If there is one question a professional craft beer brewer doesn’t want to answer, it is “what’s your favorite beer?”
Picking one beer above all others is a fraught business. What if the answer falls flat? Despite this, we asked the head brewers of local breweries to give us their favorites anyway.
Here are their answers, along with details about these head brewers and their beers.
And if you’re not thirsty for a cold beer now, you will be.
RAMBLEBINE BREWINGHead brewer: Eli Gerson, co-owner/co-founder of Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave.
Brew background: My wife bought me a homebrew kit for Father’s Day, so I gave it a shot. The first beer I made was horrible, but I got into the process. Later that year, I won best in show at the Brew Hut’s Annual Homebrew Competition at Dry Dock Brewing in Aurora. That was about 11–12 years ago, and that got me hooked for sure.
Favorite beer: Odel Brewing IPA (India Pale Ale). I think it was one of the first classic Colorado/West Coast IPAs. It’s just always fantastic. If I’m at the liquor store and don’t know what to get, that’s it.
Always on tap: God Hammer. While IPAs almost always rule as top style, some people want a more malt-forward option. God Hammer is the only malt-forward option that we have, so that might be why.
Best seller: God Hammer. It could be the name. Beer is very seasonal, and God Hammer is a low ABV (alcohol by volume) beer. In winter, high ABV beers are more popular, and in summer it’s low ABV. But throughout the year, God Hammer is selling at either No. 1, 2 or 3.
Newer beer: Coconut Cannon is a big, chewy imperial stout, but we brew it to be very smooth and chocolatey. It’s definitely coconut forward, but I think it’s very balanced. The nitro version almost tasted like a Mounds bar.
Fall/Oktoberfest beer: Ramblefest is designed to be more of a true Oktoberfest style beer with a low ABV. It’s an easy drinking German lager.
MONUMENTAL BEER WORKSHead brewer: Todd Williamson, at Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50.
Brew background: I grew up in Palisade and made wine and cider from apples or whatever fruit I could find — hooch in the closet type of thing. I started homebrewing in Denver, then got into the brewing industry in 2007. After moving back to the valley in 2015, I worked at Edgewater Brewery, then Peach Street Distillers, then Ramblebine Brewing Co. and now Monumental.
Favorite beer: A belgian witbier is usually my top favorite style. It’s kind of a marriage of unique yeast strain that has local terroir, it’s almost wild in the way it is perceived across your palate. Allagash White (Allagash Brewing Co.) is a good one. Dogfish Head’s Namaste is another.
Always on tap: We rotate through a lot of taps and almost everything will go off for a minute. But Scuba Shack Lager, a really nice citrus, refreshing lager, is pretty much always on tap. Rover Dry Irish Stout is nearly always.
Best seller: The Piña Colarada Milkshake IPA will outsell any of the other beers every time it goes on tap.
Newer beer: We’re putting together a new version of the Nog beer. It’s an eggnog-inspired ale. All the spices, none of the egg. It’s going to be a collage of flavors. (Look for it between Thanksgiving and Christmas.)
Fall/Oktoberfest beer: Junc Fest, a festbier, was released for Monumental’s Junc Fest Oktoberfest event in September. Garden of the Gourds, aka liquid pumpkin pie, is on tap now.
ROCKSLIDE BREWERYHead brewer: Zorba Proteau, Rockslide Brewery, 401 Main St.
Brew background: A roommate moved out and left some homebrewing equipment and I thought, “Oh, you can make it at home, neat.” I’ve always been passionate about culinary endeavors, so I thought, “well shoot, I might as well give it a shot.” After 10 or 20 bad batches, I kind of started to get the hang of it. I’ve been with Rockslide since March of 2011, before that with Peach Street Distillers and then at Kannah Creek for three, four years. Jim (Jeffryes at Kannah Creek) was really the guy who showed me how to do it.
Favorite beer: It changes so frequently. It’s seasonal at the very least. But there’s a beer I haven’t had in two, three years … Saison Dupont (Brasserie Dupont in Tourpes Belgium). I would smash one of those right now. For a local shoutout, there was a beer that blew my mind that I had on Saturday: Monumental Beer Works’ Scuba Shack Lager. I’m not sure how he’s doing it, but it had the right balance of acidity and total lime zest aroma to it. A through-the-roof awesome beer.
