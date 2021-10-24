It’s not wise to buy Halloween candy too far in advance of the big night because, odds are, there won’t be much left for the little ghosts and goblins when they come a knocking.
Each time you open the pantry door, those little mini candy bars start hollering at you to let them out of the bag. Who knew something so small could be so loud?
If you’ve managed to ignore the overpowering voices, congratulations! Instead of thinking about those little chocolate morsels melting in your mouth, now is the time to be thinking about Christmas decor — December isn’t that far away.
Grand Junction Symphony Guild will host a Holiday Greens fundraiser with ordering of the high- quality holiday plants beginning in November.
“Beautiful Norfolk pines, graceful peace lilies, blooming Christmas cacti, colorful poinsettias, and no-water amaryllis will be available to order on Nov. 1, thanks to a partnership between the Grand Junction Symphony Guild and Bookcliff Gardens,” a news release said.
Order online at gjso.org, call the Symphony office at 970-243-6787, or go to the office, 414 Main St., from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pre-ordered plants can be picked at Bookcliff Gardens, 755 26 Road, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Friday or Saturday, Nov. 19–20. Symphony Guild members will help load plants on those days.
Proceeds will benefit and support the Grand Junction Symphony. Call 970-858-1617 to learn more about the Symphony Guild.
A Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 5K walk is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Confluence Park in Delta.
Trisha Bush and her 13-year-old son, who has Type 1 diabetes, are spearheading the fundraiser to bring awareness and additional funding for research and for families who are need of diabetes supplies.
“We chose to do this event because so many events occur on the Front Range and not on the Western Slope. We are hoping to bring families with type one diabetes together and everyone is welcome to join us,” wrote Bush in an email.
Go to walk.jdrf.org/westernslope for information and to register.
Grand Rivers Humane Society formally announced the Joseph Maruca M.D. Grand Rivers Humane Society Legacy Fund, at the Grand Rivers Humane Society Gratitude Event, Oct. 15, honoring volunteers, adopters, partners and donors of GRHS.
Grand Rivers Humane Society was formed in 2005 by Joseph Maruca M.D. to find loving homes for Mesa County’s homeless cats and dogs, a news release said.
“He was driven to ensure that no healthy and adoptable pet at Mesa County Animal Services was ever threatened by euthanasia.
Every Saturday and Sunday, Dr. Maruca could be found transporting cats and dogs to safety and hosting adoption events in various locations around Grand Junction. He did whatever it took to save nearly 7,000 cat and dog lives. Dr. Maruca passed in 2019 after a battle with cancer, but his legacy lives on through GRHS,” the release said.
Donated proceeds will be invested, ensuring the ongoing general operations of Grand Rivers Humane Society and its ability to address emergency pet needs.
A goal of $2 million has been set for the fund which will provide approximately $100,000 annually — positioning this all-volunteer organization to assist nearly 400 cats and dogs every year, in perpetuity, the release said
Call 970-644-0575 or email grandrivershumane@gmail.com for information or to donate.
RiversEdge West, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, and volunteers worked on a revegetation project on Oct. 13, at Walter Walker State Wildlife Area.
The Wildlife Area contains a segment of the Colorado River that boasts some of the best floodplain connectivity on the entire reach of the Colorado River through the Grand Valley, a news release said. “Endangered fish utilize this area in the spring, and it also provides vast open space for native and migratory birds (e.g. songbirds, great blue heron, waterfowl, and bald eagles). There are longer-term residents like deer and turkeys that can be found throughout the property.”
Tamarisk and other invasive plant species have been removed from this site for the past decade and to improve the quantity and quality of the wildlife habitat, REW and CPW staff planted close to 600 native plant species, such as Fremont cottonwood, Big sagebrush, New Mexico privet, buffaloberry, chokecherry, 3-leaf Sumac and more within a 30-acre area.
Upcoming RiversEdge West events include:
Volunteer Planting Event at Riverbend Park: From 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Oct. 27, volunteers will plant roughly 300 native plants. Limited to the first 20 participants who sign up. Info: riversedgewest.org/events/volunteer-planting-event-riverbend-park.
River Trivia Night fundraiser: Nov. 4 at Copper Club Brewing Co. Not-your-average trivia night with a T-Rex race at 5:30 p.m., River Trivia at 6:30 p.m. and a raffle at 7:30 p.m. Ten percent of sales from the evening and proceeds from the raffle and river trivia will be donated to RiversEdge West. Info: riversedgewest.org/events/river-trivia.
The Circle K Kiwanis Club at Colorado Mesa University will make handmade blankets to go to critically ill and traumatized children through Project Linus.
Grand Junction Project Linus representatives Kerrie and Mike Strasser will join Circle K members, students and community members from 5:30–7 p.m. Tuesday at the University Center Main Ballroom, adjacent to the 12th Street parking garage.
Call Mike Moran, Circle K Advisor at 970-270-6162 or email coloradomesacki@gmail.com for information.
Area museums are among 79 organizations awarded a total of $725,114 through Colorado Humanities’ Colorado Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan grants.
Grant funds were provided by Colorado Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021 to support the response and recovery of the cultural sector from the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus.
Organizations receiving funds are Glenwood Springs Historical Society and Frontier Museum in Glenwood Springs, $18,000; Interpretive Association of Western Colorado in Delta, $2,600; Museum of the Mountain West Inc., in Montrose, $18,000; and Museums of Western Colorado in Grand Junction, $16,000.
