In sync with fall’s arrival this week, Grand Mesa is wearing its palette of autumn hues — yellows, reds, ambers and oranges, along with the resistant and contrasting green leaves that like to hang around a bit longer.

Our landscape will change dramatically in just a few weeks’ time. Like an explosion of words in a book’s colorful narrative, fall leaves its readers in awe! Drawn to the “book” by its warm and inviting visual lure, it’s easy to get caught up in the storyline.