Always on tap: Rabbit Ears Amber Ale, Widowmaker Wheat, Raspberry Wheat, Kokopelli Kölsch, Cold Shivers Pale Ale, Horsethief IPA and Big Bear Stout. I typically have three seasonals on at any given time.
Best seller: That’s kind of a toss-up. When there’s not a seasonal flowing, it’s between Horsethief IPA and the Cold Shivers Pale Ale. With Horsethief, people just love hoppy beers. I think it’s bang for your buck, too. There’s a lot going on in it. Cold Shivers is a little maltier. It has a mid-modern, I guess, flavor regarding that American pale style. It holds its own at the bar.
Newer beer: I’ve got a few coming down the pipe. There’s Big’s Brown Ale, an homage to our fearless leader, Brian Oliver (Rockslide’s general manager). I like alliteration quite a bit. It’s a larger beer for sure, to kind of showcase his personality. It’s 7.1%, super-smooth drinking. There’s also a Mexican lager coming, and a giant imperial pilsner called Diamond Dust. It’s 10% alcohol. It’s a big lager.
Fall/Oktoberfest beer: I tapped my Oktoberfest beer on Sept. 3 and it’s gone. That’s another one of our insanely popular beers.
COPPER CLUB BREWING CO.Head brewer: Jason Mattingly, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita
Brew background: I was just trying to get better at homebrewing and asked Dan (Copper Club’s owner) if I could come in and brew with him. It turned into a job interview. We just hit it off. It turned out that he was looking for someone. We’ve been together for eight years, pumping out a bunch of good beer.
Favorite beer: (If he must pick,) Copper Club’s 18 Road IPA. I drink a lot of beers. Pale ales lately, but making the switch to porter with the cooler weather. I’m very seasonal. But (18 Road) is an easy drinker for me. That’s what got me into craft beer, IPAs.
Always on tap: Hoocheweizen. It’s a wheat beer, low alcohol and low bitter. I think it’s easy drinking, but it’s got more body and flavor than your typical lager. It’s something you can relate to, and it’s one that gets people into craft beers. The F-Town Amber also is a really good, popular beer with a perfect balance of malty and hoppy. It’s not heavy- bodied and it’s not strong, so you can have a few.
Best seller: 18 Road IPA, probably because it’s an IPA. A lot of people like IPAs, and I think we’ve found the right hops and the right combination at the right time. I think it’s sustained as our best seller and gained in popularity, as well.
Newer beer: Oktoberfest (came out in late September) and I usually make two batches of that to make sure it lasts a month. I really love that beer. It’s a lager so it’s easy drinking, but it’s malty. I don’t know, it just makes me think fall.
Fall/Oktoberfest beer: Oktoberfest. It’s heavier, but still light bodied. It’s 6.1% alcohol so it’s warming. A really good fall beer.
SUDS BROTHERS BREWERYHead brewer: Rudy VanVoorhees, Suds Bros. Brewery, 127 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita
Brew background: (About seven or so years ago,) I started washing dishes here at Suds and the brewer liked me. I needed a job for the winter because I was doing landscaping. Then I started working in the brewing system. I was an assistant for a couple years, then read books, watched stuff, got involved in brewers’ associations and worked with other brewers.
Favorite beer: Oooh, that’s so tough. I don’t know if I can answer that. I’m always kind of like onto the next one. I like to try new beer. Go to a brewery and try flights. If I had to pick a beer to drink the rest of my life … philosophically, I can’t answer that.
Always on tap: Our South of the Border (S.O.B.) Mexican lager, the BizzyBee honey wheat, Red Monkey Butt amber, Zepplin IPA. There’s more.
Best seller: Definitely our Mexican lager. Everybody likes lighter lagers, and it’s a good one. BizzyBee is almost tied for No. 1. I think it’s the honey aspect, local honey. People just like that. It’s a little sweet.
Newer beer: I have a peach sour I’m making, and that’s the beer on my mind. It likely will be on tap at the end of October. That one is going to be a full-on peach sour experience. No idea on a name yet. I always have other people come up with the names.
Fall/Oktoberfest beer: I’ve done dark beers in the past, but I’m not making one in that particular style this year. I am making some fall beers. One of them, a double porter, should be out soon.
PALISADE BREWING CO.Head brewer: Danny Wilson, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade.
Brew background: I just walked through the door of the brewery and stumbled onto the bottling line and kind of loved the smell and pushed my way forward to a brewing status. That was about 17 years ago at Palisade Brewery (before Palisade Brewing Co.).
