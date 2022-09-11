There was a Facebook post earlier this month that elaborated on the seasons in Colorado.
These 12 seasons give the original four — spring, summer, fall and winter — a more realistic approach to Colorado’s mood swings.
Winter
Fool’s Spring
Second Winter
Spring of Deception
Third Winter
The Pollening
Actual Spring
Summer
Hell’s Front Porch (where we currently are)
False Fall
Second Summer
and finally ... Actual Fall
(Credit facebook.com/allaboutcoloradonow).
n
Mesa County Libraries Discovery Garden invites the public to enjoy the start of fall with a visit to its garden space during a family-friendly open house from 10 a.m.–noon, Saturday, Sept. 24.
There will be mini story times throughout the morning, a kid-friendly leaf craft, a plant swap, and hot coffee — regular and decaf — to enjoy as you stroll through the garden. For the plant swap, take a plant, cutting, or propagation from your garden to swap. Bring plants that are pest-free and have been well-cared for. There will also be an “Ask a Master Gardener” table.
The Discovery Garden, at 517 Chipeta Ave., came to fruition in 2018, according to the Mesa County Libraries Facebook page.
“It has since become a volunteer- and organization-maintained space for quiet relaxation and general enjoyment where people of the community can pick their own food and experience educational programs.”
The District 51 Foundation has opened the seventh round of Bloom Where You Are Planted Grants, a grant fund created by the family of Karl Bloom who died in February, 2020.
“Karl’s life was an example to so many people about how to give back to your community,” a news release said.
“He was a dedicated local volunteer in Scouting, HOSA, and a band parent. This grant provides K-12 students with financial need the support to allow them to pursue extracurricular activities.”
Approximately $14,200 has been granted to 155 children since the grant was created. Typical grants range from $50-$200 and are open to children in grades K–12 in Mesa County. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.
District 51 Foundation is also seeking donations to continue to fund Bloom Where You Are Planted, as the fund will run out of money after two more rounds of support, the release said.
“We are thankful to the Bloom Family for their dedication to help support extracurricular activities. We are at the point that we need to find more donors to keep this fund available since it will run out soon.”
To donate to the fund, to apply for the grant, or for more information, go to d51foundation.org.
The Mount Garfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will gather at noon on Saturday, at Fifth and Main streets to participate in “Bells Across America,” in observation of Constitution Week, happening Sept. 17–23.
“Ringing bells is observed to draw the attention of motorists and pedestrians to the importance of the U.S. Constitution and to celebrate our freedom,” a news release said. The colorful, short ceremony features members dressed in patriotic vests, lining the sidewalk while waving flags and banners and ringing the hand bells.
Area DAR chapters participated in a marker dedication and wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. Colorado State Society, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated the first DAR America 250 Patriots marker to be placed in the state of Colorado.
The patriot marker was placed in anticipation of the 250th anniversary in 2025 of the founding of the United States of America. Markers will be placed in all 50 states before the 2025 celebration.
The Grand Junction Branch of the American Association of University Women will host an Autumn Pastry & Social at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the Skyline Building Conference Room, 751 Horizon Court.
Kamie Long will provide information on Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition, a collaborative nonprofit, with more than 15 federal, state, local, nonprofit, and private agencies working together to protect Mesa County communities and natural resources by bolstering wildfire preparedness mitigation, response and recovery efforts, a news release said.
Long is the lead forester at the Grand Junction Field Office of the Colorado State Forest Service. She visits with landowners about tree issues, educates homeowners on wildfire mitigation measures, provides forest health management guidance, and supports communities with urban forestry issues. She serves on the Grand Junction Forestry and the Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition boards.
The meeting is open to the public and anyone interested in AAUW. Reservations are requested as space may be limited. For information or to RSVP, call Lori Wood at 970-234-5674 or email lwood@ggre.us.
The Palisade Historical Society’s next history talk will highlight how Colorado became the first state to have a popular vote to approve women’s right to vote in November 1893.
“Nationally, the crusade for the female vote took from 1848 to August 26, 1920,” a news release said.
“Suffrage history is long and complicated, and covers voting rights not just for women, but for Native Americans, immigrants, Hispanic, Asian, and Black Americans. Women’s suffrage success in the Western states occurred well before August 1920 when the 19th Amendment was finally the law.”
Priscilla Walker will present the talk at 6 p.m. on Thursday, at The Ordinary Fellow Winery, 202 Peach Ave., in Palisade. Le Snack Fine Foods will serve food on the patio starting at 4 p.m.
Go to historicpalisade.org or call 970-464-2177 for information.
RiversEdge West, a Grand Junction-based nonprofit focused on restoring riparian (riverside) lands, has received a $10,000 grant from Alpine Bank.
The funding will support REW’s efforts including the Grand Valley River Corridor Initiative, the River Stewardship Program and the River Education Program. Learn more about REW at riversedgewest.org.
The Central High school class of 1972 will challenge its friends in classes 1970–74 to a chili cook-off from 5–9 p.m. on Saturday, at Canyon View Park, by the tennis courts. Email harbethinc@yahoo.com for information.
Also, at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, the classes of 1970–74 are invited to join a round of golf at Tiara Rado Golf Course. Email Mike.Higgins@gjpipe.com for golfing information.
Submit community news and weather extremes to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.