The public is invited to the dedication of a Little Free Library memorial sculpture at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Las Colonias Park Confluence Group Shelter, next to the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 655 Struthers Ave.
The sculpture, in the shape of a beautiful elephant, celebrates the life of long-time Grand Junction resident and former Daily Sentinel advertising professional, Jeanne Finch, who died Sept.16, 2020.
Because of COVID, the family was unable to hold a proper memorial for Jeanne, an email said.
“To spring this Little Free Library to life, please consider bringing a favorite children’s or adult book to place in the library for others to enjoy.”
Jeanne retired from the Sentinel in 1998 and volunteered with so many local organizations, the email said.
To celebrate Jeanne’s love of sharing crafts, gardening, literature and stories, there will also be an exchange in her memory. In addition to bringing a book for the Little Free Library, you are invited to bring books, a craft or something from your garden you would like to share with others and, be prepared to go home with something great to enjoy, the email said.
“Jeanne was a master at the art of generosity, community and sharing and she left us all with this wonderful example of how those things can lead us to an engaged and happy life.”
Call Brad or Karen at 970-570-5802 or email 2bradfinch@gmail.com for information.
Tickets and sponsorships are available for the upcoming Girl Scouts of Colorado Western Slope Women of Distinction event, happening Nov. 4, at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
Three extraordinary women will be honored:
- Diana Sirko, Mesa County Valley School District 51: Serving as superintendent since 2018, Sirko has been honored for her work including Colorado Administrator of the Year and the Colbert Cushing Award.
- Kathy Hall, Kathy Hall and Associates: Hall is known for her statewide public service. She was recently appointed chair of the Colorado Department of Transportation, served two terms as a Mesa Count Commissioner and was the Western Slope director for two U.S. Senators.
- Naomi Sikora, St. Mary’s Hospital and Regional Center: A clinical registered nurse at St. Mary's since 2013, Sikora has volunteered her skills and travel to New York City during the pandemic and provided medical services in Uganda. She was honored in 2018 with the St. Mary's Nightingale Award.
For information regarding sponsorship or tickets to the event, go to girlscoutsofcolorado.org/en/support-us/fundraising-events.html. Click on the Grand Junction event.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will happen on Saturday at Lincoln Park and Colorado Mesa University.
Registration is at 9 a.m., the ceremony is at 9:30 a.m. and the two-mile walk gets underway at 9:45 a.m.
According to the registration website, the Walk is planned “with the health and safety of our constituents, staff and volunteers as our top priorities. All events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more.”
Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower with a different color representing the walker’s connection to the disease.
- Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer's or another dementia
- Purple is for those who have lost a someone to the disease.
- Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer's.
- Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association's vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia.
Go to act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2021/CO-Colorado?pg=entry&fr_id=14345 or call Tonja Kueper-Rinaldo at 260-0699 or email tkueper@alz.org for information.
Ramblebine Brewing Co. will host a fundraising beer release party on Thursday to benefit Colorado National Monument Association.
“DiscoveRed Red IPA is a limited release beer with each purchase benefiting Colorado National Monument Association which supports the scientific, educational, and interpretive activities of the Colorado National Monument,” a news release said.
This free event begins at 5 p.m. at the brewery, 457 Colorado Ave. Another fun addition to the evening will be door prizes which will be announced at 6:30 pm. All winners must be present at 6:30 pm to receive the prizes.
A short ranger talk, “From Bootleggers to Craft Brewers,” will be at 6 p.m. and live music by Easy Spirits begins at 7 p.m.
The Chinle Cactus & Succulent Society will host its monthly meeting from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, upstairs at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, 536 Ouray Ave.
The program will feature a presentation by club member Doris Schlichter, titled “Botanical Glories of Philadelphia: 2021 Philly Flower Show and Longwood Gardens.” Guests are welcome. The society is a western Colorado club whose mission is to promote knowledge, enjoyment, cultivation, and conservation of cacti and other succulent plants among its members and other individuals and organizations throughout west-central Colorado.
Go to chinlecactusclub.org for more information.
A yards sale is planned for Saturday to benefit seniors in the community through Senior Engagement, a Mutual Aid Network.
Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, at Hailies Oven, 340 U.S. Highway 6 in Fruita. (No clothing, please).
The sale will be from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, at Hailie’s Oven and any unsold items will be re-donated at the group’s discretion.
Senior Engagement provides resources and support to those looking to connect with seniors in the community.
Go to facebook.com/groups/gjmaseniorengagement or email brenda@mutualaidpartners.org for information.
Mesa County has a number of volunteer opportunities available:
- Board of Adjustment
- Colorado State University (CSU) Extension Tri River Advisory Board
- Floodplain Board of Appeals
- Noxious Weed Advisory Board
- Personnel Appeals Advisory Board (Private Citizen Representative)
- Public Library Board of Trustees (deadline Oct. 22)
Learn more about these opportunities and how to apply at mesacounty.us/administration/how-do-i/volunteer.