Favorite beer: That question, it’s the lamest question. (But if forced, he’ll answer…) Denver’s Bierstadt Lagerhaus Slow Pour Pils. It has just an exceptional style. Perfectly built, perfectly balanced. I can drink this beer any day of the week, any day of the year.
Always on tap: Dirty Hippie, it’s the flagship. Off Belay, High Desert Red, Laid Back Blonde Ale and Soul Shakin’.
Best seller: Dirty Hippie. People just like it. People have branded it “the Grand Valley beer,” if you will. It’s been around for nine years now. People recognize it as their backyard beer.
Newer beer: I’m really stoked on Let It Grow Fall, a double IPA. Let It Grow is a series we do every season, but the hop varieties change. It lets the brewers play around a little more.
Fall/Oktoberfest beer: No Oktoberfest beer this year, but for fall beers there is the Recreational Brown Ale, a nice mild beer with a nice, roast chocolate backbone that’s easy drinking.
KANNAH CREEK BREWING / EDGEWATERHead brewer: Jim Jeffryes, Kannah Creek Brewing Co., 1960 N. 12th St., and Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave.
Brew background: A friend of mine bought me some homebrewing equipment and I took it from there. (After coming to the Grand Valley) I worked with Palisade Brewing, then started Kannah Creek in 2005. Edgewater opened in 2013.
Favorite beer: My favorite beer is probably our German pilsner, Edgewater Pilsner. It’s just a very traditional German style beer. I think the Germans got it right over these past 600 years.
Always on tap: At Kannah Creek, the Lands End Amber Ale and Standing Wave Pale Ale are always on tap. There’s Black’s Bridge Stout and Pigasus Porter and we always have a hefeweizen (Highside Hefeweizen). At Edgewater its Black’s Bridge Stout — we do a lot of sharing back and forth because each tap room has 14 taps.
Best seller: I think overall our Chinook IPA is our best seller at Kannah Creek and is always on tap, as well as the Broken Oar at both places. Chinook is very clean, and that unique single hop flavor comes through really well, and I think people enjoy that. Broken Oar is a go-to beer for people who like really hoppy beers.
Newer beer: At Kannah Creek it’s a red ale, IPA style. It’s a rich dark amber ale that’s highly hopped. At Edgewater it’s the Danish Amber Ale, a beer that we do about once a year, and it is just a straight up lager style.
Fall/Oktoberfest beer: Edgewater Oktoberfest typically sells out in a couple weeks. (It was tapped in late September.) We’re going to see how it goes. It takes months to brew those lager beers.
GEMINI BEERHead brewer: Chris Dutton, co-owner at Gemini Beer Co., 640 White Ave.
Brew background: Years and years ago I was working for a software company. My manager told me, “you might like brewing beer” and gave me his homebrew equipment. I said, “that looks like a total pain in the butt” and put it in my basement for five years. A coworker found out and took me to a homebrew store. We got Fat Tire clone ingredients, brewed the beer and I was hooked. It was crazy. I was one of the owners of Front Range Brewing Co. from 2012 to 2015, and then left and started Gemini as a gypsy brewing company. (Gemini Beer Co. opened a little over a month ago.)
Favorite beer: It’s always the next one. I like the process of dialing in a recipe and figuring out what I want to do and shepherding a beer through the process. Drink one and move on.
Always on tap: Magnetar IPA is our No. 1 seller, but the Overdue Vacation Pale Lager is a close second. Signal Mirror American Amber is third and fourth is Twin Ninja Sake Saison. Ironically, canned out the door (best seller) is Sanctuary Golden Strong Ale.
Best seller: Magnetar IPA. I think everyone likes IPAs.
Newer beer: Overdue Vacation Pale Lager. I think it’s just super drinkable. Complex enough that you can sit there and think about it, but also one you can have at the end of the day, and it checks all the boxes for you. Easy drinking.
Fall/Oktoberfest beer: For Oktoberfest, there’s West of Munich Amber Lager. That one was aged in Sagamore whiskey barrels with pumpkin spices. For fall, the Flavors of Fall Amber Lager is coming out next week, and there’s an apple pie beer, Golden Strong Ale. It’s definitely got some rum to it because of how it was aged in rum barrels. “It tastes like apple pie if apple pie was soaked in rum,” is what my wife wrote on our Facebook page.