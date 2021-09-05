I wrote on these pages several years ago about my beloved —albeit aging — hiking shoes that, up to that time, had taken me on numerous adventures — north, south, east and west.
“These hearty soles have ventured from the fine red dirt of Utah’s canyonlands to tacky, high-country aspen groves after a rainstorm,” I wrote on March 17, 2014.
“They’ve taken me vortex hunting on Sedona’s red rocks and to the hollowed ground of an Alaskan cemetery. Mount Garfield, Crag Crest, Kokopelli trails — 10 years of romping is starting to show,” I wrote.
More recently, (and still beloved) the shoes have hiked the Olympic National Forest in Washington state, Bear Lake trails and beyond at Rocky Mountain National Park and a teeny-tiny portion of the Appalachian Trail where it meanders through the Great Smokey Mountains in Tennessee.
Let’s do the math: I bought them in fall, 2004, which means they’re about 17-years-old. Yikes. They’ve been faithful, that’s for sure — that is until a few weeks ago. We were hiking Monument Canyon Trail and, after gazing at the magnificence of Independence Monument, we continued on the “unimproved section” of the 5-mile loop, back to the trailhead.
Upon descending a particularly steep section, my left foot slipped on loose rock, my feet went out from under me, and I hit the trail. Now, if the story ended there I would have said, “whew, that was close,” but the reality is, the momentum offered me a not-so-graceful chance to roll down the hill — which I immediately declined, thanks to perfectly placed trail-side boulder.
After checking my wits, and the small scrape on my leg, I looked quizzically at the bottom of my shoes and sighed. Somewhere, between a jaunt to Dominguez Canyon and a stroll through California’s Redwood Forest, I lost my tread.
Going forth, these veterans of the trail will be used for biking. And, I expect at least 17 years of adventures from my new hiking shoes. It’s a perfect three-day weekend to break them in. See you out there?
Happy Labor Day!
September is Grand Valley Bike Month: Fall Edition and you’re invited to participate in a month’s-worth of biking fun.
Events include the Bike Month Film Fest on Sept. 14, Bike to Work Day breakfasts and an afterglow ride and party on Sept. 22. The business challenge goes from Sept. 19–25, and the ride challenge and photo contest are already underway.
Pedal to healthymesacounty.org/bike-month for more information.
Today is the deadline to nominate a deserving someone to receive a car that will help them prosper in life.
The Wheels to Prosper car giveaway, presented by Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive and MBC Grand Radio, seeks to make a difference in someone’s life by helping them move forward in their time of need. You can nominate an individual for consideration. In 150 words or less, explain why a particular person deserves or needs a vehicle and email by midnight tonight to wheelstoprosper@gjradio.com.
“We are looking for an individual that has a giving heart and will use this vehicle to better other people’s lives,” a news release said.
Later this month, the winning individual will be presented a 2005 Chevrolet Classic with free oil changes for two years.
The car “is in awesome condition and will provide many years of service to the deserving individual,” the release said, adding a thank you to Napa Auto Parts and West Side Customs for helping prepare the vehicle.
Members of nonprofit boards of directors are invited to join Strategic By Nature and Third Sector Innovations for training designed to educate new and seasoned board members on the roles and responsibilities of nonprofit board membership.
Training is from 4:30–8:30 p.m. Sept. 15, at Grand Junction Housing Authority, 8 Foresight Circle. Stacy Beaugh from Strategic By Nature and Scott Aker from Grand Junction Housing Authority will present topics pertinent to the role and responsibilities of nonprofit board members.
Registration is $40 for the first representative of an organization and $25 for each additional participant. Registration includes materials and light dinner/snacks.
Go to thirdsectoronline.com or call 970-314-3970 for information or to register.
Area nonprofit organizations received a total of $110,000 in grants from the Western Colorado Community Foundation for projects that help youth regain skills and build resilience after more than a year of isolation and loss due to the pandemic.
“These grants will support nonprofits across our region in helping our students recover and rebuild skills lost during the past year of disruption and isolation due to the pandemic,” said WCCF grants selection committee chair Barb Chamberlin, in a news release.
Grant recipients are Access AfterSchool (Accelerate After-School Program); All American Families (Explore and Engage Delta County); Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program (Classroom & Broadcast: Mental Health is Important to Me); Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club (Behavioral Health Curriculum for After-School Program); EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum (Gear Up! Mountain Biking and Science After School); Family Resource Center of the Roaring Fork (Schools for Family and Youth Resilience); FocusedKids for Rifle classrooms; Haven House of Montrose, Inc. (Child Development program for homeless families); Hilltop Community Resources, Inc. (Youth and Family Connections); and HopeWest Kids (EMDR Therapy).
Also, School District 51 (Elementary School Pilot: Regulation Station); Mesa Youth Services, Inc. (Behavioral Health Support for Diversion Youth); Ouray Public Library (Learning Loss Recovery and Resilience Building); Riverside Educational Center (After-School Tutoring and Enrichment); Stepping Stones of the Roaring Fork Valley (Experiential Education to Build Resilience); The Buddy Program (Scholarships for Outdoor Leadership Programs); Voyager Youth Program (Peer Mentors for Youth Mental Health and Resiliency); and YouthZone (Youth and Family Support).
The Raven Mavens — a local group of artists who work in textile/mixed media — are the featured artists, at the Colorado National Monument Association’s Rim Rock Shop, at the CNM Visitor’s Center.
Stop in and check out the exhibit, on display through October.
