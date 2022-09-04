Four sisters — their names are June, July, August and September — went on an outing at the park with their mom.
Always fighting for Mom’s attention, June — who is the younger of the four — hollered out while balancing precariously on the playground equipment.
“Mommy! Mommy! Watch me! I’m gonna try 102 degrees!”
Sure enough — June produced a sweltering 102 degrees and Mom clapped with pride.
July, feeling a bit bold herself, decided she, too, could do that and more. She hoisted herself up and called out.
“I’m gonna do 103!” she said snidely, sticking out her tongue at her little sister.
“Wow!” Mom exclaimed when she saw July had succeeded, “that was impressive!”
August wasn’t feeling as confident as her two sisters, but tried anyway.
“Maybe I can do 100?” she said timidly. It was an effort, but she too reached her goal and smiled with satisfaction.
Not one to shy away from sibling competition, September rubbed her hands in the dirt, flexed her arms, gave her sisters a sideways glance and smirked.
“Silly girls,” she thought, “you ain’t seen nothin’ yet!”
RiversEdge West recently hosted its sold-out annual Raft the River event on the Colorado River. The group of 50 RiversEdge West supporters braved a rainy day and took a two-hour river trip where they learned about the group’s restoration efforts and strategies along rivers in the Grand Valley. A mid-trip stop provided attendees with more information about its tamarisk beetle program and Grand Valley stewardship program.
After the float, guests enjoyed brunch, complete with loaded bloody Marys, mimosas,and beer donated by Copper Club, along with prizes at Rimrock Adventures’ riverside venue, a news release said.
Want to learn more? Go to riversedgewest.org or call 970-256-7400 for information.
The next meeting of the Chinle Cactus and Succulent Society will be from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday,upstairs at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation Congregation, 536 Ouray Ave.
Club member Janet Hassell will present “Growing Cacti and Other Succulents Indoors.”
“This talk, along with audience discussion, will focus on plant recommendations as well cultivation tips: soil types, watering, light requirements, pest control and so on,” a news release said.
Members and guests are welcome to bring any problem cactus or succulent plants they may have (or photos of the plants) for diagnosis. At this meeting, there will also be a plant raffle, a very short business meeting and a social hour. The doors will be open at 6 p.m. and guests are welcome.
Go to chinlecactusclub.org for information.
Western Slope Blue Star Mothers will host S.A.V.E. Training at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, presented by the Grand Junction Veterans Affairs.
“Join us in learning how we can support a veteran, or anyone, through a crisis, and learn tips to keep in mind when talking with someone who may be at risk for suicide,” a news release said.
This training will take place at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27½ Road. All members of the community are invited.
For information and pre-registration, go to wsbluestarmoms.org.
Guitar Club Grand Junction will kicking off the fall with “Guitar Club in the Park” from 6–7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the south end of Sherwood Park.
All musicians — guitarists and more — are welcome to play and sing the “Top 10+ Greatest Guitar Songs.”
The community is also invited to come listen or sing along on classic favorites. Those in attendance can learn more about Guitar Club’s regular meetings and free beginner lessons on Monday nights at First Christian Church, 1326 N. First Street. Search “Guitar Club Grand Junction” on Facebook or call 970-778-5473 for information.
Grand Valley Audubon Society invites the public to take part in a BioBlitz all day Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Audubon Nature Preserve, 610 Dike Road.
According to inaturalist.org/projects/grand-valley-audubon-society-bioblitz-2022, the family-friendly nature scavenger hunt is an immersive research event. Using the iNaturalist app on a smartphone, participants find, identify, and record all of the plants, animals, microbes, fungi and other organisms that live within a specified area.
A Bird Walk, led by owl expert Nic Korte, will be from 8–11 a.m. and a Plant Walk, led by Master Gardener Debra Conklin, will be from 1–3 pm. The event is free. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and bring sunscreen, bug spray, protective clothing and water.
Go to the website for information.
Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive will give away a car this month to a deserving person living in the Grand Valley.
Nominations will be accepted by email until midnight Friday, Sept. 9. To nominate someone, describe in 150 words or less, why that person deserves or needs a vehicle. Email nominations to wheelstoprosper@gjradio.com.
“We are looking for an individual that has a giving heart and will use this vehicle to better other people’s lives,” a news release said.
The chosen recipient will be get a 2005 Ford Escape that comes with free oil changes for two years.
“It is in awesome condition and will provide many years of service to the deserving individual,” the release said.
The giveaway is at noon, Sept. 16, at Antonelli’s Advanced Auto, 365 Bonny St.
The Central High school class of 1972 is challenging its friends in classes 1970 to 1974 to a chili cook-off from 5–9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Canyon View Park, by the tennis courts.
For information, email harbethin@yahoo.com.
Also, on the same day, at 9:30 a.m., the classes from 1970–74 can join in a round of golf at Tiara Rado Golf Course. Email Mike.Higgins@gjpipe.com for golfing information.
AARP Driver Safety Classes will be offered this month:
9 a.m.–1 p.m. Sept. 21 in Fruita; call 970-243-2531 to register.
1–5 p.m. Sept. 28 in Grand Junction; call 970-314-9843 to register.
Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. After completion of the class, you may be eligible for a discount on your car insurance.
Submit community news items and sibling stories to communitynews@gjsentinel.com or 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Online calendar items can be uploaded at GJSentinel.com/local-events.