A new friend asked me last weekend: “Do you like crafts?”

I stuttered, hemmed and hawed, and stared into the past for a few seconds before I could answer. I flashed back — many years ago — to a time when I would spend hours in the basement, crafting handmade decor and gifts, finely detailed painted ornaments, shaped grapevine wreaths adorned with silk flowers and large wall hangings fashioned of eucalyptus and bows. It was my escape from the troubles of the world and an outlet for my creativity.