The nostalgic scene is heartwarming and funny as we watch him try to make the best of the not-so-funny situation.
Are you feeling stuck at home this COVID Christmas? I’m not saying you should lock yourself in the attic and take a trip down memory lane, but something as simple as remembering “the good old days” is good for your psyche, experts say.
And helping others — that’s good for you too.
Here’s a fun idea with no attic hiding involved.
The Mesa County Libraries’ Giving Tree has moved to an online format this year, but its mission remains the same: to provide gifts for underprivileged Mesa County residents of all ages.
According to the information link at mesacountylibraries.org, The Giving Tree is a holiday giving program that is a partnership between Mesa County Libraries and Grand Valley Catholic Outreach. The library invites the public to participate by filling gift requests with new items and returning them unwrapped to the library by Dec. 5.
To fulfill a gift wish, click on “reserve” and provide your name and email address. Gifts can be returned via curbside service at the Central, Clifton, Fruita, Palisade, or Orchard Mesa library locations.
Go to dreamlist.com/for/mcpldgivingtree to get started or call Betsey at 683-2404 or email bdick@mcpld.org for information.
The Palisade Historical Society has published its newest booklet, “The History of Railroads in Palisade, Colorado” by Matt Darling.
The 40-page booklet of photos and information tells the “fascinating story of the significant impact the railroads had on the growth and prosperity of Palisade,” a news release said.
Darling began building scale model trains at the age of 6 “and has a positively encyclopedic knowledge of railroads and railroad history.
He is a published railroad historian with a passion for Colorado and Utah rail history, the release said. He is also the curator of Cross Orchards Historic Site of the Museums of Western Colorado and the museum’s railroad historian.
The booklet’s printing is the fourth in the series of booklets about Palisade created by the Historical Society. Other contributors included Vicki Sea, who transcribed Darling’s original presentation, graphic artist Lisa Harmon and photo artist Gayle Madden, who improved the photos and route maps.
It is available from the Palisade Historical Society for a $15 donation with a $5 discount for Historical Society members. The book can be purchased at the Museums of the West gift shop and Out West Books in downtown Grand Junction, and Lithic Bookstore in Fruita.
Go to historicpalisade.org/index.php/publications for information.
Rotary Club of Grand Junction and the Grand Junction Kiwanis will team up once again to raise funds for The Salvation Army.
“Every year members of the two groups ring bells throughout the valley in a friendly competition to fill Salvation Army kettles,” a news release said.
“In past years, the combined effort of these clubs has brought in as much as $65,000 to $70,000 to The Salvation Army coffers.”
According to Salvation Army Capt. Joe West, the annual “Kiwanis vs. Rotary bell ringing is the most impactful fundraising day of the entire year.”
“Donations from this competition help us serve our community all year long,” West said in the release.
“This year, we are particularly in dire need because of the effects of COVID. We lost $140,000 of Thrift Store income while we were closed down, our pantry doubled its output and we started offering rental assistance, a new program. We are so grateful for Kiwanis and Rotary and their significant support year in and year out,” West said.
The groups will be at a number of locations throughout the Grand Valley on Dec. 5, and the public is invited to drop their donations in the Rotary kettles that day from 10 a.m.–noon. The Kiwanians will be ringing from noon–2 that afternoon.
“No matter which team you support, Rotary or Kiwanis, you can know that your drop in the bucket will add to many other drops, hopefully spilling over to help many who are in need,” said Rotary President Tami Beard, in the release.
The Grand Valley Gives insert, in the Out and About on Friday, Nov. 20, encourages the public to donate on Colorado Gives Day to its 41 local nonprofits that comprise the organization.
A few other area nonprofit organizations, not affiliated with Grand Valley Gives, have reached out, also hoping for donations.
Here is information and giving opportunities for a couple of them them:
Ariel Clinical Services is dedicated to helping children and adults live and thrive in their communities. According to arielcpa.org, the nonprofit is a collection of committed, positive, creative individuals who believe in the inherent worth of every child and adult. We are committed to high standards of care, clearly demonstrated knowledge and good communication with all team members. We want each child, adult, parent, host home, case worker and contracting authority to feel valued and genuinely supported by our services, says their mission statement. Visit the website for information and to donate.
For Special Olympics Colorado, “2020 has been a very difficult year for an endless variety of reasons, but the work of inclusion continues,” a news release said. This year, Special Olympics Colorado has pivoted to provide our more than 15,000 athletes with at-home sports, fitness and social programming, hundreds of health and wellness initiatives and a whole lot more. As the end of the year approaches, the opportunity for the Colorado community to give financially increases exponentially. Go to specialolympicsco.org for information and to donate.
