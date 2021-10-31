It’s a bizarre time of year and, it’s also bazaar time of the year.
“Bizarre” because Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are constantly hogging each other’s space, and “bazaar” season usually falls between Halloween and Thanksgiving, giving nonprofit organizations, churches and schools the opportunity to raise funds while you Christmas shop weeks early.
Here are some bazaar happenings this week:
Grand Junction P.E.O. Chapter HU’s 10th annual Craft Fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 599 30 Road, featuring local crafters and vendors lunch options and more. Proceeds promote educational opportunities for women through scholarships, grants and loans.
Holiday House Bazaar goes from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 5 at First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave. Online sales will be Nov. 11-13. Info: umwbazaar.com.
Annual Holiday Crafts Bazaar is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Friendship Hall in Montrose, featuring more than 100 tables. Info: 970-765-0913, events.ourtownmatters.net.
Central High School’s annual Arts, Crafts and Vendor Fair is from 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, at the school, 550 Warrior Way, featuring more than 40 tables and spaces, a bake sale, silent auction, raffle, face painting for kids, and food. Proceeds go to CHS cheer team for its national competition expenses in California. Info: 254-6200, ext. 22107, tracy.arledge@d51schools.org.
Annual Navajo Taco Dinner and Christmas Bazaar, Nov. 6, at Fruita United Methodist Church, 405 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita. Serving from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and younger. Take out available. Info: 970-858-3490.
The Salvation Army Grand Junction Corp is seeking donations of 20-pound turkeys for the Thanksgiving dinner that will be served Nov. 25. Take donations to The Salvation Army Corps, 1235 N. Fourth St., until Nov. 22. Colorado Mesa University will cook the turkeys, stuffing and other sides and meals will be served to those in need from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at The Salvation Army location.
Go to grandjunction.salvationarmy.org for information and, while browsing the website, consider volunteering to be a Kettle Bell Ringer during the Christmas season.
Canyon View Vineyard Church will deliver Thanksgiving meals to those who are home bound. To sign up for delivery of a meal, go to canyonviewchurch.com/thanksgiving-meal-request.
The Bookcliff Chorus has announced its upcoming Christmas concert and has put out a call to men in the community who would like to participate.
The concert is at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, at the First Baptist Church, 720 Grand Ave., featuring the Bookcliff Chorus, the Grand Mesa Acapella (Sweet Adeline’s) and a Men’s Chorus comprising men — young and old, fathers and sons — from around the community who may not otherwise have the opportunity to sing together.
Rehearsals go from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, beginning Nov. 2, at the church, downstairs in the gym. Men of all ages are welcome. Music, instruction and encouragement provided.
Call 970-257-SONG (7664) for information.
Patriot Guard Riders of the Western Slope will accept donations through Nov. 13 for the annual Wreaths Across America campaign to put live Christmas wreaths at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery and the Orchard Mesa Veterans Cemetery.
Wreaths cost $15 each. Call Art (Groady) Edwards at 970-250-1174 for information.
The next meeting of Mesa County’s The Giving Club is at 5:15 p.m. Monday, at SpringHill Suites, 236 Main St.
The club has donated more than $500,000 to 29 Mesa County nonprofits since 2014. Membership is open to any woman and requires only a commitment to donate $100 each quarter to the selected organization and an $80 annual membership/hospitality fee. Members meet on the first Monday in August, November, February and May.
A simple nomination and voting process takes place at each meeting to choose that quarter’s recipient. Go to gjgivingclub.org or call Judy Vanderleest at 970-260-6140 for information.
An art installation, commemorating Mesa County lives lost to COVID-19, will be on display from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday, on the front lawn at Center for Independence, 740 Gunnison Ave.
One flag will represent each COVID-19 death in Mesa County, a news release said.
“We hope by bringing awareness to these lives lost, that we will remember them as a life lived, with people who cared about them, and not just a statistic of the pandemic,” the release said.
The installation is based loosely around the elements of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg’s display in Washington D.C.
“We encourage the community to stop by and leave a note on one of the flags to commemorate those who have died. We will also have vaccination information, such as how to sign up, where to receive them, and CDC facts/recommendations,” the release said.
Members of The Mount Garfield Daughters of the American Revolution will march in the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday “in honor of our veterans past and present, “a news release said.
The chapter will have its monthly meeting the following week, on Nov. 13, featuring a program on bagpipes by Jeannine Dobbins.
The DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Call 970-243-6006 for more information.
Five homemade soups will be served at the Orchard Mesa Lions Soup Extravaganza, happening from 4:30–7:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, in Building C.
Tickets for the all-you-can eat extravaganza cost $8. Kids younger than 7 and active military can eat for free. There will be a cake wheel and gift certificates from True Value Hardware — winners need not be present to win.
Soup Extravaganza tickets can be purchased at any Grand Valley True Value Hardware store or from Orchard Mesa Lions members.
Journey of Hope Adult Children of Alcoholics meetings are from 4-5:15 p.m. on Sundays and from 10:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, at New Life Church, 1350 N. Seventh St.
Call 970-314-0857 or 970-201-2446 for information.
Submit community news (bizarre or otherwise) to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.