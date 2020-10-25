(2020 has been anything but common).
Trick-or-treaters in the Central and Pacific time zones had a full moon lighting their way 19 years ago in 2001, but the last time a full moon appeared on Halloween in all U.S. time zones was in 1944, 66 years ago.
Saturday’s full moon has quite an extended title too. Not only is it a “Blue Moon” (second full moon in October) it is historically known as the “Hunter’s Moon,” named for the “time of year when humans and animals alike are stocking up on food in preparation for the long winter ahead,” according to almanac.com.
Wait — there’s more.
The Hunter’s Moon will be the smallest full moon of the year because it is farther away from Earth than any other full moon this year, thus making it a mini-moon, as opposed to the larger and impressive super-moon. So, it will look more like a baseball than a soccer ball as it rises up over Grand Mesa.
Whether you’re trick is to go door-to-door or you’re hanging out indoors, be sure to check out the treat of Saturday’s “Full Blue Hunter’s Mini Moon.”
Uncommon indeed.
Happy Halloween!
A collaboration of three nonprofits are hosting a 50/50 raffle to raise money for kids in Mesa County.
Mesa County Partners, CASA of Mesa County and SummitWest Care’s Newborn and Pediatric care program are conducting the online raffle with half of the jackpot being awarded Nov. 20. Tickets cost $40 for 100, $20 for 50 or $10 for 10.
Enter now to be eligible for the early bird drawing of $1,000 on Oct. 27.
Go to mesapartnersraffle.5050central.com for information and to play.
Carl Malito and Frank Rubalcaba were honored this month by the Knights of Columbus No. 1062.
Malito received a Knights pin in recognition of his ongoing service to the club, and for his efforts on the Right to Life march and essay contest, which occur each January. Rubalcaba was selected Knight of the Month for September, and he and his wife, Theresa, were selected Family of the Month. Rubalcaba organized the Knights corn sale in August that earned $4,000 for the club.
Tim and Kathy Stern were recognized as Family of the Month for October; Jim and Christal Yankovich were Family of the Month for July; and the Rubalcabas were the August Family of the Month.
Email Jim Pasterz at jpasterz6@gmail.com for information.
Former Uranium and Department of Energy workers are invited to attend a drive-through celebration on Friday, that marks the 12th anniversary of the National Day of Remembrance for Nuclear Weapons Workers.
The event is hosted by Nuclear Care Partners in partnership with National Specialty Pharmacy.
At Nuclear Care Partners, “we humbly honor the hundreds of thousands of men and women who tirelessly served in our nation’s nuclear weapons complex and who made many sacrifices, often in the way of their health, to protect our country by strengthening and maintaining its nuclear defense,” a news release said.
Former workers are invited to pick up their free goodie bag from 10 a.m.–noon on Friday, at the Fellowship Church parking lot, 765 24 Road. Call 970-404-3021 to reserve a goodie bag.
According to a GJSentinel.com calendar post, Grand Mesa Nordic Council will benefit from proceeds raised during Kannah Creek Brewing Company’s November fundraiser, set for 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Nov. 2, at Kannah Creek, 1960 N. 12th St.
Go to kannahcreekbrewingco.com/upcomingevents for information and to register.
For decades, shoebox donations to Operation Christmas Child have made an impact on children around the world.
This year — although different is so many ways — is no different when it comes to the need and Samaritan’s Purse is calling on churches and families “to pack more shoebox gifts than ever before” to ensure that millions of children across the globe are reached, a news release said.
“This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions,” the release said.
Simply pack the shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys, then take them to a nearby drop-off location during National Collection Week, Nov. 16–23. Some Western Slope drop-off locations are already listed at samaritanspurse.org.
“Even if churches and groups are not yet meeting, families are encouraged to pack shoebox gifts at home,” the release said. And, using the virtual option, churches and groups can create goal page to rally together to reach a larger goal.
“It’s easy — simply set a goal, invite your friends, and start packing. Whether your goal is 50 shoeboxes or 5,000, anyone can create a goal page and work together with church members, friends, and family.”
Go to samaritanspurse.org for information.
Circle K Kiwanis Club at Colorado Mesa University invites CMU students and the public to participant in its Project Linus blanket-making project, happening from 6–8 p.m. on Nov. 5, in the University Center Ballroom at 12th Street and Kennedy Avenue.
Circle K members will be joined by Project Linus Grand Junction representatives Kerrie and Mike Strasser to make blankets that will go to critically ill and traumatized children ages 18 and younger.
Email Circle K advisor Mike Moran at coloradomesacki@gmail.com or call 270-6162 for information.
Caregivers are invited to attend four free workshops to help them explore self-compassion and resiliency skills.
The workshops are sponsored by Postvention Alliance and The Writers Forum and will be from 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 11 and 18, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1425 N. Fifth St. Facilitators include experts in mental health support/resource, writing, storytelling and wellness.
Space is limited and COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Register at westerncoloradowriters.org or call 261-1820 for information.
