With the abundance of crispy autumn leaves starting to pile up underfoot I’m finding it difficult to walk a straight line.
I’ll zigzag from side to side on the sidewalk or walk an unconventional path through a park, just so I can create a sweet seasonal symphony with notes played by the fallen leaves.
Crunch, crunch, crunch here; crunch, crunch, crunch there. Ooh — there’s a bunch to crunch!
No, officer, I haven’t been imbibing (as I weave in and out) ... just enjoying the whimsical pleasures of a beautiful fall day.
Crunch.
The city’s leaf removal program began last week and that means the big vacuum trucks will be cruising through neighborhoods to suck up leaves, which are recycled at the Mesa County Organic Materials Composting facility. In previous years, more than 10,000 cubic yards of leaves have been collected.
Now that’s a symphony to my ears.
The Palisade Historical Society’s monthly talk will highlight the interesting history of Palisade’s grape-growing and wine making industry.
Priscilla Walker will present the “History of Wine — Part 2,” detailing the growth of the industry. Palisade has 34 of the state’s 170 wineries and the vast majority of the 800 acres of grapes in the state, a news release said.
The program is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Ordinary Fellow Winery, 202 Peach Ave., in Palisade. The tasting room opens at noon and Le Snack Fine Foods will be on the patio with food available starting at 4:30 p.m.
Call 970-464-2177 or go to historicpalisade.org for additional dates and topics of future history talks.
This month’s meeting of the Grand Valley Audubon Society will see its members touring and learning about the Palisade Insectary.
The meeting is at 3 p.m. Monday, at the insectary, at a time when the local entomologists can give a tour of both the building and the biological research that they have been working on, a news release said.
The Palisade Insectary is at 750 37 8/10 Road in Palisade. Parking is available in the main parking lot and along 37 8/10 Road, west of the insectary.
The research laboratory, through the Colorado Department of Agriculture, focuses on releasing and distributing biological control agents that can be used to target non-native weeds and insect pests, the release said.
“In general, the Palisade Insectary researches and reers environmentally sound alternatives to herbicide and insecticide. The facility primarily uses bugs that are specialists to target various pests and non-native species.”
“An example of one of the projects at the insectary is the research and release of the tamarisk beetle (Diorhabda carinulata) in an attempt to defoliate and hinder the spread of invasive tamarisk.”
Call 970-589-9771 for information.
The Delta County Historical Society will host a presentation on the Eagle Rock excavation at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Delta Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Fifth and Meeker streets, one block east of Main Street in Delta.
The event is free and light refreshments will be served.
Bureau of Land Management Archeologist Colin Price will talk about the excavation site and its relation to the humans that once roamed that area. The site is between Delta and Hotchkiss and is a location of interest for tourists.
Price’s expertise is the study of the human past through the excavation and analysis of artifacts and other physical remains, a news release said.
“The vast public lands managed by the BLM feature significant evidence of the 10,000+ years of human prehistory and history in the western United States and Alaska. Sites long abandoned by ancient people offer insights into the ways human activities and the environment have been linked together through time, and how seemingly minor cultural practices can contribute to substantial environmental change. Discovering, studying, and understanding past human influences provide us with important lessons about how we should be using our lands today,” the release said.
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Western Slope One Walk is set for Saturday, Nov. 5 ,at Confluence Park Lions Pavilion in Delta.
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that strikes both children and adults suddenly. JDRF — the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research — invites you to be a part of the largest T1D event in the world, no matter where you are.
“Your One Walk will power more research, enable more advocacy and fund more support for the 1.6 million Americans living with T1D,” a news release said.
“By joining the JDRF One Walk, you’ll be part of the lasting footprint well make for the T1D community now and for generations to come.”
The Delta walk site opens at 10 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:30 a.m. Go to walk.jdrf.org/westernslope to register. Call 303-518-3153 or email travellingbush@yahoo.com for information.
Center for Independence will host a White Cane Walk on Main from 3–4 p.m. Friday in support of Blindness Awareness Month and National White Cane Day.
Participants will meet at 2:45 p.m. in the Junction Square parking lot, at Seventh and Main streets, then stroll down Main Street with visually impaired white cane users.
Call 970-644-7236 or go to facebook.com/cfigj or cfigj.org for information.
Registration is open for a National Bat Week event hOct. 25, hosted by Colorado National Monument Association at the Monument’s Devil’s Kitchen Picnic Area.
“They’ve been called creepy, scary and spooky, but bats are an important species that impact our daily lives in ways we might not even know,” a news release said.
Join this hands-on learning experience led by Colorado Parks and Wildlife Biologist Dan Neubaum. You will learn how to conduct a bat study and how to become a chiroptologist (someone who studies bats).
Go to coloradonma.org to register and for more information, or call 970-858-3617 or email kmahoney@coloradonma.org.
