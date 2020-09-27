Autumn gathers everything that tastes, smells, feels, sounds and looks amazing, then sews it all together with threads of contentment. May your senses be filled to the brim on this magical Color Sunday.
The Orchard Mesa Gun Club is offering free public access for rifle sight-in from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, and 1–4 p.m. Sunday, Oct 4, at the range, 150 Browning Road, at mile marker 158 off of Colorado Highway 141.
Targets will be provided and assistance if needed.
Hit the Trail for Harmony Acres is a fundraiser Oct. 10–Nov. 10 to benefit the nonprofit equestrian center.
According to a GJSentinel.com calendar post, proceeds from the event will go toward adding interior handicapped-accessible restrooms to the Harmony Acres facility, which is a community-based equestrian center that connects individuals with horses or other animals in a therapeutic environment.
Hit the Trail can be completed as an individual or as a team of four.
“You can hike, bike, or ride (horses or ATVs), the important thing is getting out in nature and helping our nonprofit spread the word about our need …”
Whether it’s one mile or 100 miles, share your mileage goals and collect pledges from friends and family. The goal is 400 participants with $100 in pledges/donations per each participant.
Register at https://haec.redpodium.com/hit-the-trail-for-harmony-acres.
Members of Friendship of Western Colorado not only enjoyed the beautiful trees changing on the Grand Mesa a few weeks ago, but also cleaning up the highway.
The local club adopted two miles of highway on Grand Mesa in 2001 through the “Adopt-A-Highway” program sponsored by the Colorado Department of Transportation. Each year, volunteers from the club clean and pick up trash along the highway on Grand Mesa.
Friendship Force International is a nonprofit organization and worldwide travel exchange club that believes “one of the best ways to achieve world peace is through individual friendships.”
Email Rebekah McDermott at rebekahmcdermott@gmail.com or Marguerite Collard at margueritecollard@gmail.com or go to ffwcolo.com for information.
In spite of the pandemic, Grand Valley Pets Alive has funded 384 spay/neuter surgeries and will soon top its total of 403 for last year, a news release said.
Fundraisers have put on hold, but the calls keep coming in, making for a challenging time.
Kevin and Ginger Gobbo, with Gobbo Family Farms, 1160 22½ Road, reached out to Grand Valley Pets Alive to help “romantically repair” eight cats on their property. The Gobbos borrowed traps and got eight cats fixed in less than two weeks with Pets Alive vouchers, the release said.
Now — as a pay it forward — the Gobbos have offered a sale of apples to help the program.
The public is invited to come pick apples to purchase or purchase pre-picked apples (say that three times!) with a portion of the proceeds going to the pets group. Mention Grand Valley Pets Alive and 30% of the cost will be donated.
Prices range from $2–$20 for self-picking and $2.50–$25 for pre-picked apples. Sizes range from 3 pounds to a bushel with the Golden Delicious, Red Delicious and Jonathan varieties available. The fruit is all natural, not sprayed.
Self-pickers should wear closed-toe shoes and sunglasses or protective eyewear. It is a short walk to the trees or you can park nearby. A golf cart is available for $2. Bring your own bag/box for gathering fruit. Bags are provided for weighing and carrying out.
Call 970-609-6969 to schedule a time to visit. Hours are 7 a.m.–4 p.m. daily.
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction inducted Toni Heiden-Moran on Thursday as its new president to serve a one-year term.
Heiden-Moran succeeds outgoing President Erick Field, and John Hildebrand is the new president-elect.
Other officers for the 2020–21 year are Chris Howard, secretary; Leonard Silence, assistant secretary; and Alan Watkins, treasurer. Members of the board of directors include Heiden-Moran, Field, Hildebrand, Marsha Harbert, Scott Hayduk, Samantha Morgan, Nathan Rhodes, Mark Ryan, Robin Stevens, Chris Thompson, Laura Wilharm, and Rick Tuma (club foundation representative).
Outgoing board members are Russ Adsit, Deanna Colaizzi, Linda Gordon, and Bill Rockwood.
Also on Thursday, Kiwanis Rocky Mountain District Foundation presented a $10,000 check to the Rose Hill Hospitality House. Rose Hill is where relatives of patients at St. Mary’s Medical Center can stay while visiting hospitalized loved ones. The foundation has awarded $60,000 to the Rose Hill House in six years’ time.
Go to Kiwanis-gj.org for information.
Colorado Canyons Association will host its annual Crazy About Canyons fundraiser Oct. 4, featuring a safe and healthy Zoom event.
Tickets cost $45 per household and include one bottle of Carlson Vineyard’s “Terra,” plus a discount code for additional wine (can be picked up at Carlson Vineyards or shipped if you live out of town), a presentation, virtual silent auction and updates on the association and its partners. Tickets can be purchased at coloradocanyonsassociation.org.
The association will celebrate its 20-year anniversary Oct. 24 and will host hikes, lectures, and other events through October. The events are free and open to the public. All events will adhere to Mesa County and CDC health guidelines.
Go to the website for information.
AARP Colorado awarded John Rodwick of Fruita the 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service, the association’s most prestigious volunteer award.
Rodwick has been an AARP volunteer for more than a dozen years. He helped create Western Slope Alliance, which has made it possible for agencies with similar missions to collaborate. Rodwick also volunteers for AARP at various activities in the community, including Financial Resilience and Social Security awareness.
He was instrumental in helping Fruita receive the official designation as an Age-Friendly Community and continues to work with city officials in Grand Junction to obtain a similar designation.
