A new friend asked me last weekend: “Do you like crafts?”
I stuttered, hemmed and hawed, and stared into the past for a few seconds before I could answer. I flashed back — many years ago — to a time when I would spend hours in the basement, crafting handmade decor and gifts, finely detailed painted ornaments, shaped grapevine wreaths adorned with silk flowers and large wall hangings fashioned of eucalyptus and bows. It was my escape from the troubles of the world and an outlet for my creativity.
“Do I like crafts?” I repeated, stuck in the past.
“I used to. It seems I just don’t have the time these days,” I said, recalling the Popsicle sticks, tongue depressors and wooden shish-kabob skewers I’d cut and shape into magical miniature winter scenes.
I still have drawers filled with glue guns, a rainbow of different sizes of puff balls, googly eyes, styrofoam shapes, chenille stems, wire cutters, and dozens of bottles of craft paint, waiting for “time.”
Craft fairs and bazaars are aplenty this time of year as churches and organizations display handcrafted wares to raise money for their causes. The last time I went to a craft fair, I had worked my way into the middle of the large room, perusing table after table after table of amazing talent and suddenly, I looked up. Somewhere, between the wood-crafted door signs and the whimsical Christmas fabric aprons. I was overcome with a panic of claustrophobia.
I immediately stopped, made a beeline for the exit and took deep, calming breaths when the cool fall air hit my lungs in the openness of the outdoors. Well, that was weird, I thought.
“I love to sew,” the friend replied, bringing my wandering mind back to the conversation. “It’s my escape from the world,” she said, waving her hand in a half circle in front of her, like a magic wand making everything right in the world.
I smiled, making a mental note of the two, really old sewing machines I have, buried in the guest room closet — one with a missing belt, the other with a broken bobber thing (not to be confused with a thinga-ma-bobber).
It’s a bobbin, silly, not a bobber. Whatever.
Hey, crafty people — I want to know. How do you find time to make crafts? And, where do you take a 1960s model and a 1980s model sewing machine for repairs?
Or should I just buy a new one?
This time of year, the P.E.O. Chapter HU is always preparing for its annual fundraising fall craft fair but, because of circumstances out of its control, it has become necessary to cancel the Nov. 12 fair, a news release said.
To donate to the chapter or fo information, email peozoom4hu@gmailcom.
The Salvation Army is now hosting Angel Tree appointment registration and bell-ringer signups in Mesa County.
The Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for children. Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an “Angel,” their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in the community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys. The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their Christmas tree.
Mesa County Angel Tree appointment registration is online at signupgenius.com/go/angeltreemesacounty.
The Red Kettle Bell Ringing Program is a tradition that provides the public the opportunity to support The Salvation Army. Individuals, families, co-workers, friends or church groups can stand with the kettle, ring the familiar bell, and wish shoppers a joyous holiday season.
The Red Kettle Campaign is one of the primary fundraising efforts of The Salvation Army. Fourteen locations in Mesa County need bell ringers mafrom Nov. 25–Dec. 24. Teens and children younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Go to grandjunction.salvationarmy.org/ to sign up or call Jon-Marc Lamb at 970-242-7513 or email jon.marc.lamb@usw.salvationarmy.org for information.
Mark your calendars for a “souper” event in November, hosted by the Orchard Mesa Lions Club.
The annual “Soup DuRoar,” featuring homemade soups, will be from 4:30–7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, in building C.
This all-you-can-eat event costs $8. Ages younger than 7 eat free. Bring any used eyeglasses and hearing aids to be donated.
The event includes the famous cake wheel, children’s entertainment and door prizes.
Call Doug at 432-312-1807 for information.
The weather is turning cold and HomewardBound is in need of donations:
Cold-weather items such as gloves, hats, coats (all sizes) and hand warmers
Clothing: men’s underwear, pants, shirts (all sizes)
Health needs: cough drops, Kleenex, Chapsticks
Bedding: blankets, bed pillows, sheets
Toiletries: deodorant, toothbrushes, body soap
Donations are accepted from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 2853 North Ave.
For the health and safety of guests and staff, items should be clean, gently used/unused, and unopened (as applicable).
Volunteers are needed for Special Olympic Colorado’s Fall Harvest Gathering Fundraiser and Coach Appreciation Night on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Lincoln Park Barn.
Volunteers will help with set- up, assist during the event and help tear down after the event. Shift hours are 3–10 p.m. ,and dinner will be included.
Email mpewters@specialolympicsco.org for information.
The Edge of the Cedars Art Festival took place during the Cedaredge AppleFest earlier this month, and area artists placed in several categories.
In the Advanced Pastels category, Emmi Starks of Palisade earned a first place.
In the Advanced Mixed Media category, Adele Coppers of Clifton earned both second and third places. Honorable mention went to Starks.
In the Advanced Photography category, Donna Faller of Grand Junction was awarded second place and Bill Faller of Grand Junction, third place.
In the Advanced Sculpture and Pottery category, Carole Langan of Grand Junction took second place, third place, and an honorable mention.
In the Amateur Oil/Acrylic category, Chuck Langan of Grand Junction took first place.
