I’m probably aging myself, and bragging a little, but when I lived in Silverton as a kid — population 500, if that — I only had to dial four numbers to make a phone call.
To call my friends, I just dialed (yes dialed on the rotary phone) a four-digit number that started with a 5. All the phone numbers started with a 5. You could add the 387 prefix if you wanted but 5-5-5-5 did the trick.
“Hi, Sheila! Can you come over and play?”
Fast-forward a few decades and, at the end of this month, we’ll not only have to dial the prefix and the number, but also the area code.
Dial? Who am I kidding.
Hey Siri, call Sheila.
Calling Sheila, mobile.
“Hi, it’s Tammy, can you come over and play?”
Are you overwhelmed trying to weed through the confusion that comes with the Medicare Open Enrollment Period?
Like superheroes sweeping in, the Mesa County RSVP’s SHIP (State Health Insurance Program) is offering personal counseling to all Medicare-qualified individuals to help understand options and assist with sign up or changes for 2022 Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage Plans.
SHIP’s mission is to empower, educate, and assist Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers to make informed health insurance decisions that optimize access to care and benefits, a news release said.
The counseling is free, and counselors do not sell or endorse any insurance company or product, so they can provide an objective view of the options. Counselors are trained and certified by the state and by Medicare and have many years of experience.
Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 26, SHIP counselors will take walk-ins at the RSVP office, 422 White Ave., in the basement level, anytime from 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. Tuesdays, through Dec. 7. No appointment is necessary. Go to RSVPGrandJunction.org or call 970-243-9839 for information.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Colorado Canyons Association, and the association’s October birthday wish is that you celebrate with it.
A celebration is set for 6–8 p.m. Thursday, at Copper Club Brewing Co. in Fruita. The public is invited to grab a beer, enjoy some cake and hang out with fellow association supporters.
Go to coloradocanyonsassociation.org for information.
The Community Impact Council will present the annual “State of the Community: Opportunities Ahead” event beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom, 1455 N. 12th St. The mask-friendly event is free for in-person or online by registering at communityimpactcouncil.org.
Mesa County municipal and community leaders will present updates on partnerships and new opportunities to address challenges in our community. Panelists will discuss partnership work resulting from the mental health roundtable; the Region 13 Opioid Settlement Governance Committee and the role of the Mesa County Opioid Response Group; the Colorado National Collaborative for Suicide Prevention and updates from the city of Grand Junction.
Go to the website for information or to register.
Western Colorado Community Foundation has two funding opportunities:
The Suicide Prevention and Awareness Fund for Mesa County supports programs and initiatives that promote awareness, education, advocacy, and collaboration toward the prevention of suicide among all age groups and demographics in Mesa County. Applicants must be a 501©3 or other tax-exempt charitable entity as defined by the IRS, such as a school or church. Organizations should also be registered and in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State. Grants typically range from $1,000 to $5,000. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
The Western Colorado Health Fund offers funding for clinics, hospitals, and other organizations to improve access to and delivery of health care, especially in smaller, rural communities in our region. Tax-exempt organizations with programs to improve resident health through innovative or creative staffing arrangements, new technologies or other programs, system or infrastructure investments are invited to apply. Preference will be given to programs serving less populated communities. Application deadline is Friday, Oct. 29.
Both applications are online at wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking.
Altrusa International of Palisade Inc. will host its annual Make a Difference Day Book Exchange from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday in the Town Plaza, at Third and Main Streets in Palisade.
The Altrusa Club Book Exchange is part of the organization’s worldwide efforts to advance literacy, a news release said. Make a Difference Day is a day when all Altrusans around the world come together at the same time to help others. Altrusans believe in service and making a difference in our communities, large or small.
“You will find a wonderful selection of adult and children’s books, hardback and paperback, to choose from. Take as many as you can carry away for free.”
If you would like to donate books, you can take them to the plaza that morning or call 970-464-5021 for information.
Although HOPE of the Grand Valley was unable to host its annual 5K/10K fundraiser this year, it’s moving forward with the Adopt a Family for Christmas program that assures all qualified families receive gifts this Christmas.
Any donations to HOPE of the Grand Valley — and its effort to offer a hand up to these hard-working families — is appreciated. Additional ways to “donate” include signing up with your Kroger/City Market Rewards card and through Amazon Smiles program.
Go to hopegv.org for information. Drop down on the “Christmas” tab to learn more about applying or adopting a family.
Academy Mortgage’s Grand Junction branch is participating in the annual Share the Warmth Campaign that seeks to distribute warm clothing items to people in need through HomeAid Colorado.
Academy Mortgage locations in Colorado are collecting a variety of winter clothing such as gloves, hats, socks and scarves to be distributed at the beginning of November. Take clothing donations to Academy Mortgage, 604 25 Road, through Oct. 29.
Call Joni Shepard at 970-852-3432 or email joni.shepard@academymortgage.com for information.
