We take for granted the use and mobility of our hands and yet when we experience an issue that impacts our hands it really reverberates through most of our actions. At Family Health West (FHW) Orthopedic and Sports Medicine, Dr. Richard Ackerson specializes in treating the hand, wrist, forearm, and elbow. He partners with Laken Eyler, Physician Assistant, providing thorough, complete, and comprehensive treatment options to help you recover and get back to the activities which are important to you.
“Tendon and nerve injuries are common in the hand,” Dr. Ackerson said. “The hand is a complex part of the body, and injuries to tendons, nerves, or other structures in the hand can significantly impact a person’s daily life.”
Tendons connect muscles to bones, while nerves are responsible for transmitting sensory and motor signals throughout the body. Both are essential for proper hand function and movement.
Some of the more common injuries to the hands that are seen at Family Health West Orthopaedics include:
Nerve Entrapment: Compression or pinching of the nerves, resulting in pain, numbness, and weakness.
Nerve Injury: Lacerations or crush injury to the nerves causing impaired sensation and motor function.
Tendons: Laceration - soft tissue injuries to the fingers, hand, wrist, and forearm can sometimes result in cut tendons. If not properly treated this can seriously impair function.
Tendinitis: Inflammation of the tendons, often caused by repetitive motion or overuse.
Fractures: The Family Health West Orthopaedic Hand team treats fractures of the fingers, hand, wrist, forearm, and elbow. Some broken bones only need casting and physical therapy, while others might require surgical intervention.
Tendinosis: Chronic degeneration of the tendons, leading to pain, weakness, and limited range of motion.
Tendinopathy: A general term for any condition that affects the tendons, including tendinitis and tendinosis.
How can Dr. Ackerson and his team help you heal? He is a skilled orthopaedic surgeon specializing in hand and upper extremity surgery and uses both non-operative treatment and advanced surgical techniques and technology to ensure the best possible outcome for each patient.
In addition to surgery, Dr. Ackerson or Laken may recommend non-surgical treatments, such as physical therapy, splinting, or bracing, to help manage pain and improve function.
This team of compassionate caregivers works closely with each patient to develop an individualized treatment plan that is tailored to their specific needs.
Tendon and nerve injuries in the hand can have a significant impact on a person’s daily life. If you are experiencing pain, weakness, or limited range of motion in your hand, consider making an appointment today to meet with the FHW Orthopaedic Hand team. With their expertise and commitment to patient care, you can get the help you need to improve your hand function and quality of life. Don’t keep living in pain or avoiding the things that bring you joy, call today!
The FHW Orthopedic and Sports Medicine can be reached by calling (970) 858-2705 or visiting FHW.org today.