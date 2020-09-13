First it was a shortage of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, then hair clippers and appliances, then bicycles and coins. Now it’s canning supplies?
I canned peaches years ago when we had a peach tree but haven’t needed canning jars since. We’ve received homemade pickles, beets and other treats as gifts, but I always wash and return the jars to the giver.
I bought several pounds of red grapes on sale recently and they quickly turned soft and mushy. They still tasted fine, but there’s no way the two of us could eat that many grapes quick enough. I asked my friend, Google McFrugal (because I’m frugal to the core and couldn’t just throw them away), what recipes he suggested for the overripe fruit.
“Easy Grape Jam” — just three ingredients and no pectin — was at the top of the list.
The recipe didn’t say anything about pureeing, but it was a perfect excuse to use the never-been-used puree attachment that came with my old mixer.
I pureed the grapes, then combined the juice, pulp, sugar and lemon juice in a small pot on the stove, stirring, boiling, tasting (yum), boiling some more, then testing on a chilled plate as the recipe suggested.
I searched for a clean jar — about two cups in size — with a lid but there were none to be seen in the pantry. What about the gallon-sized one that previously housed pickles? Way too big. How about the glass mug that looks like a canning jar with a handle ... that says “not for home canning use” on the bottom?
It worked brilliantly, but I felt like a criminal ... kind of like when you remove the mattress tag that says “under penalty of law” you shall not remove.
And yes, the grape jam was so good it should be illegal.
Colorado Canyons Association will host its seventh annual Crazy About Canyons fundraiser Oct. 4, as a Zoom event.
According to coloradocanyonsassociation.org, “you can still look forward to great company, wine and virtual silent auction items.”
Tickets cost $45 per household and include one bottle of Carlson Vineyard’s “Terra” plus a discount code for additional wine (can be picked up at Carlson Vineyards or shipped to those out-of-town); a presentation by Tim Fisher, program lead of National Conservation Areas; a virtual silent auction; and updates on the association and its partners.
Tickets can be purchased at the website.
Three Grand Junction Al-Anon groups have transitioned back to face-to-face, socially distanced meetings.
The “Happy, Joyous and Free” group meets at 7 p.m. Sundays and the “Western Slope AFG” meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, at Independent Unity, 3205 N. 12th St. Use the downstairs entrance.
The “New Beginnings” group meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 550 25½ Road. Enter through the front door.
Newcomers are welcome. State of Colorado COVID- 19 guidelines will be followed.
The Rotary Clubs of Fruita and Grand Junction, along with the 5470 Rotary Foundation, donated $6,460 to the Family Health West Foundation to help purchase much-needed sensory equipment for the Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center Pediatric Rehabilitation Sensory Program.
The program treats those who are experiencing difficulty with movement, feeding, sleep, play skills, dressing, toileting, participation in community and social outings, and behaviors that may occur as a result of sensory concerns related to noise, touch, movement, smells, and vision, a news release said.
Rotary Club grant money will be used to purchase specialized sensory gym equipment that will help disabled kids learn to play with the ultimate goal that every child will be able to experience life to the fullest.
In the effort to boost public awareness of the POW/MIA and veterans suicide issues, a number of organizations in Delta are working with TJ Cycles and Offroad to host the second POW/MIA Tribute Poker Run.
The Delta Veterans Service Organizations, including members of American Legion Post 65 and Veterans of Foreign Wars post 3571, will host the event Sept. 19, with up to 200 participants gathering in Delta before the ride. The route will travel to Paonia, through Crawford, over Black Mesa, through Montrose, returning to the starting point at TJ Cycles and Offroad, 1520 Bluff St.
A lunch catered by Dented Face Barbecue will follow the event, along with live music by Dave’s Fault. All guidelines of the State of Colorado and the county and city of Delta, related to safety and the COVID-19 issues, will be adhered to at this event, a news release said.
The poker run is open to all motorcycle riders and any others who wish to drive with them in tribute to the more than 80,000 POW/MIAs still unaccounted for during and since World War II, and the 22 veterans per day who take their own lives, the release said.
Call 399-3388 or go to TJ Cycles and Offroad for information.
The Grand Junction Lions Club presented the second of its monetary pledges Tuesday at its noon meeting.
The Grand Junction Lions have granted more than $145,000 to19 organizations this year through its Community Betterment Committee. Organizations that received grants are:
Pomona Elementary, $5,740, for building improvements (includes a 50% match from Mesa County Valley School District 51).
Grand Valley Youth Football, $2,000, for equipment upgrades.
HopeWest, $2,000, greenhouse kit for youth services.
Pledge proceeds came from the annual Carnival and Parade in February. The Grand Junction Lions Club is now collecting prizes, donations, etc. for its upcoming raffle, planned for February 2021.
To donate or for information, find the GJLions Facebook page or go to gjlions.org.
