Looking at the photo, it doesn’t look quite real. It’s a little too perfect. The setting, the colors, the picturesque backdrop. It’s looks part painting and part digitally created.
But it’s real and it’s really quite spectacular. It’s a slice of history with that sensational nature backdrop in the rugged Elk Mountains.
This scene is located at close to 9,000 feet, about 6 miles from the mountain town of Marble, famous for its marble quarry that created the stone for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
The scene is the old Crystal Mill built around 1893 during the silver mining boom of the area. Less than half a mile away is the ghost town of Crystal, which was home to the miners.
The mill is such a special scene.
During these COVID times, when travel and vacations have been put on hold for most of us, I decided a day trip to Crystal would be a perfect getaway.
It had been at least 15 years since I’d been to this place.
One reason it’s a special destination is, of course, the marvelous views of this old mill, but also because this isn’t an easy trip. The four-wheel drive road is rugged and rocky and super narrow in places.
Crystal is only around 4–5 miles from the top of the hill outside Marble, but don’t let that number fool you. It’s a slow and bumpy drive and will take more than 45 minutes to navigate those miles by vehicle. There are mountain bikers and hikers that make the trip.
Lots of ATV traffic, too, which will make a day of it and cruise around the four-wheel drive roads beyond Crystal or in the Lead King Basin area. Schofield Pass is another option but it’s a treacherous road that leads to Crested Butte.
On this day, Crystal and the old mill was my final destination.
The scene never changes in my mind and it was exactly how I remembered it. For the people who make the trip, the old mill is photographed thousands of times a year.
For those who want to make the trip by vehicle, four-wheel drive is recommended, but the main thing to remember is there are rocky areas where good vehicle clearance is close to necessary.
It’s a fascinating trip, especially if you think about the rugged surroundings and what it must have been like in the 1880s. At the height of the silver mining boom, it was reported that more than 500 people lived in and around Crystal. It had a post office, newspaper, saloons, hotels and, of course, a business most patronized by the men of the area (insert wink here).
As you could probably guess, the remoteness of this region was one of the reasons for its demise. The 1893 “silver panic” was another.
So what was the Crystal Mill used for?
A little historic research provides the answer. Although silver mining was diminishing at the time, the Sheep Mountain Tunnel Mill was built to supply power to the surrounding mines.
Water from the Crystal River was dammed and used to provide electricity using the flow of the river to power an air compressor, and the compressed air was used to power other machinery and tools. But it was soon evident that the mining operations were doomed, and there was only a handful of residents in Crystal by 1917 and the mill was basically shut down.
The Crystal Mill was designated to be on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
Recently, a nonprofit group has sought donations to purchase and save the mill, which is on private land, from deterioration or destruction.
Today, the ghost town has a smattering of restored buildings and a handful of summertime residents and even a small general store with snacks, drinks and souvenirs.
If you stop at the general store, be prepared for the hummingbirds to zip by and buzz around, popping in to enjoy a snack at one of the outside feeders.
It’s a fun day trip to a super special destination. Taking a trip into the mountains where the fresh air and cooler temperatures are a welcome reprieve from the summertime heat.
It was a perfect diversion during these COVID times where the unknown seems to torment us daily. It’s a day trip to the mountains, with a slice of history.