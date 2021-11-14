I always thought math was hard until I was presented this problem:
Q: What do you get if you divide the circumference of a pumpkin by its diameter?
A: Pumpkin “pi.”
Strangely, whipped topping isn’t included in the equation but, if you add a couple of dollops into the computation, it’s a perfect formula.
The upcoming turkey meal and subsequent twinkling lights are foremost in a lot if our minds, but have you given any thought about doing taxes for next year?
n According to a news release, as of now, the Grand Junction AARP/TaxAide certified volunteers will be available to do free tax preparation beginning Feb. 1, however, you can expect a few changes. Tax returns will be prepared at just one location, the Wells Fargo Main Annex, 359 Main St. The site will be open from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Taxpayers will be asked to wear masks while inside the building and to abide by COVID-19 guidelines that will be required at the start of the tax season.
“We believe we will be able to do in-person returns but in order to provide better service to our clients, and to help more clients, an appointment system will be introduced,” the release said.
There is no income limits or requirement for AARP membership to take advantage of the free services. More details will be available as tax season nears.
n Grand Valley Horse Rescue was started a year ago by a group of eight children, ages 6–11, with their parents’ consent, of course.
According to a recent newsletter, the horse rescue is now “exploding with new youth volunteers” and will be relocating to a large facility to expand its capacity.
“GVHR was formed for the purpose of saving horses and retraining them into youth performance horses, providing affordable access to horses for children in the community and to construct a cross country course so that the youth of Western Colorado and Eastern Utah can pursue their Olympic dreams,” the newsletter said.
The first rescue, a 2½-year old colt named Wall-E, was gentled, gelded, halter broke, trained to lead, trailered and shod and is in training under saddle to prepare for next season. The second rescue, a 3-year-old filly named Butter, had a significant injury prior to being obtained. Butter learned to be touched, groomed, fly sprayed, haltered, and led in her first 90 days. Other horses have been added, each trained by the children who feed, exercise and groom.
GVHR has a fundraising program — “2021” — that solicited 20 sponsors at $21 per month for each horse. GVHR has hosted educational clinics and manned booths at area farmers markets.
“These outreach events worked extremely well, and the youth volunteers increased by over 300%,” the newsletter said.
Because of this massive influx of volunteers, GVHR plans to move to a new location in December, allowing it to expand and accommodate an additional 14 horses as well as the constant flow of new youth volunteers. Clean-up on the new location started last month.
GVHR maintains an active social media presence, especially a TikTok account, and built and maintains a website. Call 970-361-5280, email GVHorseRescue@gmail.com or go to GVHR.org to learn more or to support the organization (the holiday wish list is in the blogs).
n Colorado Canyons Association continues its 10th anniversary celebration this year and this month’s birthday wish comes in the form of a “thank you.”
According to CCA’s November newsletter, it is giving thanks to you — in recognition of Thanksgiving — for making it such a great year.
“Extra thanks to everyone who came out to Copper Club last month to help us celebrate our milestone and eat cake. We are thankful for our staff (new and old), Board, volunteers, partners and the hundreds of folks who play a role in achieving our mission. Of course, we couldn’t do any of our work without the Bureau of Land Management and the great staff at the field offices and beyond,” the newsletter said.
The 2022 Dogs of the NCAs calendar is available to purchase at coloradocanyonsassociation.org. There is also a link at the website for support on Colorado Gives Day (Dec. 7) or year-end donations.
n Native American Cultural Programs will host the annual Western Colorado Native American Market Days from noon–6 p.m. Nov. 19 and 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Nov. 20–21, in the University Center Ballroom at Colorado Mesa University, 1455 N. 12th St.
Along with various vendors booths, Sioux/Chippewa hoop dancer and traditional flutist, Kevin Locke, will perform at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Call 970-433-4763 for information.
n Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction is accepting applications for its annual allocation awards given to organizations that help young children.
The application deadline is Dec. 15. Applications can are online at Kiwanis-gj.org. Past allocation recipients include Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, Mesa County Partners, Special Olympics, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Western Slope Center for Children, Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley and Harmony Acres Equestrian Center. Proceeds for the allocations come from the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day and Fun Fest fundraiser, usually scheduled in early June.
Kiwanis is seeking corporate sponsors for the 2022 Pancake Day. Call 970-210-8133 for sponsorship information.
n The Mesa County Historical Society and Mesa County Public Libraries Oral History November presentation is a “History of Railroads in the Grand Valley.”
Cross Orchards Historic Site curator Matt Darling will present a brief history of the railroads of Mesa County from noon–1 p.m. Thursday, at the Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St. Darling will detail the railroad’s operations from the first train into the Grand Valley up to the mega-mergers of the 1990s, using interactive maps, documents, and photographs.
The program is free and open to the public. Take a lunch. Call MCHS President Priscilla Mangnall at 970-260-5226 or email Priscilla.Mangnall@gmail.com for information.
