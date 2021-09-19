Darkness sure comes early these days.
It feels as if the sunlight hours are being stolen from us, right from under our noses — in broad daylight!
Speaking of stealing, there was some recent police activity we missed getting in the Blotter last week. The police were notified at 3:30 a.m. of a burglary in progress. The frightened woman reported that she was seeing people running back and forth from her yard to their car. It was dark and she couldn’t make out any details. After talking to the 911 operator for a few minutes the woman realized the “burglars” weren’t taking anything — they were leaving things.
It suddenly dawned on the woman that it was her birthday and that it was probably her grandkids putting out silly signs about Grandma’s old age. The woman told the dispatcher “never mind” about sending the police as she was going to go scare her kids like they did her, but officers were already on their way.
It turns out the “thieves” were instead “elves” from Happy Happy Lawn Joy Company, putting up Happy Birthday decorations in honor of her special day. The police arrived and they all had a good laugh. The police wished her a happy birthday and left smiling.
Just a thought: can we hire the Happy Happy Lawn Joy Company to — instead of taking the sunlight from us — have them bring us some more?
(Happy belated birthday, Alice!)
Grand Mesa A Cappella Sweet Adeines Chorus is delighted to be up and running again and is planning and rehearsing for its upcoming Christmas show, “Dear Santa.”
The chorus sings a cappella (unaccompanied), four-part barbershop-style harmony. If you love to sing, you are invited to attend a rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, at Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way. Guests from all parts of the Western Slope are always welcome.
The Christmas show will be presented at Nov. 13–14, at Colorado Mesa University. Co-directed by Colette Mayers and Susanna Sorensen, the chorus will sing well-loved Christmas carols and selected tunes from its repertoire and will joined by the Steppin’ Up quartet and Canyon Grand quartet from Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus. The 2021 Darlene Guerrie Music Scholarship winner will also perform.
Call Sheron at 245-1837 or Shirley, 255-9419 or go to grandmesaacappella.com for information.
Grand Valley Audubon’s Fall programming will kick off Saturday, with an event for the birds.
The public is invited to join an open house and informal tour of the wetlands project from 8:30–11:30 a.m., at the Audubon Nature Preserve, adjacent to Connected Lakes State Park, at 610 Dike Road,
Visitors will see a new installation of signs about the importance of wetlands and can stroll into the Kingfisher area to spend time experiencing the scientific enterprise of bird banding with a certified bird bander.
“You will get up close and personal to wild songbirds and learn what the capture, study and release of migrating birds means as it relates to bird biology and migration,” a news release said.
There will be an array of large format birding books for sale with donations going toward Phase 2 of the Wetlands Project.
Go to audubongv.org for information.
The process for nonprofits to apply for Grand Junction Lions Club Community Betterment Committee grants is underway.
The Grand Junction Lions Club annually gives away around $100,000 to a variety of community projects. Grant money comes from the annual Lions Club Carnival and Raffle, that takes place the third Saturday in February. Around 75–100 applications are received each year, and requests range from a few thousand dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Go to gjlions.org and click on the “grant” link to download the PDF application. Grants are for capital projects and eligibility requirements should be reviewed before applying. Applications can also be picked up at Brown’s Shoe Fit, 425 Main St. All completed applications must be returned to Brown’s Shoe Fit by 5 p.m. Oct. 22.
Call Angela Wetzel at 216-0351 or go to the website for information.
Mesa County RSVP will host a volunteer information session from 1–2 p.m. Wednesday, at the RSVP office, 422 White Ave.
Individuals ages 55 and older, who want to volunteer and make a difference for others living in our community, are invited to attend the session to learn more about the many volunteer position open in Mesa County with 60 nonprofit organizations. You can find a volunteer position that fits your schedule and abilities, a news release said.
Visitors can park in the US Bank customer parking lot, go to the south entrance and take the elevator to the basement. Call RSVP at 243-9839 ext. 5 or go to rsvpgrandjunction.org for information and to apply.
Journey of Hope Adult Children of Alcoholics meeting takes place from 4–5:15 p.m. Sundays and from 10:15–11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, at New Life Church, 1350 N. Seventh St.
Call 314-0857 or 201-2446 for information.
2021 marks the 10th anniversary of Colorado Canyons Association and the September birthday wish is that the public enjoy the wilderness.
“Since 2011, CCA has proudly been serving the community and the National Conservation Areas of Western Colorado. Throughout 2021, we’re excited to celebrate our 10th birthday with YOU! Each month we’ll have a new theme and birthday wish to share,” a recent newsletter said.
Go to coloradocanyonsassociation.org for information
Working with Len Ladue at the VFW in Grand Junction, Aspen Elks Lodge 224 has created 15 different programs and raised $35,000 to help local veterans and their families with food, rent and clothing.
The lodge has also given another $5,000 in food coupons and items such as sheets, towels, bedding and hygiene kits for homeless vets.
Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College have each received $4,700 from lodge funds to help student veterans complete their education. The veterans student lounge at CMU is stocked with snacks the lodge donated.
