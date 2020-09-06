Every year at Christmastime, gravestones in veterans cemeteries across the United States are decorated with fresh balsam wreaths, thanks to public donations to the Wreaths Across America campaign.
This year for Patriot Day, Sept. 11, Wreaths Across America wants to honor the “Freeport Flag Ladies” and those affected by the events of 9/11, by uniting in a national flag waving.
According to a news release, Wreaths Across America is calling “for every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute at 8:46 a.m. and then again at 9:03 a.m. to recognize the hours and minutes that airplanes hit the World Trade Center Towers in New York City.
“Following the events of 9/11, three patriotic women (Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote) were moved to find an old American flag they had stored at home and stand on a hill in Freeport, Maine, waving that flag to honor victims,” the release said.
Greene, Miller and Foote became nationally known as The Freeport Flag Ladies “and proudly hoisted the Stars and Stripes every Tuesday morning for the following 18 years,” the release said.
The trio of ladies retired Sept. 11, 2019 (their last 9/11 remembrance). The following Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, “Wreaths Across America took the helm and continued the weekly flag waving tradition along U.S. Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine, on land donated by the organization’s founder Morrill Worcester leading to the new Acadia National Cemetery.”
“Each Tuesday, we are joined by dozens of members of the local community and curious people stopping to be part of something meaningful,” said Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester in the release.
“Especially over the last six months, this flag waving has taken on new meaning for us all and given a spark of hope and patriotism during this difficult time in our country,” she said.
On Sept. 11, participants are “encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share “to help remember, honor and teach the generation born after 9/11, how hard times can strengthen us as a nation.”
Use the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America at facebook.com/WAAHQ.
Because of regulations stemming from COVID-19, the annual Old Eckert School reunion, which usually takes place the third Wednesday in September in Eckert, is canceled this year.
“The committee is saddened to have to make the decision, but it is the right thing to do,” a news release said.
Kannah Creek Brewing Co., 1960 N. 12th Street, will host a fundraiser from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday to benefit The Latimer House and raise awareness about domestic violence.
According to at GJSentinel.com calendar post, a portion of the proceeds from sales of a chosen beer will benefit the organization.
Call Kannah Creek at 243-0702 for event information or go to htop.org to learn more about The Latimer House.
The Mount Garfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution were represented by its Regent Deana Znamenacek at the Sept. 2 Grand Junction City Council meeting when the council issued a proclamation declaring Sept.17–23 as Constitution Week.
Each year, on Sept. 17, members of the Mount Garfield Chapter meet on Main Street to unite with Daughters of the American Revolution across the nation for “Bells Across America,” a news release said.
“Ringing bells is observed to draw attention to motorists and pedestrians to the importance of the U.S. Constitution and celebrate our freedom,” the release said.
Members will ring bells beginning at noon Sept. 17 at the intersection of Fifth and Main streets, downtown.
Interested in DAR? Call 719-580-0948 for information.
In the balance of good news and bad news, Colorado Discover Ability unfortunately had to cancel its annual fundraising Chef’s Dinner this year because of COVID-19 (bad news).
CDA, however, was ecstatic to learn last month that it was named the donation recipient by the Mesa County Women’s Giving Club at the club’s Aug. 3 quarterly meeting (great news!)
“This amazing group of philanthropic Mesa County women came together to award CDA with a gift of $21,000,” according to a post at cdagj.org.
“Your generosity, especially in times like these, is providing CDA with a lifeline and providing funding opportunities to people with disabilities throughout our community. Thank you so much,” the post said.
Learn about CDA at the website or calling 257-1222.
Garfield County Libraries will host three St. Mary’s Blood Drives this month.
Events are by appointment from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Rifle Branch; 3–5 p.m., Sept. 24 at the Parachute Branch; and from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Sept. 25 at the New Castle Branch. Social distancing will be enforced during the events, with check-in and registration taking place outside. Masks must be worn at all times.
To register or for information, go to gcpld.org/news-and-events and click on the specific event listing.
The Western Region One Source and the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 482 28 Road, will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
A notable veteran event this weekend is the traveling Remembering our Fallen Memorial that will be in Grand Junction overnight before going to Montrose for display through Sept. 13.
Patriot Guard Riders will escort the memorial to Montrose beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, from the Mesa County Fairgrounds. The route will follow Main Street in Delta, then Main Street in Montrose before reaching its final destination at the Montrose Elks Lodge for display.
An opening ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. Monday, followed by a POW/MIA ceremony at 3 p.m. The memorial will be on display at the Elks Lodge from 8 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.
