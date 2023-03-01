Wrist Pain

 COURTESY PHOTO

We take for granted the use and mobility of our hands and yet when we experience an issue that impacts our hands it really reverberates through most of our actions. At Family Health West (FHW) Orthopedic and Sports Medicine, Dr. Richard Ackerson specializes in treating the hand, wrist, forearm, and elbow.  He partners with Laken Eyler, Physician Assistant, providing thorough, complete, and comprehensive treatment options to help you recover and get back to the activities which are important to you.

“Tendon and nerve injuries are common in the hand,” Dr. Ackerson said. “The hand is a complex part of the body, and injuries to tendons, nerves, or other structures in the hand can significantly impact a person’s daily life.”