Light — or the lack of — is my biggest pet peeve of the fall and winter seasons.
This is the time of year that Earth’s axis gets a bit slouchy, which means it’s tilting the Northern Hemisphere away from the sun and darkness comes earlier. Ugh.
When I was a kid, my dad was always trying to correct my slouch.
“Straighten up, Tammy, or you’ll be bent over like that the rest of your life,” he scolded. Dad was right. Do you think it would help if we started nagging at the Earth’s posture?
“Hey Earth! Your posture is pathetic — straighten up or it will be dark by 5 o’clock!”
It’s worth a try.
n
The public is invited to learn about the city-state Singapore at the next Armchair Travelers event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Central Library Community Room, 443 N. Sixth St.
Toni Austin will present on her many travel experiences to the Republic of Singapore, a country of varied accepted cultures and languages. Co-hosted by Mesa County Libraries and Grand Junction Newcomers Club (gjnewcomers.org), Armchair Travelers shares stories of travel, discovery, and wonder, a news release said.
n
The Grand Junction Lions Community Betterment Committee Grant Application season is underway.
Local nonprofit organizations can apply for these funds until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, but are encouraged to start the process now. Go to gjlions.org and click on the “Grants” link to download the PDF application or pick up an application at Brown’s Shoe Fit, 425 Main St. Completed applications must be turned in at Brown’s Shoe Fit by the deadline.
Go to the website for information.
n
Appointments are now available for families in Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties to register for The Salvation Army Angel Tree.
“The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in your community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys. The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their family Christmas tree.”
There are two ways to sign up. Go to the applicable website:
Mesa County: grandjunction.salvationarmy.org/
Delta County: delta.salvationarmy.org/delta/
Montrose County: montrose.salvationarmy.org/montrose/
Click on the “Appointment Sign Up” link in the Angel Tree banner and follow the instructions to register.
To set up a registration appointment by phone, Mesa County residents should call 970-242-7513 and Delta and Montrose county residents should call 970-874-4981.
n
Knights of Columbus Bingo Nights are usually on the second and fourth Fridays of each month, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall, 330 White Ave. Last week’s fourth Friday bingo was postponed until the fifth Friday, Sept. 30.
October Bingo Nights are set for Oct. 14 and Oct. 28. Packet sales start at 6 p.m. and bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for the first packet of bingo cards. Light refreshments are served. Proceeds go toward Christmas food baskets for those in need, college student scholarships and for costs associated with developing new priests.
Attend a Knights meeting at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month in the St. Joseph Parish Hall, or call Mike Moran at 970-270-6162 for information.
n
In the ongoing effort to raise funds for community programs, animal care and overhead costs, Harmony Acres Equestrian Center has partnered with Centennial RV and Moose Country Radio to raffle a 2022 Keystone RV, valued at more than $52,000.
Only 999 tickets will be sold. Cost is $100 for one ticket; $500 for six tickets; and $1,000 for 13 tickets. Information and a link to purchase tickets is at harmonyacresec.org.
The drawing will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, at Gold Mine Bingo, 511 28¼ Road. Raffle ticket holders are invited to attend the drawing but do not need to be present to win. The drawing will also be live-streamed and posted on Harmony Acres’ Facebook page.
Harmony Acres provides services for those at risk, including individuals who have experienced trauma, abuse or hardship; military veterans; and individuals with disabilities. Eighty-five percent of the program participants have a great financial need, which is why community support is so valuable, a news release said.
Groups from Ariel, Mosaic, Strive and Veterans Affairs utilize programs at the center.
“No matter what the need, whether it be a physical limitation/disability, or a trauma that needs healing, the animals create the safe space needed for these needs to be met,” said HAEC programs director Morgan Kareus in the release.
Staff is again taking support animals to assisted living homes in the valley, now that pandemic restrictions have eased.
“They often take our llama, Lola who absolutely embraces her role as a therapy llama. The smiles she brings to so many faces is really something special, and unique. These interactions are simple in many ways, but the connections that people make with our animals are deep, sometimes complex and often long-lasting,” Kareus said.
Go to the website for raffle tickets and more information.
n
Nonprofits Solar United Neighbors and the Western Colorado Alliance will discuss the launch of a second Mesa County Solar Co-op at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, 536 Ouray Ave.
A solar information session with speakers is from 6–7 p.m., and an open house networking event will follow from 7–8 p.m.
The first Mesa County Solar Co-op signed up 220 families and small businesses with 68 of those members installing 440 kW of rooftop solar and investing $1.5 million into the local economy. Solar co-op membership is free for any Mesa County resident or small business and is not a commitment to purchase panels. Once the group is large enough, it solicits competitive bids from area solar installers.
Go to solarunitedneighbors.org/mesacounty for information.
n
Submit community news and seasonal gripes to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.