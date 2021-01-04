The first baby born in 2021 at Community Hospital in Grand Junction is a girl.
The baby was born Jan. 2 at 8:24 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
The baby’s name is Lillian, and her parents’ names are Jessica Willden and Devon Krueger.
Both the mother and baby are doing well, according to a news release from the hospital.
“This past year was particularly challenging with COVID-19, and we are very excited to ring in the New Year in this special way,” said Marsha Bagby, director of The Birth Place at Community Hospital. “The Birth Place has been open just under five years now, and we have been extremely
humbled by the support we have received since opening in March 2016. We very much look forward to a brighter year ahead.
“We congratulate this wonderful family and all of the families who are welcoming their bundles of joy in the New Year.”
For being the first New Year’s baby born at Community Hospital in 2021, mom and baby received a gift basket from the Community Hospital Foundation, containing donated items such as a gift certificate from Target, leather booties from Pinque Boutique, dinner at Enzo’s Ristorante Italiano, baby items from Colorado Baby, goodies from the Community Hospital Gift Shop and more.