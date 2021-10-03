Have you ever pulled the car into the garage, barely leaving enough room to open the door and exit the car?
That’s what happened to Your Town this week — you barely left me any room. No worries — I’ll just climb over the back seat and out the hatchback.
Knights of Columbus 1062 has resumed Friday bingo nights on the second and fourth Friday of each month (Oct. 8 and Oct. 22), at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall at Fourth Street and White Avenue.
Cost is $10. Bingo card sales begin at 6 p.m. Soft drinks, popcorn, and snacks will be available.
Also on the Knights’ October calendar:
Fall highway cleanup, Saturday, Oct. 9. Meet at 8 a.m. at Freeway Bowl, 1900 E. Main St. Trash pickup takes place along U.S. Highway 50 until about 11 a.m.
Second Sunday Knights Breakfast at the Parish Hall, 8–11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Knights are needed to setup and cook, beginning at 6:30 a.m.
Knights’ monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, (second Thursday of each month).
Call Grand Knight Lance Taylor at 217-8600 or Mike Moran, 270-6162, for information.
The Grand Junction Lions Club presented a $7,000 grant on Tuesday to Counseling and Education Center to go toward building renovations.
The check presentation concludes the 2021 grants awards. Through its Community Betterment Committee, the Grand Junction Lions Club has granted more than $91,000 to 12 organizations this year. Applications for the 2022 grant cycle are available through Oct. 22. Nonprofits should apply as soon as possible.
Go to gjlions.org or call Angela Wetzel at 216-0351 for information.
The Brownson Memorial Fund, managed by Western Colorado Community Foundation, announced its 2021 grant awards, which will benefit nonprofits that provide substance use education, prevention, and treatment in Mesa County.
“The Brownson Memorial Fund was the first fund dedicated to a specific cause established at our Community Foundation. It is the only funding in Mesa County directed solely at providing resources and services for substance use prevention and treatment,” said Tedi Gillespie, the foundation’s grants and community outreach director, in a news release.
Grants went to Counseling & Education Center for bilingual addiction counseling; Girls on the Run Grand Valley, Heart and Soul for District 51 middle schools; Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, La Mariposa; HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, recovery living program; Karis Inc., recovery advocacy for homeless youth; and MarillacHealth, Warrior Wellness Center.
Also, Mesa County Partners, DTOC-Care and Share, and substance abuse prevention classes; Mind Springs Foundation, Women’s Recovery Center; Peer 180 Recovery Community, Circle of Parents Recovery Group; Riverside Educational Center, after school substance use prevention; and Western Colorado Area Health Education Center, Mesa County Opioid Response Group.
In celebration of its 40th anniversary, nonprofit organization Counseling & Education Center will host a free open house from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday at the center, 2708 Patterson Road. Event parking is courtesy of the Bookcliff Baptist Church, just west of CEC, at the corner of Patterson Road and North 12th Street.
Visitors can tour the facility and meet with CEC’s team. There will be live music by David & Shannon, family outdoor games and cake. A portion of food truck sales will go to CEC.
Counseling & Education Center provides mental health counseling to all, regardless of ability to pay or insurance, and with no eligibility requirements, a news release said.
More than 40 years ago, two Catholic sisters from St. Joseph of Concordia had the vision to provide affordable counseling services in Mesa County. Sisters Faye Huelsmann and Pat Lewter founded the Center for Enriched Communications in 1981, empowering people to change their lives to benefit their families and community, the release said.
The center merged in 1998 with Individual and Family Counseling, another Mesa County nonprofit agency with similar goals, and became the Counseling and Education Center. Although its roots are with the Catholic sisters, the organization is non-sectarian and all individuals are welcome. Call 243-9539 or go to cecwecare for information.
A quarterly Veterans Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the committal shelter at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway.
Military honors will be performed as a tribute and final salute in memory of all veterans who had no military honors during committals in July, August and September. Monday’s service will honor 12 veterans.
The program also includes a dove release, bagpipers, the tolling of the memorial bell and a cannon shot from the memorial cannon. The ceremony is open to the public and will last 20–30 minutes. Masks are not required but are suggested along with social distancing.
Call 263-8986 for information.
October is just underway, but now is the time to donate to the Wreaths Across America campaign that provides wreaths for veterans’ graves at Christmastime.
Patriot Guard Riders of the Western Slope will accept donations through Nov. 13 to purchase live Christmas wreaths for the Veterans Memorial Cemetery and Orchard Mesa Veterans Cemetery.
Cost is $15. To sponsor a wreath or for information, call Art Edwards at 250-1174.
Mary McFarlin will present on the American Heritage Committee at the Mount Garfield Daughters of the American Revolution meeting on Saturday.
The nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization is dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Call 250-7401 for information.
Grand Junction Kiwanis Club inducted new officers and committee members and paid tribute to outgoing officers at Thursday’s meeting.
Toni Heiden-Moran preceded over the last meeting of the fiscal year as president, leading the way for John Hilde- brand to take over as president for the 2021–22 fiscal year. Other outgoing officers are Nathan Rhodes, vice president; Erick Field, past president; Leonard Silence, secretary; and Alan Watkins, treasurer.
Incoming officers for 2021–22 are Hildebrand, president; Rhodes, president-elect; Stacey Mascarenas, vice president; Heiden-Moran, past president; Silence, secretary; and Watkins, treasurer.
