Even if you don’t personally know Megan Beezley, you probably know of her — whether it be seeing her in passing or encountering her boisterous comedian personality, Aunt Megan, on stage.
“I usually tell people I’m the 6-foot-2 trans woman in a ’50s dress,” she quipped.
Beezley, 53, is more than just a trans woman. She’s a joke teller whose act covers everything from her dating life and experiences as a parent, to being a veteran of two wars, a social advocate or just to trying to get through school.
Born in Raleigh, N.C., she also lived in California, Nebraska and New York before moving to Colorado. She enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a non-commissioned officer in Desert Storm and Afghanistan.
After her service, she and her family moved to Aurora where Beezley worked at Centennial Airport, before relocating to Grand Junction.
But one thing followed Beezley through all of her travels, trials and tribulations in life — a cloud.
“I started to dread being a male in the world. I was always carrying around two people — a male and Megan,” she said. “It was like a cloud that followed me everywhere.”
About six years ago, she began socially transitioning into a woman — meaning she was living full time as a woman. She would go out and study how women acted, from how they walked to innocuous mannerisms.
When Beezley came out, reactions were generally positive. Her then-wife was accepting but the two agreed to separate, since neither wanted to be married to a woman. Both are on good terms, she said, and her children had mixed responses.
It was a huge relief for Beezley when her parents welcomed her with open arms.
“We were driving and I just told them the truth, that I wanted to go by Megan. I was worried how they would respond and they just said that they wanted me to be happy and healthy. I had to pull over because I was crying, I told them how much I loved them. My biological dad said something similar when I told him I wanted sex confirmation surgery.” she said. “I’m so lucky because I didn’t have books thrown at me or wasn’t hung up on like so many others.”
Then, about four years ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs began offering hormone replacement therapy. Beezley leapt at the opportunity.
“HRT literally rewrites the synapses in my brain and allows me to think as a woman. And now, it’s like the cloud has lifted. I’m super-excited to wake up every day,” Beezley said. “I’ve never been this happy for a long time for no reason. I can’t explain it, I’m just happy.”
CHANGE ON CAMPUS
There isn’t a lot of visibility for the transgender community in the Grand Valley, and Beezley wants to change that.
“I understand why some trans people are angry a lot. They’ve been treated pretty poorly. But I want to be a good steward for the community,” Beezley said. “If I’m the only trans woman you ever meet in life, I want to leave you with a great impression.”
One way she’s making her mark is at Colorado Mesa University, where she is pursuing a double major in history and business administration, and a double minor in English and secondary education.
In 2018, she spearheaded an effort to get a laptop rental system for military veteran students to access more learning resources.
Beezley is also the first openly transgender member of the Student Senate at CMU.
She said her efforts are focused on making the campus more inclusive. Once she was misgendered and was still listed as a male in the CMU system.
It hurt her, but also inspired her to change the system. She loves CMU and praises its inclusivity, but also thinks it has room to grow.
“If we don’t say something every time we’re misgendered, then it will never stop,” she said.
Beezley went to CMU administration and devised a way for students to be able to change their names to what they preferred in the school’s system.
Ta’Lor Jackson, CMU coordinator of inclusivity and a student mentor, worked closely with Beezley to make the change.
“It’s not only going to help students with their gender identity and remove their dead names, but also our Hawaiian students who want to shorten their names,” Jackson said. “This is important because we like to talk about celebrating our differences, but we can’t do that without having resources to support everyone.”
ROOM TO GROW
Being openly trans is not without its risks.
The Human Rights Campaign recorded 44 violent deaths of transgender or gender non-conforming people in the U.S. in 2020, the most violent year the campaign recorded since 2013.
This year, the campaign has tracked 32 killings of trans and gender non-conforming people, mostly those of color, putting 2021 on pace for the deadliest year on record.
Eric Stanley, an associate professor of gender and women’s studies at the University of California-Berkeley, told UC Berkeley News in June that these numbers increase every year and that could be indicative of an increase in reporting.
There’s no grand fix, Stanley said, but more acceptance and visibility can help.
Beezley said that she hasn’t experienced much explicit hate.
“Twice, people have been offended by me, but they never explain why,” she said. “I’ve had friends come to my defense, but then I’ll stand up and I’m this strong, tall, veteran trans woman. I appreciate their thought but if anything, I should be protecting them.”
Experiences like that are partly why she took up comedy. Beezley thinks that the best way she can educate people in the community is through well-structured jokes as she paces back and forth on a stage.
“People are so much more receptive to education through humor than if I’m angrily shoving corrections down your throat,” she said. “I use funny analogies when I talk about what is and is not safe for me. Like when I get misgendered in public, I end up worrying about my safety because someone may turn my head into Jell-O — I have a really cute head and I’d like to keep it that way.”
Beezley sees progress being made every day. People are more accepting she said, and the Department of Veterans Affairs in June announced that they would begin providing gender confirmation surgery for transgender veterans.
Beezley said people would be surprised by the number of trans veterans, and having an institution like the VA offer this resource will go a long way.
“We have a strong and vibrant LGBTQ+ community in Grand Junction. We’re not trying to make Grand Junction fit us, we just want to be accepted in our community for who we are,” she said.
Beezley, who is now a member of the Colorado West Pride board, implores the community to ask thoughtful and respectful questions about the community.
And for anyone with the same cloud hovering over their heads, she says to come out when you’re ready and love yourself.
“I’d rather lose everyone than be so unhappy that I’m dead,” she said. “And if being trans and loving who I am is what it takes to be alive, then I’m both feet in.”