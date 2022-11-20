Researchers have found that being grateful is good for your health.
They say gracious people may sleep better, have healthier hearts and fewer aches and pains. Being thankful can counteract depression, improve relationships and make you happier.
So, before diving into the rich and abundant Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, pause to give thanks. Perhaps it will counter any negative effects the bountiful food fest will have on your health.
Amen!
The annual SPUNK drive is underway in the effort to collect “Socks, Pajamas and Underwear for Needy Kids.”
The event goes through Dec. 12. Jubilee Family Church will gather the clothing donations to be distributed among Catholic Outreach, School District 51 and the Mesa County Department of Human Services.
Items must be new and in original package. Drop-off locations in Fruita are Chow Down Pet Supply, 225 E. Aspen Ave.; Kim’s Auto Parts, 220 E. Aspen Ave.; Grand Valley Bank, 452 Maple St.; and Fruita True Value, 1690 U.S. Highway 6&50.
Locations near Mesa Mall are Western Slope Auto/Ford, 2264 U.S. Highway 6; Sooper Credit Union, 2440 Patterson Road; Country Elegance, 2494 Patterson Road; Elevation Now, 2505 Foresight Circle, C1; Western Colorado Community College, 2508 Blichmann Ave.; La Bella Vista Spa Salon, 533 Bogart Lane; and The Coffee Trader, 2566 Patterson Road.
Grand Junction locations are The Accounting Office, 2135 N. Seventh St.; Grand Valley Bank, 925 N. Seventh St.; Four Winds Coffee Shop, 1235 Bookcliff Ave.; Grand Junction True Value, 1838 N. 12th; and Harrah’s Hair, 1005 N. 12th.
Fruitvale-area locations are Peachtree True Value, 2963 North Ave.; Jubilee Church, 483 30 Road; and Central High School, 550 Warrior Way.
Toward the south, donations can be taken to Orchard Mesa True Value, 2686 U. S. Highway 50.
Call Jubilee Family Church associate pastor Paul Boutilier at 970-241-3210 for information.
The Health Insurance Open Enrollment period is underway and members of the public can reach out to Hilltop’s Health Access for assistance in navigating the process.
Hilltop’s Health Access will help navigate the online process, compare coverage options side-by-side, find discounts based on income, and assist with enrollment. Call 970-244-0850 or go to hilltopshealthaccess.org for information.
The deadline has been extended to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a new 2022 Keystone Passport 252 RD travel trailer from Centennial RV.
Ticket sales will close by Dec. 15 or, when 999 tickets are sold. Proceeds benefit Harmony Acres’ animal-assisted therapy programs for veterans and children. Purchase tickets online at harmonyacresec.org.
Are you sick of being stuck inside on Black Friday?
Colorado Canyons Association’s November newsletter invites you to head outside on Black Friday, “to enjoy the great outdoors in McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.”
“We’ll be hiking the Rabbit Ear Mesa trail and taking in the beautiful landscapes of the NCA,” the release said.
Go to coloradocanyonsassociation.org and click on “Community Events” in the “Visit” drop-down link to learn more and to sign up.
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction honored members of the 2021–22 and 2022–23 Board of Directors at its annual inductions ceremony in September.
Honorees are John Hildebrand, 2021-22 president; Scott Hayduk; Stacey Mascarenas, 2022-23 president-elect; Alan Watkins, treasurer; Toni Heiden, 2021-22 past-president; Nathan Rhodes, 2022-23 president; and Mark Ryan.
The 2021-22 board comprises Leonard Silence, secretary and Kim Last, Zack Reams, Seth Rockey, Chris Thompson and Audrey Kiser.
The 2022-23 board comprises Russ Adsit, secretary and Gordon Harbert, Thompson, Last, Reams and Rockey.
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction has honored Cori Elam as its annual BOBS Award Recipient.
Named in honor of first-time recipients, Bob Colony and Bob Hanson, the “Benevolent Brothers and Sisters Award” recognizes outstanding contributions by a member of the local Kiwanis Club, a news release said.
Elam was recognized for her contribution to ongoing Kiwanis Club efforts, particularly her help in organizing the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day and Funfest in June of this year. The club moved Pancake Day to the Mesa County Fairgrounds for the first time, posing challenges in setting up and promoting the new location.
“The event was a big success, raising the bulk of the funds that resulted in $50,000 in donations to local organizations which benefit children,” the release said.
The club is seeking corporate sponsors for its 2023 Pancake Day. Sponsorships range from $250–$1500, and include publicity at the event and tickets for sponsors. Call Stacey Mascarenas at 970-858-2190, email staceybmascarenas@gmail.com or go to kiwanis-gj.org for information.
The Horizon Sunrise Rotary Club of Grand Junction awarded $35,300 to 14 Mesa County not-for-profit organizations.
The club serves local charities and international projects and each club member supports these efforts with personal contributions and fundraising, including the annual A La Mode event. Grant amounts varied from $1,000–$6,500 and included projects to end hunger, promote education and literacy, provide housing resources, and youth leadership and development.
2022 grant recipients are Community Food Bank, Imagination Library, Grand Junction High School Tiger Boutique, Riverside Educational Center, RiversEdge West, Doors to Success, The Cycle Effect, Child & Migrant Services, Dyslexia Foundation, Friends of Youth & Nature, Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition, Mutual Aid Partners, Clifton Christian Church Food Bank and Diabetes Counts.
The Horizon Sunrise Rotary Club meets from 7:30–8:30 a.m. Thursdays at The Venue at Fisher’s. Guests are welcome. Go to portal.clubrunner.ca/3268 for information.
The Redlands Lions Club will host its annual chili supper and cake wheel from 5–8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Redlands Middle School cafeteria, 2200 Broadway.
Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for ages 7–17 and free for ages 6 and younger. Tickets include chili, homemade potato soup, flour tortillas, carrots, celery and beverages and can be purchased from any Redlands Lions member or at the door.
There will be face painting and balloon animals for children at no additional cost. The cake wheel raffle will be ongoing during the event with numbered paddles being sold and the wheel spun for chances to sweet treats. There will also be some handmade wood toys to select from.
