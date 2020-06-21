The tie is nice, but if truth be told, some dads just might prefer to take it fishing.
As in, fly fishing. All. Day. Long.
This Father’s Day, we asked several local dads what their dream day would include if it could be wrapped up and presented with a bow.
We also asked what they’ve learned about themselves as a father over the past few months because, let’s face it, COVID-19 certainly has made an impression.
As you read their candid answers, you just might consider asking your own dad about his dream day — fly or Half-Windsor?
Happy Father’s Day!
Dad: Eric Reel
Manager at Granite Imports Inc.
Kids: Cedric, 18; Tianna, 9; and Miles, 4.
What is your dream Father’s Day gift?
It’s probably a mixture of mountain biking with fishing, but with the kids. Tianna likes to fish, and Miles and Cedric like to mountain bike. That would be like a dream Father’s Day.
(Where would they go?)
For mountain biking, I’d have to say the Kokopelli Loops. And I’d clean the Horsethief Bench Loop drop in.
For fishing, we would go to our favorite little bass pond, the location of which cannot be disclosed. We would catch at least 20 fish, nothing less than 10 pounds.
As a father, what has been tough about the past several months because of COVID-19?
Not being able to take our kids to a place we share, like going to the Fruita Community Center and going swimming. Those types of things that were restricted. We’re kind of blessed because we’re a very outdoor, active family so it hasn’t impacted us directly in that way too much. But we like to go to Agavero’s (Mexican restaurant) for family dinner and we weren’t able to do that.
What has been good?
Because my work was considered an essential business, we were open during the stay-at-home order. When it first happened, for health reasons my wife and the kids stayed with my mother-in-law for two months, and I stayed at the house by myself because I was dealing with the public on a daily basis. I definitely appreciate my family a lot more. Now that we are back together again, I just enjoy and value that time.
What did you learn about yourself as a dad because of COVID-19?
I learned how much I rely on my family and appreciate them. When men talk — “Oh yea, I’m fine doing this and that on my own” — I am not fine. You realized how much you rely on your family and how much your family relies on you. My appreciation increased for my family, my kids, my wife. That’s a big one.
Dad: Jeremy Herigstad
Marketing director for the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra
Kids: Hallie, 8; and Hudson, 4.
What is your dream Father’s Day gift?
I would have to say probably just going golfing. Redlands Mesa Golf Course for sure. Eighteen holes with a cart and a cigar. About the only time I smoke a cigar is while golfing or camping.
I tell my son that when he gets older we’ll go around and tour baseball stadiums, so that’s a dream for later. (Jeremy coaches his son’s PeeWee baseball team.)
As a father, what has been tough about the past several months because of COVID-19?
The toughest thing, because my kids are four years apart, is you have my son, who just loves his older sister and wants to be around her all the time. He isn’t really aware of what’s going on, and why she had to stay home. She’s older and going into third grade and missing her friends and getting tired of him following her everywhere. I realized I need to give her a little more space and grace. It was good to see how well they play together, but also how much they annoy each other.
What has been good?
Working from home that whole time and being able to see how the kids are with my wife and how much they love her and being able to play with them more than I usually get to was really a blessing.
What did you learn about yourself as a dad because of COVID-19?
I know I’m a quick-tempered as a dad, but I guess I saw more of that, unfortunately, in myself the last couple months. I’m trying to work on that and trying to listen to my spouse when she says, “you’re kind of getting upset over nothing.”
Honestly, I think the past two months have been the most beneficial thing for my marriage because we worked well together. We tackled a bunch of projects together. It worked really well.
I love being a dad and it is always something I hoped for myself.
Dad: Ryan Padalecki
Domestic engineer/homemaker
Kids: Aspen, 8; Myles, 4; and Samuel, 7 months.
What is your dream Father’s Day gift?
It would definitely be a family day. I guess I’m looking forward to this, because they’re not old enough yet (the kids), but a day spent playing board games. Yahtzee, Uno and Settlers of Catan, it’s one of my favorites.
We would almost certainly eat barbecue, specifically barbecue beef brisket because I love barbecue beef brisket. (He has a Traeger smoker as well as a grill and is doing some experimenting.)
As a father, what has been tough about the past several months because of COVID-19?
We live on a little family farm so we tend to not go out and do a lot of things in the public, anyway. But it was hard explaining to the kids what was happening, the restrictions, social distancing, masks … There were concerns about the kids growing up in a world where you can’t see people’s expressions and facial cues.
Then it was do you stay home to avoid getting sick or do you try to take it head on and figure out what life will be like for the foreseeable future? We want to go out. We’re a family that wants to, especially when mom (Ryan’s wife, Angela) is off of work, go get ice cream. Do we pick something up? Go to the park? No. And then explain to the kids why we can’t do that and they don’t understand, especially the 4-year-old.
What has been good?
With everything before being so busy and the economy doing well and things like that, everybody was focused, with head down … then things stopped. When there’s eminent risk, it really makes you look at what’s important, such as spending time with family.
What did you learn about yourself as a dad because of COVID-19?
Me being a stay-at-home dad, I definitely was used to doing everything at home on my own. I have this to do and that to do and the kids have school. … Then (with the stay-at-home order), I needed to incorporate other people. I was so used to doing it on my own. I was not used to delegating. It was so different.
I learned that doing things on your own isn’t nearly as good as working as part of a team. The family is the most basic team, it’s the foundation. Everybody’s part is important.
Dad: Nate Porter
Owner of Porter Homes
Kids: Titus, 14; Grant, 13; Jonas, 11; Evelyn, 9; and Ridge, almost 6 (his birthday is two weeks away and he’s pretty excited, Nate said.)
What is your dream Father’s Day gift?
I would say the ultimate day would be my entire family riding the gondola up at Whistler, British Columbia, and going to the Top of the World (it’s an alpine trail in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park) and all seven of us bombing downhill. Then we’d fly back to western Colorado and head to our off-the-grid rustic cabin hidden in the woods and have a barbecue on the deck. That would be perfect.
As a father, what has been tough about the past several months because of COVID-19?
I hate to be that one guy, but really, our lifestyle didn’t change at all. We homeschool the kids, so we continued to do our outdoor activities. We obviously didn’t eat out, so we spent a lot of time eating at home together. We don’t do electronics, so the kids built forts, played outside, went mountain biking around the property or fishing in the pond.
What has been good?
Hopefully, it brought families back together and made them realize that they don’t have to be busy 24 hours a day to be happy. … Sometimes it’s good to be hanging out with mom and dad and going for a walk at the Kokopelli Loops or at the Lunch Loops. (He noticed a number of families out walking on local trails and “it was a breath of fresh air in my opinion,” he said.)
What did you learn about yourself as a dad because of COVID-19?
That I work a lot. Our business was considered essential, so I was a little envious of families that were forced not to work, because my day-to-day didn’t stop. People still wanted to build and my contractors still wanted to make money. I saw a lot of families that were forced to take three or four weeks off work or to work from home. I didn’t experience that.