Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ (CAO) fellowship-trained spine surgeon, Dr. J. Alex Sielatycki is seeing an increased demand for his orthopedic spine procedures; therefore, expanding his surgical days at Pioneers Medical Center.
At CAO, Dr. Sielatycki most commonly performs cervical disc replacement, cervical laminoplasty, lumbar discectomy, lumbar laminectomy, minimally invasive spine surgery, spinal motion perseveration, cervical and lumbar fusion procedures and has completed over 2,500 spine operations. Of those, he estimates that 1,000 or so would be classified as "complex," stating that his, “ongoing focus and career interest is an emphasis on spinal motion preservation operations: performing disc replacements in the cervical spine and total lumbar joint replacement.”
Dr. Sielatycki is booked out for three months and performs surgeries twice monthly with an additional day spent in the clinic.
Dr. Sielatycki works alongside CAO’s sports medicine osteopathic physician, Dr. Justin Grant, DO, who offers minimally invasive options such as ultrasound-guided injections, which provide patients with safe and effective care without radiation exposure.
Types of injections include transforaminal selective nerve root blocks, medial branch nerve blocks, facet joint injections, lumbar ganglion nerve blocks, cervical ganglion nerve blocks, and greater occipital nerve blocks, sacroiliac joint injections, hip joint injections, peripheral nerve injections, and piriformis injections.
“Our patients have access to relationship-based, cutting-edge spine care, including surgical care by Dr. Sielatycki, who is a world-class surgeon. If a patient needs surgical care, Dr. Sielatycki and I work closely to coordinate the best possible care, individualizing it to the patient and their needs,” said Dr. Grant.
CAO patient D. Delk of Grand Junction has had incredible success at CAO. After having Dr. Kevin Borchard replace both of his hips in 2022, the active retiree sought the expertise of Dr. Grant and Dr. Sielatycki.
“I had both hips replaced by Dr. Borchard in 2022 and had a wonderful experience. Because of this and their current zero surgical infection rates, when I noticed tingling in my right leg and experiencing discomfort, I reached back out to CAO for a consultation with their spine team,” D. Delk said.
“I met with Dr. Grant and Dr. Sielatycki, both are truly knowledgeable. In early February 2023, I had spine surgery. The team at CAO is outstanding, they go beyond, and I experienced genuine care, compassion, and communication not only from the nursing and operating room staff.” D. Delk said. “I have been doing physical therapy for three weeks now. Although I am taking my recovery nice and easy, my goal is to return to the activities I enjoy, such as golf and riding ATVs.”
D. Delk says he “would go to CAO again.” “I enjoy people, and as a retired mail carrier of 35 years, I have found that if you treat people nicely you find out that it reciprocates and comes back around. The people at CAO made me feel good.”
In addition to Dr. Sielatycki and Dr. Grant, CAO has assembled an outstanding fellowship-trained orthopedic team, which plays a significant role in providing excellent patient care. The team includes Dr. Kevin Borchard, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in adult reconstruction of the hip and knee; Dr. Rhett Griggs, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in orthopedic shoulder, elbow, and hand surgery;Dr. Greg Martyak, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in hand and upper extremities; Dr. Mark Purnell, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Sports Medicine; and Dr. Dan Ward a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee. CAO is in Meeker, Colorado. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit their website www.coloradoadvancedorthopedics.com or call (970) 878-9752.