’s wind gusts had me collecting the last of the yard décor as I watched the dark and ominous clouds approach from the west. The thermometer read a mild 60 degrees, but the winds were bringing chilly, wet weather.
We have an ornamental plum tree in our front yard that was probably the runt of the litter. It’s unusually small and has barely grown in the 14 years we’ve lived there.
But, every year the buds form and, like clockwork every fall, the leaves fall. My eyes shifted from the storm on the horizon to this bare tree — save for one last leaf that was clinging to a limb — flapping and fluttering in the breeze.
Like me, I wondered if it was clinging to the memories of warm summer days; of mornings with coffee on the patio and sultry, moonlit nights.
I took a photo of the lone leaf, knowing the rain and wind would soon pry it loose, and was hit with the metaphor after looking closely at the image: Sometimes, we have to let go, to move forward. Leaving behind what we love makes us appreciate it more when it returns.
Until it returns next year ... summer will be taking an extended “leaf” of absence.
The Salvation Army Grand Junction Corps will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner from 10 a.m. –1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at 1235 N. Fourth St.
Are you homebound or know someone who is? Call 970-242-7513 to sign-up for a hot, home-delivered Thanksgiving meal or, plan to join the event in person.
Saturday’s meeting of the Mount Garfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s will feature “The Legacy of the Ute Chief Colorow,” presented by Ike Rakiecki.
The nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization is dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Call 970-243-6006 for information.
A chili dinner fundraiser and silent auction this afternoon will benefit the Ellsworth family, who recently lost four of their dogs to the fire at the boarding facility in Fruita.
The remaining dog, Rusty, will need continued care, a news release said.
The event is from 1–4 p.m. today at Squeak ‘n’ Chew Pet Supplies, 955 U.S. Highway 6 in Fruita. Chili, hotdogs, hamburgers, desserts and beverages will be available. Donations will go to the family to pay vet bills. Cash, checks and Venmo will be accepted.
Boy Scout Christmas tree lots sales will begin soon and here’s what you need to know.
Sales start on Black Friday, Nov. 25, at American Furniture Warehouse, 2570 American Way. Black Friday hours are 8 a.m.–9 p.m.
After Black Friday, hours will be 4–8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4–9 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m.–9 p.m. Saturdays; and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sundays. Trees usually sell out by Dec. 18.
The Balsam fir, Black Hill spruce, Douglas fir, and Fraiser fir trees come from Dutchmen Tree Farms in Michigan and range from 5 feet to 11 feet tall.
“Believe it or not — the biggest trees go the fastest,” a news release said.
Proceeds fund troop supplies, dues, camping, merit badges, education and more. The sales experience helps scouts earn their salesmanship merit badge.
The Grand Junction Symphony Guild has partnered with Bookcliff Gardens again this year to provide “beautiful poinsettias, peace lilies, no-water amaryllis, Christmas cacti, and Norfolk pines.”
“You can support the GJSO by ordering these holiday plants for your home or to give as gifts,” a news release said.
Place orders now online at gjso.org/support/guild, or call the Symphony office, 970 243-6787. Plants can be picked up at Bookcliff Gardens, 755 26 Road, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, or Saturday, Nov. 19. Symphony Guild members will help load your plants.
Grand Valley Pets Alive received a $3,000 grant from the Trutta Fund for Veteran Support, administered by the Western Colorado Community Foundation, to help Mesa County veterans with spay/neuter surgeries and immunizations for pet cats, dogs and rabbits.
Veterans and current military members should email info@grandvalleypetsalive.org. Provide your name, address, telephone number and information on the type of animal(s), how many, spay or neuter, and the pet’s age(s).
For dogs, include an estimated weight as cost for dog surgeries is based on sex and weight.
The program pays the full cost of surgeries, rabies and distemper vaccines for cats. Payments for dogs and rabbits will cover a maximum of $250.
Mesa County Animal Services’ PUPS Certificates can be used in conjunction with this program, paying $35 toward neuter and $35 toward spay surgeries.
Call Carole at 970-256-1851 for information.
The Palisade Historical Society’s next history talk will feature author Curtis Martin discussing his work on the study of protohistoric and early historic Ute occupation of western Colorado.
Martin is the author of “Ephemeral Bounty Wickiups: Trade Goods and the Final Years of the Autonomous Ute,” published in 2016.
He has worked as an archaeologist in several capacities and at private cultural resource management firms in the West and in Switzerland. Recently retired from teaching archaeology at Colorado Mesa University, Martin has been principal investigator for The Wickiup Project since 2004.
The talk is at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Ordinary Fellow Winery, 202 Peach Ave., in Palisade and is open to the public.
The tasting room opens at noon and food will be available for purchase starting at 4:30 p.m.
Go to historicpalisade.org or call 970-464-2177 for information.
The San Juan Weavers Guild will host its 44th annual Show and Sale from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, in Montrose.
The museum will also have vendors of Native American crafts and fry bread and will offer Navajo rugs for sale to support the Adopt-A-Native-Elder program that benefits weavers and others on the Navajo Reservation.
Go to sanjuanweavers.org, or call 970-217-1114 or 970-249-2981 for information.
