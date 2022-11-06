Many of us will visit cemeteries this week in observance of Veterans Day.

Have you ever wondered about the coins that you’ve seen placed on top of various headstones? Several times during the past 11 years, while visiting my Dad’s grave at the Western Colorado Veterans Memorial Cemetery, I’ve noticed change in various denominations atop the stones. I had no clue as to their significance. Were they placed there willy nilly? Who put them there? And why?