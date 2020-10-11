The first official Mother Cabrini Day was observed Oct. 5 in Colorado.
The new holiday is slated for the first Monday of October, which was the month in 1909 that the nun, formerly known as Francesca Saverio Cabrini, became a naturalized U.S. citizen.
Born in Italy, Cabrini was one of 11 children, according to coloradovirtuallibrary.org.
“She became a nun in 1877 in Italy and in 1880 founded the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus with six other sisters. In 1889 Pope Leo XIII sent Cabrini to New York to help the many poor Italian immigrants there,” the website says.
She founded 67 missionary institutions around the country, including the Queen of Heaven Orphanage Summer Camp in Golden.
“Mother Cabrini came to Colorado in 1902 to visit Italian immigrant mine workers. She loved the mountains and purchased the Lookout Mountain site in 1910. There, the Sisters of the Sacred Heart built a convent and farmed, and orphan girls visited the site as a summer camp. A stairway traces the path that Mother Cabrini walked up the mountain. The Shrine also includes a 22-ft high statue of Jesus,” the website says.
Mother Cabrini died in 1917 in Chicago. She was canonized a saint in 1946 — the first American saint — and is now known as the patron saint of immigrants.
In the effort to observe Mother Cabrini/Columbus Day, the Redlands Lions Club members and volunteers will place flags out on Monday, Oct. 12. Weather permitting, flags will be placed in the early morning and picked up later the same day.
Areas served are Tiara Rado, Seasons, Monument Village, Panorama, Redlands Village and other subdivisions. Flags will also be displayed at Redlands-area businesses.
The flag service honors nine holidays throughout the year. The cost for residents is a $35 donation. All funds are used for community projects such as KidSight, Kids Aid and Colorado Mesa University scholarships.
Those interested in subscribing to the service, or volunteering to help, can call Lance Wade at 270-4658 or Dave McIlnay at 433-7961 for information.
Patriot Guard Riders of the Western Slope are seeking donations for the Wreaths Across America campaign that places live wreaths on veterans’ gravesites at Christmastime.
The deadline is Nov. 13, and the cost is $15 each. Call Art Edwards at 250-1174 for information.
Talk of the Town Toastmasters invites the public to attend its weekly Toastmasters meeting either in person or via Zoom.
According to a GJSentinel.com online calendar post, “Toastmasters is a great way to improve upon or learn about public speaking and leadership skills. We offer an informal and fun club for all levels of speakers.”
Meetings are at noon Tuesdays and the organization is hosting a monthly guest speaker series.
Email tommytoastmasters2013@gmail.com or go to talkofthetowngj.toastmastersclubs.org for information.
Grand Valley Lions Clubs will host a joint yard sale from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday to celebrate White Cane Days.
Booths will be set up at Orchard Mesa Lions Club Park at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, and proceeds will benefit the Federation of the Blind, Colorado. There will be a demonstration of tools of the blind.
COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. Shoppers should wear a mask and social distance.
Grand Valley Power and Operation Interdependence are helping provide military care packages and support to active military servicemen and women overseas.
Operation Interdependence depends on the community and local organizations to help collect donations for postage, care package items and handwritten letters, cards or coloring pages, a news release said.
Grand Valley Power is hosting a donation, letter and care package supply drive through Nov. 11, as well as a coloring contest for Mesa County youth, ages 13 or younger. Deadline for the coloring contest is Nov. 9.
Donate online to Operation Interdependence at oideliversorg.
Find a list of approved items for care packages at gvp.org/Hometown-Partnerships. Drop off items at Grand Valley Power’s headquarters, 845 22 Road, Grand Junction 81505.
Drop off in-person or mail letters, completed drawings, cards, notes and colored pages to Grand Valley Power, Attn: Member Services, 845 22 Road, Grand Junction, 81505.
Find the rules and entry forms for the coloring contest at gvp.org/Hometown-Partnerships. Winners will receive a $50 gift card to local Mesa County businesses.
Go to gvp.org/Hometown-Partnerships for information.
Grand Junction Lions Club announced that its Community Betterment Committee grant applications are now available to local nonprofit organizations.
Applications can be downloaded from the committee’s link at gjlions.org or picked up at Brown’s Shoe Fit, 425 Main St. Completed applications must be turned in at Brown’s Shoe Fit by 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
“The money for these grants comes from the annual Lions Club Carnival and Raffle, held each year on the third Saturday in February,” a news release said.
“The GJ Lions have given away more than $7 million to over 400 local projects and nonprofits in the 90+ year history of the Carnival.”
On average, there are usually 75–100 applications received. Requests range from a few thousand dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Among the largest single past grants given by the GJ Lions are more than $300,000 each to Las Colonias Park and Two Rivers Convention Center and more than $100,000 to Colorado Mesa University, The Riverfront Trail Project, The Art Center, Botanical Gardens, building the original Lincoln Park/Moyer Pool and Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Colorado expansions, the release said.
Other grant awards have gone to School District 51 schools, Little League ballparks, city parks, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Marillac Clinic, Museum of Western Colorado, Habitat for Humanity, KAFM Radio, Civil Air Patrol, The Center, Mesa County Search and Rescue, Grand Mesa Youth Soccer Association and Western Colorado Dragway.
On Tuesday, Taylor Elementary School will receive $2,000 for its Science and Technology Initiative, as part of the proceeds from the success of the 91st annual Carnival and Parade that took place in February.
Go to gjlions.org for information.
