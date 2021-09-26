Bing bong.
The proverbial doorbell rang precisely at 1:21 Wednesday afternoon.
The dog went nuts, anticipating one of those delivery trucks, so she could give the driver a piece of her mind. How dare they even think about coming up on her porch. But, I wasn’t expecting any deliveries that day.
It was gorgeous outside. The screen door was open, letting the cool breeze wend its way through the house. Not seeing anyone on the front porch, I opened the door a crack, and bolted in.
Autumn arrived — right on time — bringing with it all that was needed for a three-month’s stay. I welcomed my old friend with open arms — it’d been a year since its last visit. Once it unpacks and gets settled, we’ll sip warm cider amidst colorful conversation.
Meanwhile, there’s lots of compromise ahead. Autumn prefers cooler temperatures; I’ll just throw an extra blanket on the bed and wear a sweater. Autumn flashes pumpkin spice; I prefer a dash of cinnamon. Autumn is messy, leaving leaves scattered about; but I have a rake and I know how to use it.
Welcome, Autumn! I hope you enjoy your stay.
The Grand Junction High School Class of 1961 will have its 60-year class reunion Friday and Saturday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.
“After nearly two years of COVID-19 isolation and loss, we have been surprised and pleased at the level of enthusiasm and participation in this reunion,” a news release said.
A mixer is planned for 5–8 p.m. Friday with a “mask-a-rade” and a prize for the best mask. A buffet dinner is from 5–8 p.m. Saturday. There will be door prizes and giveaways both evenings.
“We first advertised this reunion as our ‘Last Formal Reunion,’ but it has become obvious that, as long as there are a handful of classmates wanting to get together, there will be more reunions in our future,” the release said.
Classmates should be prepared to wear a mask and follow local protocols “which change from time to time,” the release said.
Email Janet at gj61hs@gmail.com for information.
The Grand Mesa A Cappella Sweet Adelines Chorus — formerly the Grand Mesa and Del Rose Sweet Adelines choruses — will entertain and sell 50/50 raffle tickets and cotton candy at the Cedaredge Applefest, happening Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2–3, in Cedaredge.
Call Susanna at 874-3028 for information.
Loma Cat House and Grand Valley Pets Alive will have a community yard sale from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday at 929 Main St.
Proceeds will go toward Loma Cat House’s mission as a volunteer-run, 501 ©3 nonprofit organization that saves abused, abandoned and relinquished cats and kittens by providing them with medical care, TLC, and socialization, spay/neutering and foster care until they are placed in appropriate adoptive homes.
Proceeds also go to Pets Alive efforts to provide vouchers/coupons to offset spay/neuter costs for pet owners and people managing feral colonies.
Volunteers from the two nonprofits are concerned that “kitten season” continues to be in full swing along with (too) many owner surrenders and abandoned cats and kittens, a news release said.
Loma Cat House volunteers anticipate more than 400 spay/neuters this year.
Go to facebook.com/lomacathousegj or facebook.com/GrandValleyPetsAlive for information.
A nonpartisan Women’s March will take place Saturday beginning at the Mesa County Courthouse, 544 Rood Ave.
Women will gather from 11 a.m.–12:20 p.m. and the march will start at 12:22 p.m. Participants will walk a 10-block loop on the sidewalk, carrying signs (some provided) and flags, including Old Glory, returning to the courthouse.
The march is in concert with other states doing the same, ahead of the Supreme Court reconvening on Oct. 4 and brings attention to women’s reproductive rights, civil rights, ending violence, LGBTQIA, workers rights, immigrants rights and environmental justice.
Marchers are encouraged to wear “your (pink cat-eared) protest hats and/or green scarves, or all in white — you call it,” a flyer suggested.
Call 243-1143 for information.
The Grand Junction High School Class of 1970 would like to thank all who made the 50-year reunion a success.
The events took place outdoors at Canyon View Park and The Ribber catered delicious meals, an email said. Music was provided by Desert Flyer Band and leftover proceeds were donated to “Yes on GJHS” Strong Schools Smart Plan.
There are a few directories left. Email Elaine Taylor at Etrnccm@gmail.com or call 970-290-1552 if you would a directory.
Grand Valley Catholic Outreach will host its second “Empty” Empty Bowls fundraiser next month.
“Due to COVID-19 and CDC recommendations, this year’s event will be an online fundraiser as opposed to an in-person event,” according to information at catholicoutreach.org/bowls.
“While your $25 ticket won’t include a handcrafted bowl, soup, or dessert — it will ensure that your neighbors do not go hungry,” the website says.
Tickets are available at the website, at Grand Valley Catholic Outreach’s main office, and local churches listed at the website.
“With the financial strain the pandemic has put on our community members, the mission of our Soup Kitchen is more vital than ever,” the website says.
Call 241-3658 for information.
In celebration of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 28, MarillacHealth will host a voter registration drive for its patients, staff, and other members of the public to “get registered and get ready to vote.”
The event will be from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Tuesday at the main clinic, 2333 N. Sixth St.
“Every eligible American voter should have the option to exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box, and the non-partisan National Voter Registration Day is the right day to start by getting registered,” a news release said.
Volunteers will be available under a tent, just outside the clinic, to guide interested people to register to vote or check and/or update their registration status. The event is free and open to the public.
Go to MarillacHealth.org for information.
Submit community news and autumn ambiance to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.