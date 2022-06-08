SCL Health St. Mary’s Medical Center, now Intermountain Healthcare, is committed to community health improvement. It’s part of our legacy that started more than 150 years ago in Grand Junction. St. Mary’s community benefit support is critical to the health and well-being of everyone living in this region, and we can’t do this work alone. We collaborate closely with partners in the community to address the health and well-being of the Grand Valley.
During its last tax year, SCL Health provided $294.4 million in community benefit programming across its hospitals in Colorado and Montana. These investments support charity care, community health improvement services, health professions education programs, and more.
In our area, St. Mary’s contributed $71.1 million total in community benefit programs, including:
- $35.6 million in financial aid and charity care for uninsured and underinsured individuals
- $13.6 million in cash and in-kind contributions, including laundry services for Homeward Bound, language services for Marillac Clinic, personal protective equipment for Mesa County School District 51 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and other services.
- $10.3 million for health professions education, including our St. Mary’s Family Medicine Residency, which trains the next generation of Western Colorado’s primary care physicians. It also includes clinical training and professional development for nursing, pharmacy, mental health, and other health professions.
- $8.6 million for subsidized health services, which are services we provide at a loss but which are important to community health
- $2 million for community health improvement services, which respond to priority health needs identified by tri-annual Community Health Needs Assessments in conjunction with Mesa County Public Health and other health care providers and stakeholders
The financial numbers are essential, and it’s the impact on the people in our community that is critical. When HomewardBound of the Grand Valley started fundraising for a new women’s and children’s shelter, St. Mary’s donated $25,000 for the land. With construction complete and the new shelter up and running, St. Mary’s commitment to the organization continues with a $300,000 investment over the next few years, and it is partnering with the shelter and Colorado Mesa University to provide primary care services to residents.
This is just one example of St. Mary’s financial contributions. Other non-profit organizations supported include:
- HomewardBound
- Mesa County Valley School District 51
- Colorado Mesa University
- West Springs Hospital
- Grand Valley Catholic Outreach
- Clifton Community Partnership
- Marillac Clinic
- Counseling and Education Center
- Quality Health Network
- Mesa County Mental Health Collaboration
- American Red Cross
- Colorado DiscoverAbility
- Riverside Educational Center
- Special Olympics
In addition to reported community benefit totals and programs, St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation provides another $3.8 million in health improvement services. These programs would not exist in Western Colorado without St. Mary’s leadership and the support of donors to the hospital’s Foundation. Funded programs and projects include:
- Meals on Wheels Mesa County (nutrition assistance for homebound older adults)
- St. Mary’s Community Connections (transportation and services for older adults)
- St. Mary’s Family Medicine Residency Collaborative Care Clinic (providing comprehensive HIV/AIDS care)
The Western Colorado Consortium for Opioid Prevention Enhancement, Recovery, and Addiction Treatment Engagement (WeCo2Operate)
Please visit the St. Mary’s Medical Center website to access the full Community Health Needs Assessment and report about Community Benefit at scl.health\benefit.