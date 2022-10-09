It’s a most confusing time of year for me — like playing a game with rules I don’t understand.
Christmas shopping commercials have started already and the scary stuff has been on store shelves for months. Do I wear short sleeves? Long sleeves? Boots? Or Flip flops? Blast the heater or A/C?
It’s a game I can’t win.
n
The Western Slope Patriot Guard Riders and Wreaths Across America are looking for sponsors for the annual drive to place Christmas wreaths at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery and the Orchard Mesa Veterans Cemetery.
Cost is $15 per wreath. If you have a loved one buried at either of these cemeteries or would like to sponsor a wreath, call Art Edwards at 970-250-1174 or email harleyroad2@gmail.com for information.
The Walk for Freedom Against Human Trafficking takes place Saturday beginning at the Lincoln Park Elm Shelter.
The walk is approximately three miles and goes from 10 a.m.–noon, rain or shine. Walk details at a21.org include the event’s mission.
“We believe that every step we take locally leaves footprints globally. Every dollar fundraised, every poster seen, every person made aware of the issue of human trafficking, add up to one Global impact — a world where everyone is free.”
Register at a21.org//shop-event.php?intid=3453 or email im4given77@yahoo.com for information.
Help support scholarships for local women by attending the local P.E.O. fall event happeing from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 691 Sperber Lane.
The P.E.O. Pop-Up Shoppe will feature unique holiday shopping at this once-a-year fall event. There will be crafts, art, and delectable baked items — including home-made pie.
Proceeds help fund scholarships for women. P.E.O., Chapter CY has provided more than $19,000 in scholarships for women in the community.
The Chinle Cactus & Succulent Society meeting on Thursday will feature Colorado National Monument Park Archaeologist Adam Brinkmann discussing “The Human History of Colorado National Monument.
The meeting is from 6:30–8:30 p.m., upstairs at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation Congregation, 536 Ouray Ave.
Brinkmann writes that “Humans have ranged across the Grand Valley for thousands of years. Archaeological evidence indicates that people hunted mammoth in the area since at least 11,500 BC. As they followed herds of mammoth, they also gathered local plant species. As the climate changed over time, the largest ice age animals died off and people started to settle in smaller regions. The gathering of local plant species became more important as technologies were developed to process these food sources. By looking at people’s relationship with wild foods over time we can see larger scale changes in how people lived in the Grand Valley.”
Brinkmann earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and a master’s from University of Massachusetts in Boston. He has worked across the country over the years — from historic presidential homes in Virginia, to Alutiiq villages on the Alaskan Peninsula. He has been CNM’s park Archaeologist for more than two years.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Go to chinlecactusclub.org for information.
Free books!
Now that I have your attention … Altrusa International of Palisade, Inc. will host its annual Make a Difference Day Book Exchange from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday in the Palisade Town Plaza, Third and Main streets.
The Altrusa Club Book Exchange is a part of the organization’s worldwide efforts to advance literacy.
Make a Difference Day is a day when Altrusans around the world come together at the same time to make a difference in their communities on a national day of helping others, a news release said.
Visitors can browse and select from hundreds of books, including adult and children’s books, hardback and paperback books. Take as many as you can carry away for free.
To donate books, bring them to the Plaza on Saturday morning or call 970-464-5021 for information.
The Grand Junction Symphony Guild welcomes guests, members and prospective members to its meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday, at the First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road.
Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra Music Director Charles Latshaw will detail the connections between Edward MacDowell’s “Hamlet and Ophelia,” and Hector Berlioz’s passionate “Symphonie Fantastique.”
The largest orchestra of the GJSO’s season will perform these pieces Oct. 15–16, at The Avalon Theatre.
Guild meetings and membership are open to all who would enjoy camaraderie while supporting the GJSO through meetings, fundraising events, and social gatherings. Call the Symphony Office at 970-243-6787 or go to gjso.org for information.
Friends of the Library will have a big October Book sale Oct. 20–22, at First Congregational Church, 1425 N. Fifth St., featuring books, DVDs, CDs, special collection of rare and collectible items.
Sale hours are 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 20–21 and 9 a.m.–noon, Saturday, Oct. 22 (bag sale).
Purchases are cash only. Proceeds will go toward the Clifton Branch Library Project.
Mesa County’s RSVP State Health Insurance Assistance Program volunteers will present Medicare 201 education sessions at library branches this month, updating the public on current Medicare changes.
Open enrollment is approaching and the public can learn more about Medicare and important changes for the upcoming year. Sessions will be from 5–6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Clifton Branch, 590 32 Road; 1–2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.; and from 1–2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Orchard Mesa Branch, 230 E. Lynwood St.
Go to the events page at mesacountrylibraries.org to sign up.
The Hot Tomato in Fruita will donate 1% of all sales in October to Colorado Canyons Association.
Other events on the CCA calendar include:
Community Night at the Hot Tomato, 6–8 p.m. Oct. 20. Support CCA and hear live music from Big Dominguez.
Bat Walk in Gunnison Gorge, Oct. 21.
Lecture Series: Salmonflies in the Gunnison River, Nov. 8.
Lecture Series: Packrats Inside Our Canyon Walls, Nov. 22
Go to coloradocanyonsassociation.org for information and to RSVP.
And finally — The Dogs of Colorado’s National Conservation Areas 2023 Calendar is ready. Learn how you can get one at the website.
Submit community news items and seasonal whines to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.