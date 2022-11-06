Many of us will visit cemeteries this week in observance of Veterans Day.
Have you ever wondered about the coins that you’ve seen placed on top of various headstones? Several times during the past 11 years, while visiting my Dad’s grave at the Western Colorado Veterans Memorial Cemetery, I’ve noticed change in various denominations atop the stones. I had no clue as to their significance. Were they placed there willy nilly? Who put them there? And why?
According to various veteran and military websites, placing a coin on the headstones of a service member or veteran is a show of respect and honor, as well as letting the deceased service member’s family know someone was there.
Each denomination of the coins has a distinct and significant meaning.
A penny means someone has visited the grave.
A nickel signifies that the visitor served with the deceased service member at boot camp.
A dime means the visitor and deceased service member served together at some point.
A quarter is left by someone who was physically with the service member when he or she died.
Websites note that the custom of leaving coins with the deceased can be traced back to the Roman Empire. Coins were placed into the mouth of fallen soldiers to pay for passage and protection across the “River Styx,” which they believed separated the world of the living from the world of the dead.
The naval tradition, also dating back to Roman times, suggests that coins be placed under the mast of a new ship so that if the crew were to die at sea, they could pay the mythical ferryman to transport them across the same river and into the afterlife. In more recent times, the placing of tokens in the ship mast is a sign of good luck to the crew.
The coin customs gained popularity in the U.S. during the Vietnam War as a way to honor the fallen during a time of upheaval and political divide over a controversial war. Leaving coins was a way to quietly honor service members and communicate a message of respect for family members.
The current-day leaving of coins is considered a kind and appreciated gesture, the websites agree, adding that coins are usually collected and used for upkeep of the cemetery or to help pay for burial costs for homeless veterans.
You don’t have to crack open your piggy bank this Veterans Day, but before you visit any of the area veterans cemeteries, consider sneaking a little extra change into your pocket or purse to take with you.
“It’s a simple symbol of respect to those who gave so much — a small gesture that could mean a lot to the loved ones of these late heroes,” one website said.
The Western Slope Patriot Guard Riders and Wreaths Across America continue to seek sponsors for the annual drive to place Christmas wreaths at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery and the Orchard Mesa Veterans Cemetery.
Cost is $15 per wreath. If you have a loved one buried at either of these cemeteries or would like to sponsor a wreath, call Art Edwards at 970-250-1174 or email harleyroad2@gmail.com for information.
Wreaths will be placed Dec. 16 and the wreath ceremony will be Dec. 17, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Redlands Lion’s Club members and volunteers will place more than 700 flags out on Friday, for Veteran’s Day.
Weather permitting, flags will be placed in the early morning, then collected later that afternoon, in a number of Redlands-area subdivisions, some Redlands businesses and at Community Hospital.
The Redlands Lions Club flag service honors nine holidays throughout the year. Cost for residents is a $35 donation. Proceeds are used for community projects like KidSight, Kids Aid and Colorado Mesa University scholarships.
Anyone interested in subscribing to the service or volunteering to help should call Lance Wade at 970-270-4658 or Tom Kalenian, 970-201-8432.
Mesa County’s The Giving Club is set to donate $21,500 to a nonprofit organization at its quarterly meeting happening Monday, at SpringHill Suites, 236 Main St.
The meeting begins at 5:15 p.m. with appetizers, beverages and socializing, followed by the process to nominate and vote on a local nonprofit to receive the funds. Each member will then write a $100 check to the chosen agency.
Donations from each of The Giving Club’s more than 215-plus members will provide a total contribution of $21,500 to a deserving nonprofit, a news release said. Since 2014, members of The Giving Club have donated more than $589,500 — $100 at a time — to 30 Mesa County nonprofits including Riverside Education Center, Hope of the Grand Valley and Community Food Bank.
The Giving Club membership is open to any woman and requires only a commitment to donate $100 each quarter to the selected organization and an $80 annual membership/hospitality fee. Women interested in joining the networking and philanthropic gathering are invited to attend on Monday or, go to gjgivingclub.org to become a member and learn more about the club.
Call Judy Vanderleest at 970-260-6140 for more information.
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction presented donations to local organizations on Thursday, using funds from its annual Kiwanis Pancake Day Fun Fest.
Monetary awards were given to organizations that serve children, including Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Kids Aid Backpack Program, Boy Scouts USA Troop 303 W, Latino Anglo Alliance Foundation, Orchard Mesa Little League, Fruita Arts and Culture Board, Riverside Educational Center, Colorado State University Cooperative Extension and Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley.
Also, EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum, Harmony Acres Equestrian Center, Center for Enriched Communication, HopeWest, Fruita Area Chamber Foundation, Project 1.27, Trail Lamp Youth Services, Colorado Discover Ability and Food Bank of the Rockies.
Kiwanis is seeking corporate sponsors for its 2023 Pancake Day. Sponsorships range from $250 to $1500, and include publicity at the event and tickets for sponsors. Call Stacey Mascarenas, 2023 Pancake Day Chair, at 970-858-2190 or email staceybmascarenas@gmail.com for information.
