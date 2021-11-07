In light of today’s fall-back with the clock, I’m looking on the bright side and eagerly awaiting the arrival of Sunday, March 13, when we spring forward again — it’s only 126 days away.
I truly am a creature of the light and anticipate springing-forward, like a child awaiting a visit from Santa (which is only 48 days away).
I know, I know — the turkey isn’t even defrosted yet (18 days) but for those of you who are champing at the bit to get the tree decorated, here’s a tree teaser: The Boy Scout tree lot sales will begin on Black Friday, Nov. 26, in the parking lot at American Furniture Warehouse, 2570 American Way.
Proceeds benefit each Scout troop covering supplies, dues, camping, merit badges, education, and more.
Black Friday hours will be from 8 a.m.–9 p.m. After Black Friday, hours will be 4–8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 4–9 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m.–9 p.m. Saturdays; and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sundays.
The Balsam Fir, Black Hill Spruce, Douglas Fir, and Fraiser Fir will come from Dutchmen Tree Farms in Michigan. Sizes start at 5 feet, 11 inches tall. Believe it or not, the biggest trees go the fastest, a news release said, and the tree lot is usually sold out by Dec. 18.
That’s only 41 days away, but who’s counting?
Me.
The Salvation Army in Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties is seeking volunteer bell ringers for the holiday season.
Described as “one of the best ways for you to help your community,” you can volunteer as a single bell ringer, as a family (parents and children must be together) or you can gather co-workers and volunteer together.
“This is a fun way to meet others in the community, while helping out those in need right here on the Western Slope of Colorado,” a news release said.
Go to grandjunction.salvationarmy.org, delta.salvationarmy.org, or montrose.salvationarmy.org and click on the “Volunteer” link to choose a location. The funds received from the kettle campaign stay on the Western Slope.
n The Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction will distribute the 2021 Children’s Resource Directory this month, in partnership with Western Colorado 2-1-1.
The directory provides information on available resources and services that focus on the care and well-being of children in Mesa County.
The directory has been published each year for almost 20 years as a service project for the community and is published in English and Spanish. It will be distributed to Mesa County preschools and day care center, to programs that serve families, hospitals and health care provider offices and other places such as public library branches and area Chambers of Commerce.
Additional copies are available from the Western Colorado 2-1-1 office at 1129 Colorado Ave. and it is also online at kiwanis-gj-org.
n Grand Junction Rotary Club members took part in a service project on Thursday that included loading up furniture from the Holiday Inn Express to be donated to local nonprofits, including The Salvation Army and Catholic Outreach.
Approximately 52 rooms of furniture was donated. Rotarians provided trucks, trailers, moving equipment (and muscles) to load up and distribute the furniture.
n Harmony Acres will have a ribbon cutting and open house from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday to celebrate the completion of its new building addition, at 1451 O Road in Loma.
There will be tours and equine therapy demonstrations and a food truck will be on site.
“The project would have been impossible without the support of generous businesses in the community, as well as many local contractors and building firms who offered in-kind support to make this project possible during a time of drastically rising costs,” a news release said.
The addition includes new offices, a waiting room and handicap-accessible restrooms, built into the indoor arena.
n The Health Insurance Open Enrollment period is underway and Hilltop’s Health Access is offering assistance to the public in navigating the online process.
Hilltop’s Health Access can help assure individuals are paying the lowest possible amount by comparing coverage options side-by-side, determining if they can get a discount based on their income, and then assist with enrollment.
Call 970-244-0850 or go to hilltopshealthaccess.org for information.
n United Way of Mesa County is accepting applications for grant funding for programs that address human service needs in Mesa County in the areas of health, education, and self-reliance.
Organizations must meet certain criteria to be eligible to receive funding. Go to unitedwaymesacounty.org/ourwork/grant-application to review the criteria and apply. The deadline to apply is Dec. 15.
Allocation panels will form in the spring to review program applications and financial information, visit program sites and make funding recommendations to the United Way of Mesa County Board of Directors for approval. Grant funding for this cycle will begin in July 2022 and will last for two years.
“United Way’s model is based on keeping things local and is all about community input,” said United Way Executive Director Zebulon Miracle in a news release.
“It is the community that identifies pressing needs, the community that identifies ways to tackle those needs, and the community that raises the resources needed to make substantial change. Anyone and everyone can participate in the process,” he said.
Call 970-243-5364, email impact@uwmesacounty.org or go to the website for information.
n A grant awarded to RiversEdge West, as part of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Restore Colorado Grant Program, allowed crews from the Western Colorado Conservation Corps to clear tamarisk and Russian olive recently from an area in Riverbend Park, and revegetate the cleared area with nearly 500 native plant species.
Park staff will seed the open areas this winter with grass and pollinator species mixes, and revegetation will wrap up with a willow pole planting in February.
Go to riversedgewest.org to learn more about the project, that also includes numerous other riparian habitat improvement projects in the Grand Valley from Palisade to Fruita.
