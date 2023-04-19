Dr. J. Alex Sielatycki

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ (CAO) fellowship-trained spine surgeon, Dr.  J. Alex Sielatycki  is seeing an increased demand for his orthopedic spine procedures; therefore, expanding his surgical days at Pioneers Medical Center.

At CAO, Dr. Sielatycki most commonly performs cervical disc replacement, cervical laminoplasty, lumbar discectomy, lumbar laminectomy, minimally invasive spine surgery, spinal motion perseveration, cervical and lumbar fusion procedures and has completed over 2,500 spine operations. Of those, he estimates that 1,000 or so would be classified as "complex," stating that his, “ongoing focus and career interest is an emphasis on spinal motion preservation operations: performing disc replacements in the cervical spine and total lumbar joint replacement.”