“Trim up the tree with Christmas stuff, like bingle balls and whofoo fluff.”
Those folks in Whoville sure know how to deck the halls, according to these lyrics from the original “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” cartoon that debuted Dec. 18, 1966.
“Trim up the town with googoo gums, and bizilbigs and wums.”
Hours and hours of Christmas decorating has transformed my brain into whofoo fluff.
”Hang up whoboohoo bricks then run out and get some more! Hang pantookas on the ceilings, pile panpoonas on the floor.”
Ugh! I’ve looked all over town for more whoboohoo bricks — nobody has any left!
“Trim up your tree with fuzzle fuzz, and fliffer bloofs, and wuzzle wuzz.”
Whew! In all the chaos and gobbledygook-speak of this holiday season, here’s wishing that you find words such as “peace,” “joy,” “warmth” and “good cheer” among the hectic and frenzied gibberish.
n
Midday with New Dimensions’ next public lecture will feature the history of irrigation in the Grand Valley, given by retired attorney Mark Hermundstad.
“Greening the Valley” will be at noon, Dec. 8, at the Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St. Seating is first-come, first-served.
“Until the 1880s, the Grand Valley was dry ground suitable for passing through or grazing a few cows,” a news release said.
“Settlers joined together in the early 1880s and dug the first irrigation ditch. The settlers‘ teamwork and cooperation shaped the community as much as it provided water to dry land. The lecture will cover the history of four of the major irrigation entities in the valley and show the complexity of the system that exists today.”
Hermundstad has extensive experience in water law. He has given numerous presentations on water law and related issues including a New Dimensions class titled “Whiskey is for Drinking, Water is for Fighting Over.”
Go to newdimensionsgj.org for information.
n
The Grand Junction Senior Center will have its board meeting and election of new officers on Thursday, at the center, 550 Ouray Ave.
There will be dancing at 10 a.m. followed by a potluck lunch.
The Senior Center’s Christmas Party is set for Thursday, Dec. 22, featuring ham and a potluck.
Call 970-243-7408 for information.
n
Grand Mesa A Cappella Chorus of Sweet Adelines will have a fundraiser on Sunday at Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road. Barnes and Noble will donate a portion its sales to the chorus.
Shoppers are invited to stop by one of the chorus tables and pick up a free bookmark. Stay for the singing performance at 2 p.m.
n
Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope has holiday food items available for mobile pantries and Hunger Relief Partners across the Western Slope.
“Holiday food items such as instant potatoes, cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin and gravy mix are available, but they are costing the Food Bank 25% more to purchase this year,” a news release said.
“And, culturally responsive food items for Navidad such as dried corn husks, masa flour, spices and dried chili peppers are also costing more with inflation at a 40-year high.
“Food Bank of the Rockies is paying upwards of 70% more on food to distribute in the community.”
Anyone looking for food assistance during the holidays can find a local distribution entering your ZIP code or address at foodbankrockies.org/food or foodbankrockies.org/comida.
Go to foodbankrockies.org/ws or call 970-464-1138 for information, to donate or, if you or anyone you know is in need of food assistance.
n
Mesa County Libraries Central Library and participating branches are hosting Giving Trees to help families in need during the holidays.
Now in its 14th year, the event is a collaboration between Mesa County Libraries and Grand Valley Catholic Outreach.
Giving Trees are at the Central Library and library branches in Clifton, Fruita, Orchard Mesa and Palisade.
The gift tags represent ages from newborns to seniors. Giving Tree gifts beneficiaries are Catholic Outreach clients living in Mesa County.
“Your participation in the Giving Tree effort can help make a family’s holiday special this year,” a news release said.
Select a tag from the tree describing a gift to purchase. Before leaving the library, provide library staff with your contact information on the smaller portion of the tag.
After you have purchased the gift, bring it to the library, by Monday, Dec. 5, unwrapped and with the Giving Tree tag attached.
n
AARP Driver Safety classes are scheduled next month.
The Grand Junction class is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7. Call 970-243-2531 to register.
The Fruita class is from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Dec. 14. Call 970-433-0384 to register.
After completion of the course, you many be eligible for a discount on your car insurance.
n
The Grand Mesa Nordic Council will host a speaker event on Tuesday featuring three-time Paralympian and former Navy SEAL platoon commander Dan Cnossen.
The event will be at Trail Life Brewing Co., 436 Main St. Happy hour is at 6 p.m., and Cnossen will speak at 7 p.m.
Born and raised on the farmlands of Kansas, Cnossen attended the U.S. Naval Academy and was deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan, eventually rising in rank to become the officer-in-charge of an 18-man SEAL platoon, a news release said.
“In 2009, he lost both of his legs in combat and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor. Never one to shy away from challenge, Dan preservered and eventually earned a spot on the 2014 U.S. Paralympic Team,” the release said.
Cnossen has earned seven Paralympic medals. His story is “one of motivation, inspiration, leadership and overcoming adversity through mental strength and stamina.” He will speak on this and the importance of mindset and how these lessons apply to ski racing and life.
A suggested donation of $15 will go to Grand Mesa Nordic Council. Go to gmnc.org for information.
n
Submit community news and floofy fliffer bloofs to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.
Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.