Have you seen how short October is wearing her daylight these days?
Along with turning heads, she’s got us turning lights on earlier now. How about the flashy colors she flutters around in? She’s a bit shady if you ask me — mostly with the sun’s southern angle in the sky. Especially on the north side of the house.
Her overly trendy wear changes quickly with weather trends, and her effort to cover up leaves a lot to be desired.
A lot of leaves ... everywhere!
October is so scandalous!
n
CASA of Mesa County is throwing a CLUE Murder Mystery Party — but you get to host the party.
The link at casamcmurdermystery.com explains that “just because we’re in a global pandemic doesn’t mean we can’t get creative with the fun.”
The public is invited to purchase a Murder Mystery Box and “play with whomever you want, on your time frame,” the website says.
Murder Mystery Boxes can be ordered now and will be available for pickup or delivery starting Oct. 15. You can start playing anytime, up until Jan. 3.
The cost starts at $55. Boxes come with everything you need — all the character information, the agenda, accusation sheets, and even some props to help you get into character.
The last day to purchase a box is Dec. 23.
What would 2020 be without a disclaimer?
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, our CLUE Murder Mystery is designed to be played with 6–8 people, a gathering small enough to make sure we keep our friends and family safe. And, if you want to keep your distance, we even have instructions for virtual play ... although we recommend you play it in person,” the website says.
Suggestions for playing are:
at your Halloween party
at Thanksgiving family gathering
as a way to extend Christmas fun
at your New Year’s party
at your business/team-building party
or whenever you want a little fun with friends and/or family
Go to the website for information and to purchase.
n
Fall harvest markets are in full swing.
Palisade Fall Harvest Market goes from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 25 in downtown Palisade. Alpine Echo Band will play classic German music at today’s event.
The market link at palisade.com/events invites the public to “join us throughout October for craft breweries, produce, farm fresh products, fall and winter crafts and savory soups and chilis at our local chef demonstrations.”
The Fruita Farmers Market happens from 8:30 a.m.–noon Saturdays though Oct. 31 in Reed Park. The market showcases local produce, handmade crafts, ready-to-eat food, local artists, and more.
Cross Orchards Saturday Market will be incorporated in the free Fall Season Days, from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturdays in October at the Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road. The farmers market will go from 8 a.m.–noon. Fall Season Days will feature apples being pressed, model trains, mountain man demonstrations, activities for kids provided by Girl Scouts, and craftsman workshops. There is a cost for the ride-on train and hay rides.
Go to museumofwesternco.com/fall-season-days-2020 for information.
n
Mesa County Toys For Tots has joined forces with The Salvation Army for this year’s Christmas program.
In the past, families could request toys from either Toys For Tots or The Salvation Army, but not both. This year, all toy donations to both charities will be shared and given to families in need in Mesa County.
Families must live in Mesa County to qualify. Applications will be accepted online at saangeltree.org through Oct. 31. Toy donation boxes will be placed at area businesses around Oct. 15.
Go to mesacounty-co.toysfortots.org for information.
n
The Whitewater Cemetery Association will have its semi-annual meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lands End Fire Department.
“We are a small group of volunteers taking care of one of the valley’s historical cemeteries,” a news release said.
Whitewater Cemetery is just off Reeder Mesa Road, overlooking U.S. Highway 50, the release said. Gravesites date to 1888.
“We have 13 veterans buried there, four from the Civil War. There is also a beautiful veterans memorial, as well as a cross dedicated to our veterans in the valley.”
Social distancing will be practiced at the meeting and masks are suggested.
“One of our needs is able-bodied people to help with the preparation of plots for burial and other possible labor-intensive projects in the future.”
All are welcome to come to the meeting.
Call 216-0365 for information.
n
The Clifton Lions Club recently emailed Your Town with some news tidbits.
“We’re a small club but do fund projects around the valley as do all the local clubs,” wrote clubmember Joe Zeni in the email.
“As a service organization we donate time and money for such projects as food distribution, vision services to schools, school hamburger and hot dog get-togethers and periodic contributions to area service organizations. We sponsor a variety of fundraisers as well, including our annual spaghetti dinner and annual chili supper,” Zeni wrote.
The club’s most recent contribution was a collection of pencils on Sept. 25 to local elementary schools.
“While the financial commitment was small, we did present about 400 pencils each to Thunder Mountain, Rocky Mountain and Clifton Elementary Schools for student use,” he wrote.
The Clifton Lions Club meets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Clifton Hall.
Call Zeni at 712-9886 for information.
n
Medicare’s annual open enrollment is Oct. 15–Dec. 7, and Mesa County RSVP’s “SHIP” is available to help you navigate through the process.
SHIP counselors are state-certified and are trained to provide unbiased, personalized assistance at no cost. Volunteers can help review options to determine the best plan or make any needed changes for 2021.
“We do not sell insurance plans, nor do we benefit in any way from choices you make.”
Because of COVID-19, there will be no walk-ins or face-to-face contact this year. Appointments are available by telephone. Call 243-9839 and choose option 1 and leave a message to have a counselor return your call.
n
