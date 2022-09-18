In sync with fall’s arrival this week, Grand Mesa is wearing its palette of autumn hues — yellows, reds, ambers and oranges, along with the resistant and contrasting green leaves that like to hang around a bit longer.
Our landscape will change dramatically in just a few weeks’ time. Like an explosion of words in a book’s colorful narrative, fall leaves its readers in awe! Drawn to the “book” by its warm and inviting visual lure, it’s easy to get caught up in the storyline.
Beware! After you’ve been enamored by fall’s pure perfection, the plot goes cold (and snowy). The downfall of reading into fall is that it only lasts a few chapters.
Spoiler alert: the main character(s) falls out of a tree and turn to a crisp.
Happy reading!
n
Craft fair season is creeping up on us quickly and the unofficial “Upcoming Craft Fair” file is filling up fast.
One of the organizers seeking vendors is The Senior Center, at 550 Ouray Ave., which will have its craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Call 970-242-5929 for information or to sign up.
v
The Clifton Lions Club will host its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30–7 p.m. Saturday at the Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St. in Clifton.
Tickets for the all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner cost $8 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6–12 and free for children younger than 6. There will also be spins of the cake wheel with chances to win a sweet treat. Proceeds go to assist sight-impaired individuals.
n
It’s Hunger Action Month® and Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Distribution Center has joined Feeding America and other member food banks to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States.
“Compared to pre-pandemic levels, we are distributing 26% more food across the Western Slope,” said director of Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope, Sue Ellen Rodwick, in a news release.
“This is the highest increased need of food distribution in the entire state of Colorado. Your action will make a tangible impact for your neighbors who need food,” Rodwick said.
Western Slope residents can get involved in a number of ways, including discussions with their representatives about federal nutrition programs, creating a Virtual Hunger Action Month® Food Drive, volunteering time at the Food Bank or another local food bank and spreading the word on social media about the food bank needs.
The public is invited to participate in Family Night from 6–8 p.m. Friday at the Food Bank of the Rockies Warehouse, 120 N. River Road in Palisade.
Families will gather to help pack food boxes for communities on the Western Slope. The most requested needs are unexpired shelf-stable/non-perishable items such as peanut butter, baby formula, canned proteins, canned beans, pantry staples like flour, sugar, cooking oils, spices, baby food, and canned fruits and vegetables.
Go to facebook.com/WSFoodBankRockies for information.
n
The New Dimensions Lifelong Learning fall term features a variety of classes focused on academic and personal enrichment for Grand Valley adults ages 50 and older.
The term is Sept. 27–Nov. 5. Classes will be posted online Monday at newdimensionsgj.org. Registration begins Friday.
There are a plethora of classes to enrich your thinking and challenge your endurance — from hiking Otto’s Bathtub to enjoying the opera “La Traviata” at the Met; from learning pickleball and bridge to increasing your knowledge of the Supreme Court or appreciating and becoming informed on artificial intelligence.
Cost for the fall term is $75 and members can take as many classes as they select on a space-available basis.
New Dimensions is a volunteer, nonprofit organization with volunteer instructors who bring their expertise to share with you.
“If you are new to the area, we encourage you to enroll and meet new people with common interests and a joy for learning,” a news release said.
Email info@newdimensionsgj.org for information and to get on the contact list, or call Jan Henwood at 970-314-9911.
n
An interactive presentation and discussion on the basics of falconry will happen at the Grand Valley Audubon Society meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27½Road.
Kevin Humphreys will cover the history of falconry, species utilized, equipment, regulations, biology and conservation. Questions from the audience will be addressed. Live raptors from Humphreys’ flock will accompany the presentation. Contact with the birds is prohibited, but the group will get to see them up close.
Go to audubongv.org for information.
n
Grand Valley Pets Alive was awarded a $2,000 grant by the Colorado Pet Overpopulation Fund to assist with the cost of spay/neuter of owned pets of citizens of Mesa County who are income-qualified.
This grant will operate separate from GVPA’s ongoing spay/neuter. Immunizations and other veterinary procedures are not covered under the grant.
The program is funded through the Tax Checkoff program, and GVPA encourages you to “please keep this easy-to-make donation in mind when filing your income tax returns.”
Call 970-462-7554 to see if you qualify for the grant funds.
n
The public is invited to watch the annual Men in Heels Race at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Presented by Alpine Bank, the race features 19 all-male teams competing in high heels to raise awareness and funds to support Hilltop’s Latimer House — Intimate Partner Violence and Sexual Assault Services.
Spectators should follow the signs at the airport for parking.
Latimer House is a Hilltop program that provides emergency shelter, advocacy, children’s services, transitional housing, and a 24-hour crisis line for those affected by intimate partner violence and sexual assault in Mesa County.
For information or to make a donation to your favorite team, go to MenInHeelsRace.org.
Submit community news items and seasonal book suggestions to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.