I’m reaching waaaay back into the late 1960s, or thereabouts, to the year my grandmother had gallbladder surgery. Her daughter (my mom) and daughter-in-law, my Aunt Mary Kay, were charged with preparing Thanksgiving dinner that year in Grandma and Grandpa’s tiny, two-bedroom duplex. Grandma had been released from the hospital and was recovering from surgery at home and, I remember her wandering out of her bedroom wearing her nightgown, checking often on the progress of the meal.
My two sisters and I and our cousins tried to stay out of the way, but for kids, getting in the way was what we did best. I’m sure we were sent outside to play which means we were either pretending to be Pilgrims and Native Americans gathering for their first meal, or adventurers finding treasure in the little wooded area across the street.
I don’t remember much about the 11 of us crowding around the table, but I’m sure there was more than plenty to eat — there always was at Grandma’s house. We probably devoured turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pecan pie, washing it down with gallons of sweet tea. Grandma was from the south so there was always sweet tea in her fridge.
Before we even considered picking up a fork though, either my dad or Uncle Gene returned thanks for the hands that prepared the meal and for our many blessings.
Amen!
What I remember most clearly about that particular Thanksgiving was a moment, earlier in the day while the meal was being prepared, before we were shooed outside. While Mom and Aunt Mary Kay worked at the kitchen table mixing the ingredients for the stuffing, I vividly recall Grandma telling my aunt to mix an “aig” into the stuffing. Like I said, Grandma was from the south and to her, “egg” was pronounced with an “a” so it sounded like “aig.” She also “warshed” the dishes by hand after dinner. Dishwashers hadn’t been invented yet.
Now, every time I prepare the stuffing for the turkey, after I’ve mixed the herb-seasoned toasted bread cubes with the simmering broth of giblets, onions, celery and other finely chopped vegetables, I am drawn into Grandma’s kitchen once again, surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins and family. And I hear Grandma’s sweet little voice instructing me to add the “aig.”
At that moment, my over-sized kitchen takes on a nostalgic, small kitchen feel and I sense Grandma’s long-gone presence and the closeness of family, that is tradition.
Yes, Thanksgiving looks a lot different this year with smaller gatherings and long-distance hugs, but you can still recreate the steeped-in-tradition feel, as you return thanks for the hands that prepared the meal and for your many blessings.
Guide and protect each and every one of us, I pray, until we can all be together again.
Amen!
Happy Thanksgiving!
Colorado Discover Ability was selected as the hometown charity by Grand Junction Subaru and its participation in the 2020 Subaru Share the Love® Event.
“The mission of CDA is to increase the independence, self-confidence, self worth and education of people with disabilities, their family and friends, through outdoor recreation,” a news release said.
The Subaru Share the Love Event was created in an effort to give back to nonprofit organizations across the country with no cap on the amount that can be donated. Grand Junction Subaru will donate $250 to CDA for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased, until Jan. 4.
“CDA is near and dear to our hearts,” said Ron Bubar, owner of Grand Junction Subaru, in the release.
“To be able to give back and help these individuals gain the equipment they need to independently participate in the sports and recreation they love is incredibly rewarding,” Bubar said.
Grand Junction Subaru has raised just shy of $100,000 for local charities through this event.
Did you see the Grand Valley Gives insert in last Friday’s paper? It detailed 41 nonprofit organizations that are working to improve the quality of life in the Grand Valley.
Colorado’s largest day of giving, Colorado Gives Day, happens Dec. 8 and these nonprofits invite you to “give where you live.”
Go to GrandValleyGives.org for information and donation opportunities.
The Colorado National Monument Association 2020 annual member meeting is happening from 6–7 p.m. Dec. 3 on Zoom.
During the meeting CNMA will introduce Johanna van Waveren and John Lintott, its new co-executive directors, who will give a brief year-in-review of the CNMA.
The meeting will also have a presentation regarding the third run of wine from the CNMA’s venture with Colterris Winery and a big surprise for CNMA members with the long-awaited premier of the new film for Colorado National Monument.
To register for the meeting, email Lintott at jlintott@coloradonma.org.
Humphrey RV is hosting its first ever Stuff the Trailer event in the effort to make Christmas a bit brighter for Grand Valley kids.
Drop off a new, unwrapped toy by Dec. 3 at Humphrey RV, 2749 U.S. Highway 50. Toys will be donated to the 41st annual Toy Run, that is hosted by Western Slope Chapter, Grand Junction Harley Owners Group.
Want to take part in the motorcycle Toy Run? Registration is from 9–11:30 a.m. Dec. 5, at Grand Junction Harley-Davidson. The ride starts noon and travels to Grand Mesa Middle School.
Go to westernslopehog.com/2020-toy-run for information.
The Knights of Columbus 1062 has canceled its December second Sunday breakfast scheduled at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall.
Also canceled is the Knights’ December meeting that was scheduled for Dec. 10. Call Jim Pasterz at 234-7796 for information.
Submit community news items and treasured Thanksgiving memories by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items — virtual included — can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/calendar.