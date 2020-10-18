We’re more than halfway through October, so it’s OK to talk about Christmas being just around the corner, right?
The deadline to apply for HOPE of the Grand Valley‘s Christmas is Nov. 29.
“We at HOPE of the Grand Valley want to take the stress off of our families by providing them a wonderful Christmas,” a news release said.
“By doing this, our families will not have to worry, and they will have money saved to pay their bills come January.”
Families are required to complete an application explaining their situation and their family income. These are parents who are working but do not have the funds to provide Christmas for their children, but as parents, they would do what they can, which can add additional stress to the family.
Applications are reviewed with the focus of filling the gaps for working parents with children who are struggling to make ends meet. If you know of a family in need, tell them to apply at hopegv.org/apply-christmas-2020.html.
Would you like to adopt one of the families?
“Adopters” receive information including the family’s situation (single parent, etc.), their story if provided, food preferences, special needs/allergies, and the name, age, gender, and clothing size for each family member, plus Santa wishes for children ages 10 and younger.
“Adopters” are asked to provide a minimum of one wrapped gift for each family member, the Santa wish for the younger children and a grocery gift card to purchase Christmas dinner. More than one gift for each family member may be given, but that is up to the individuals and businesses that adopt a family.
Go to hopegv.org/adopt_a_family.html to sign up to adopt a family.
Merry Christmas! (In 68 days, but who’s counting?)
n
The pandemic has Samaritan’s Purse calling on churches and families to pack even more shoebox gifts than ever before for its annual Operation Christmas Child.
The Samaritan’s Purse project has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to millions of children worldwide for more than two decades, a news release said. This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
Packed shoeboxes are taken to area drop-off locations during National Collection Week, Nov. 16–23. Locations will be listed starting in early November at samaritanspurse.org.
“Even if churches and groups are not yet meeting, families are encouraged to pack shoebox gifts at home.”
The organization also offers an option to virtually pack a shoebox gift. Groups can set up a goal page to rally together to reach a larger goal, the release said.
Go to samaritanspurse.org for information.
n
Friends of St. Mary’s Medical Center are taking orders for its annual poinsettia sale.
Quantities are limited and orders must be placed by Nov. 13. Cost is $15 each. Poinsettias will be delivered Nov. 19–20. Net proceeds will benefit the St. Mary’s Fund, which ensures that the hospital is able to meet the community’s health care needs.
Email Sandi Hicks at sandra_hicks18@yahoo.com or call 303-356-7757 for information and an order form.
n
Kristi Redlinger was recognized earlier this month as the 2019–20 District 5470 Rotarian of the Year.
The award was presented to Redlinger by David Wood, the past district governor, at the Horizon Sunrise Rotary Club’s weekly meeting Oct. 8. District 5470 comprises 58 Rotary clubs in southern Colorado. Redlinger has been a member of the Horizon Sunrise Rotary Club since 2008.
“Kristi’s long history with Rotary began in 1988 when she was chosen to represent Rotary as a Youth Exchange student her junior year of high school,” a news release said.
“The experience of her year in France as an Exchange Student instilled the importance of Service Above Self, Rotary’s motto, and the importance of giving back to local and international communities.”
As a member of Horizon Sunrise Rotary Club, she has served as president in 2018–19 and currently serves as the treasurer. She is the chair of Mountain and Plains District 5470 Rotary Youth Exchange and has hosted 13 exchange students. Her sons, Steven and Spencer, were also Rotary Exchange Students. Steven lived in Germany for a year, and Spencer spent a year in Brazil.
Redlinger is vice president and business development officer with Bank of the San Juans. She has served as a board member for Community Food Bank and is on the United Way of Mesa board of directors.
n
Altrusa International of Palisade Inc. will host its annual Make a Difference Day Book Exchange from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday in the Town Plaza at Third and Main streets in Palisade.
The book exchange is a part of the organization’s worldwide efforts to advance literacy.
“Make a Difference Day is a day when all Altrusans around the world come together at the same time to make a difference in our communities in a day of helping others,” a news release said.
“Altrusans believe in service and making a difference in our communities, large or small.”
Members will wear masks and practice social distancing, and the public is asked to do so as well as they come to browse and select from hundreds of books.
“You will find a wonderful selection of adult and children’s books, hardback and paperback, fiction and nonfiction to choose from. Take as many as you can carry away for free.”
If you would like to donate books, bring them to the Plaza that morning or call 464-5021 for information.
“In accordance with Altrusa’s commitment to remember our deployed soldiers, we will again collect paperbacks to send to our soldiers through Operation Interdependence. If you have items you would like to add to the boxes, want to send the soldiers a message, or are interested in donating to our postage fund, we will take them to Operation Interdependence. Everything will be appreciated.”
n
Submit Halloween/Thanksgiving/Christmas/any ol’ day community news by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.
Upload online calendar items at GJSentinel.com/calendar.