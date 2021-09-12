There’s a bread for that.
Following the popular marketing phrase, “there’s an app for that,” I have come to the conclusion that just about anything in your garden — or falling from your tree — can be baked into a quick bread.
If you can shred it, you can bread it (or boil with sugar and you can spread it).
“Bread, spread, now you’re fed,” she said.
... then went back to bed.
What are you baking this weekend?
The Clifton Lion’s Club will host its annual spaghetti dinner from 4:30–7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St. in Clifton.
Cost is $8 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6-12, and free for ages younger than 6. Along with the dinner, there will be a cake raffle and silent auction with proceeds going to support sight-impaired assistance programming.
Pandemic precautions will be observed at the event.
“Come make a difference and have fun at the same time,” a news release said.
HomewardBound of the Grand Valley’s September newsletter noted that its case management team was able to provide permanent housing of 28 people in June in July — including eight families.
“Helping our guests obtain permanent housing is our primary goal here at HomewardBound. Our staff uses an individual approach to identify and meet the needs of each guest. We appreciate all of the support we get to make that goal happen,” the newsletter said.
“If you are interested in getting involved you can visit our website or social media pages to find ways to help our community. We appreciate every donation that we receive.”
Also in the newsletter was a wish list of items most needed: baby wipes, men’s pants, blankets, ear plugs, size 5 and 6 diapers, Q-tips, shampoo and conditioner, Kleenex, razors, deodorant, and socks for both men and women.
The public is invited to take donations from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday, to 2583 North Ave.
Call 256-9424 for information or go to homewardboundgv.org for more information.
To celebrate is own 50-year reunion, the Central High School class of 1972 will sponsor two events for classmate from the years 1970–74.
The first event is on Wednesday, at the CHS homecoming parade. Classmates are invited to arrive by 6:30 p.m. — at Eighth Street, between Grand Avenue and Main Street — to ride the float with them.
Then, on Friday, the class of 1972 will host a tailgate party from 2–6 p.m., at Lincoln Park’s Oak Shelter, prior to Central’s homecoming football game.
To RSVP for either or both events, email Harold Harris at harbethinc@yahoo.com with your name and class year.
The Mount Garfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have its monthly meeting on Saturday. The program will be “Legends,” presented by Miffie Blozvich.
And, because Sept. 17–23 is designated Constitution Week, DAR members will gather at noon on Friday, Sept. 17, at Fifth and Main streets, to participate in the annual “Bells Across America” campaign.
“Ringing bells is observed to draw attention of motorists and pedestrians to the importance of the U.S. Constitution and to celebrate our freedom,” a news release said.
“The chapter’s observance of ringing bells is a very colorful short ceremony with members wearing patriotic vests and ringing handbells, surrounded by flags and banners, lining the sidewalks at 12 noon sharp to coincide with similar bell ringing across the nation,” the release said.
The DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Interested in DAR? Call 719-580-0948 for more information.
All in-person AARP Driver Safety classes have been canceled until January, according to an email from area instructor, Robert Kline.
Kline notes that you can still take the course online at aarp.org/drive/online. Use the promo code DRIVING SKILLS.
Foster Alumni Mentors will host its fourth annual 0.5K and 5K fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Las Colonias Riverfront Trail.
If you’ve ever wanted to participate in a race but weren’t sure if you could make it all that way to the finishing line, this is the race for you, according to the registration website.
At less than 1/3 of a mile, everyone can participate, but there is also a 5K for those wanting a bit more of a challenge.
Participants can run, walk, stroll or amble at their leisure, all to benefit Foster Alumni Mentors a local nonprofit that serves youth aging out of the foster care system.
This year, participants have the option to cruise the course in person or sign up for a virtual option with the freedom to design their own course and move however — and wherever — they want.
Registration is $35. Go to facebook.com/fosteralumnimentors or fosteralumnimentors.org/ for information or to register.
Do you want to be more involved in the community? Mesa County invites you to apply to serve on one of its commissioner-appointed volunteer panels, boards or commissions.
Current openings include:
Board of Adjustment, three-year term.
Colorado State University (CSU) Extension Tri River Area Advisory Board, three-year term.
Floodplain Board of Appeals, three-year term.
Noxious Weed Advisory Board, three-year term.
Personnel Appeals Advisory Board (Private Citizen Representative), two-year term
The Volunteer Board Application and information is online at mesacounty.us/administration/how-do-i/volunteer/
The Student Veterans Association at Colorado Mesa University will host a “Reach Out” Veteran Suicide Prevention Month Co-ed Sand Volleyball Tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Volley’s.
Registration for a leisure bracket six-person team is $150 and the competitive bracket four-person team cost is $100. Every team must have one male or one female. Entry forms are at the Grand Junction Vet Center, 561 25 Road Suite 101; Western Region One Source, 482 28 Road or Volley’s 1130 N. Third St.
Call Rainy Reaman at 970-393-6379 for information.
