Bad mistakes, I’ve made a few. ~ Freddie Mercury, “We Are the Champions”
Every year when October rolls around, I am fondly reminded of a typo I made 20 years ago that appeared in print.
In the entertainment calendar of the Oct. 4, 2002, Out & About, I had typed the name of an event that read:
Seventh annual Catholic Outreach Empty Bowels …
When a gracious caller pointed out that it should have read “Empty Bowls,” I was horrified. No, mortified! I wanted to crawl into a hole. But it was kind of funny, too.
Catholic Outreach’s first Empty Bowls fundraiser was in October 1996. Ginger Rice, a Daily Sentinel reporter at the time, knew of a school in the Midwest whose students made pottery bowls to benefit the school. The students called the fundraiser Empty Bowls and, when Rice brought the concept to Catholic Outreach, the name was never changed.
(Until I butchered it six years later).
At the event, ticket holders choose a handmade bowl crafted by a local potter and enjoy soup from local chefs. They take the bowl home as a reminder of those who go hungry in our valley.
Catholic Outreach will host its 27th annual Empty Bowls event in-person this year, from 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, 245 S. First St. Tickets cost $25 and include soup, dessert and the handmade pottery bowl. Purchase tickets at catholicoutreach.org/bowls, at Catholic Outreach and at the door the day of the event.
Buy a ticket, be a champion.
We are the champions, my friends, and we’ll keep on fighting (hunger) until the end.
n
The Orchard Mesa Gun Club will have its annual free public sight-in day from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at 150 Browning Road, off Colorado Highway 141 at mile marker 158.
Targets will be provided and assistance given if needed.
Go to omgunclub.org for more information.
n
Two AARP Driver Safety Classes will be offered later this month.
1–5 p.m. Oct. 19 in Fruita. Call 970-433-0384 to register
9 a.m.–1 p.m. Oct. 26 in Grand Junction. Call 970-314-9843 to register.
Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. After completion of the class, you may be eligible for a reduction on your car insurance.
n
Midday with New Dimensions will present “Reading the Stars — Current Observations of the Universe” at noon Oct. 13,at the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.
Scott Perrin will explore the beginning and evolution of the universe based on the current theory of cosmology, observational evidence, and open questions.
“The discussion will include current and planned observations from new space telescopes (such as the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope) and an exciting new generation of land-based observatories soon coming online,” a news release said.
Perrin is an amateur cosmologist with graduate level course work in physics and astrophysics with a focus on the early universe and astronomical observations. He recently participated in a cosmology program at the International Center for Theoretical Physics in Trieste, Italy.
Midday with New Dimensions is a partnership between Mesa County Libraries and New Dimensions Lifelong Learning, offering a free public lecture at noon, the second Thursday, every other month.
A volunteer nonprofit organization, New Dimensions provides classes each fall and winter/spring for adults ages 50 and older. Go to newdimensionsgj.org for class schedules and future Midday lecture information.
n
The Chinle Cactus and Succulent Society meeting will feature Colorado National Monument Park Archaeologist Adam Brinkmann discussing “The Human History of Colorado National Monument.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting is from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 536 Ouray Ave.
Brinkmann earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities ,and a master’s from University of Massachusetts in Boston. He has worked across the country through the years, from historic presidential homes in Virginia to Alutiiq villages on the Alaskan Peninsula. He has been the monument’s park archaeologist for more than two years.
Brinkmann writes that “Humans have ranged across the Grand Valley for thousands of years. Archaeological evidence indicates that people hunted mammoth in the area since at least 11,500 BC. As they followed herds of mammoth, they also gathered local plant species. As the climate changed over time, the largest ice age animals died off and people started to settle in smaller regions. The gathering of local plant species became more important as technologies were developed to process these food sources. By looking at people’s relationship with wild foods over time, we can see larger scale changes in how people lived in the Grand Valley.”
The meeting will include a plant raffle, a short business meeting and a social hour. Guests are welcome. Go to chinlecactusclub.org for information.
n
Slow Down Move Over Colorado will host its third annual Saturday Night Awareness Cruise from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, staging at Grand Mesa Middle School.
“We invite all tow companies, law enforcement agencies, fire and first responder agencies, traffic control and any other roadside workers to join us for the cruise,” a news release said.
The event brings awareness to the Colorado law that requires drivers to safely move one lane away from emergency, tow, or maintenance vehicles. If they’re unable to move over, speed must be reduced to 20 mph below the posted speed limit.
Vehicles will gather at 5:30 p.m. The cruise travels Patterson Road to 24½ Road then returning east to the Teller Arms Shopping Center, via First Street and the Interstate 70 Business Loop.
“We will have a short gathering and display of truck lights in remembrance of those we have lost, and those that have been injured on the road,” the release said.
To participate, call Kim Hobsheidt at 970-589-1990 or Jennifer Laws at 702-569-4280 for information.
n
Submit community news items favorite Queen lyrics to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.