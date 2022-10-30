I didn’t mean to ghost you here, but with all this news goblin’ up space I only have room to carve out a bit of advice to all the ghouls and boos, young and old.
Have a fang-tastic and safe Halloween (witch means keep the spirits to a minimum and wear your sheet belt!)
n
As a way to honor local veterans, Grand Valley Transit will offer veterans fare-free rides from Nov. 1–30. Go to facebook.com/mobilemesacounty or gvtmesacounty.us for information.
P.S. Numerous national restaurant chains, businesses and organizations will offer Veterans Day discounts, free meals and other programs to veterans. Go to https://tinyurl.com/28c9u3db for a list.
n
Two AARP Driver Safety Classes will be offered in November:
Nov. 9, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. in Grand Junction. Call 970-243-2531 to register.
Nov. 16, from 1–5 p.m. in Friuta. Call 970-433-0384 to register.
After completion of the class you may be eligible or a discount on your car insurance.
n
Mark your calendar for a “souper” event next month, hosted by the Orchard Mesa Lions Club. The “Soup DuRoar” happens from 4:30–7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, in building C. A cake wheel, children’s entertainment and door prizes are planned.
Tickets for the all-you-can-eat homemade soup event cost $8. Ages younger than 7 eat free. Bring any used eyeglasses and hearing aids to be donated.
Call Doug at 432-312-1807 for information.
n
Grand Mesa A Cappella Chorus invites the public to attend its Stars and Stripes USO Show to “celebrate our country and all the veterans who have served, still serve and have died for our freedom,” a news release said.
The show is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov 13, in Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, at Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., and features guest quartet De’Ja Vu, comedic singers from Denver, and the Bookcliff Harmony Chorus. Tickets are available from chorus members, at Western Anglers, Roper Music, Sarah’s Salon, The Trophy Case, at the door and by calling 970-241-5438, option 1. Go to grandmesaacappella.com for information.
n
The Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus invites all men to participate in a Community Men’s Chorus as a part of its annual Christmas concert in December at First Baptist Church.
The first rehearsal is from 7–8 p.m. Tuesday in the church basement, 720 Grand Ave.
The concert will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the church sanctuary. Call 970-257-SONG (7664) for information.
n
The Senior Recreational Center, 550 Ouray Ave., will host activities next month:
Nov. 6: Board and members meeting at 9 a.m.; potluck and dancing at noon.
Nov. 12: Senior Center Craft Fair, from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Nov. 17: Thanksgiving celebration with a potluck and skit at noon.
Call 970-243-7408 for information.
n
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Western Slope One Walk happens Saturday at Confluence Park Lions Pavilion in Delta.
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that strikes both children and adults suddenly. JDRF — the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research — invites you to be a part of the largest T1D event in the world, no matter where you are.
The Delta site opens at 10 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:30 a.m. Go to walk.jdrf.org/westernslope to register. Call 303-518-3153 or email travellingbush@yahoo.com for information.
n
The public is invited to learn about Vietnam and Cambodia at the Armchair Travelers event at 6:30 pm Monday, Nov. 7, in the Central Library Community Room, 443 N. Sixth St.
“The Riches of the Mekong” features Bob Noble and Carolyn White sharing their travel adventure, experiencing the history, culture, and scenery.
Event information is at mesacountylibraries.libcal.com/event/9524678.
n
Circle K Kiwanis Club at Colorado Mesa University invites the public to join them and Project Linus representatives on Thursday, to make blankets for local hospitalized children.
Grand Junction Project Linus representatives Kerrie and Mike Strasser will join Circle K members, students and the public from 6–8 p.m. at CMU’s Escalante Hall, in the third floor lounge area.
Go to Kiwanis-gj.org or email Circle K adviser Mike Moran at coloradomesacki@gmail.com or call 970-270-6162 for information.
n
The Karis Inc. Coat Drive is collecting items to help its youth prepare for the cold weather.
Donations of coats, jackets and sweaters, hand warmers, gloves, beanies, scarves, and snow boots can be dropped off from noon–4 p.m. at Karis, 362 Main St., or Karis Operations, at the First Baptist Church, 70 Grand Ave.
Go to facebook.com/TheHouseGJ for information.
n
HOPE of the Grand Valley wants to know:
Are you worried about how you can give your children Christmas and still be able to pay your bills?
Is there one or more full-time employed adults in your home?
Do you have children younger than 14 in your home?
Are you a Mesa County resident?
If you answered “yes” to these questions, you may qualify for the HOPE of the Grand Valley Christmas Program. Go to hopegv.org/ to learn more and to apply.
One more question: Would you like to adopt a family for Christmas?
Wish lists, needed items and other information are provided by the family. Those that adopt families are asked to provide at least one wrapped gift for each family member and the Santa wish for younger children, as well as a grocery store gift card for the family’s Christmas dinner.
To apply to adopt a family, go to hopegv.org/adopt_a_family.
n
Grand Junction Federal Credit Union has joined with Grand Valley Catholic Outreach to collect new or gently used gloves for Outreach clients.
Donation boxes are at the credit union, 633 24 Road, or take items to the Catholic Outreach clothing bank, 245 S. First St.
“Gloves of all sizes and types are in high demand throughout the winter, and your generosity is much appreciated,” a news release said.
n
