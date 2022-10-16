From Denver to Russia and later to Ukraine and back, Katherine Grace-Shamburek has nearly lost count of all the ballets in which she has danced.
But she’s never been a part of the ballet “Cinderella” until now.
The 26-year-old Grace-Shamburek will dance the lead role of Cinderella on Thursday, Friday and Sunday at Avalon Theatre in what will be the first full ballet production in the inaugural season of the Colorado West Performing Arts Co.
“There are a lot of things I like about this role,” Grace-Shamburek said.
She likes that Cinderella is a character most people already know and “is the sort of character that might inspire young kids to start dancing,” she said.
She has choreography in this ballet that she loves and finds “personally fulfilling to dance.” She also gets to wear silver pointe shoes as Cinderella’s glass slippers, which is a big deal for someone who has worn “ballet pink” since she was 3.
Most of all, Grace-Shamburek likes that her character emphasizes dancing as storytelling. “That is what performing arts are all about. Yes, it’s great as a dancer to push yourself … but at the end of the day it is about telling a story,” she said. “This is the biggest opportunity I’ve had in my life to do that.”
And that is saying something, considering the steps that have led Grace-Shamburek to Grand Junction.
As a Denver teenager in 2011, she was selected by the State Department’s National Security Language Initiative for Youth to go to Moscow for a summer. While the program is focused on linguistics and culture, for Grace-Shamburek it had a dance element with study at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy.
LIFE-CHANGING TRIP
That summer was the first time she had traveled outside the United States, and it took a while to get the hang of the metro system, not to mention the language.
That trip “really changed my life,” she said. “I’m not sure that I would have had the courage to move to Saint Petersburg later on when I had the opportunity to do that.”
In 2013, Grace-Shamburek moved to Saint Petersburg, Russia, to attend the Vaganova Ballet Academy. “It was a very wonderful and a very difficult experience,” she said.
Again, it took months to catch on to the language, and the school had an incredibly competitive atmosphere, she said.
“But I also learned things and experienced things that changed how I dance, things that I still think about when dancing and performing,” she said.
One of the perks of being a student at the academy was access to tickets to the Mariinsky Theatre to see productions by the Mariinsky Ballet.
“I would go whenever I could and something looked good. That exposed me to ballets that you need to have a huge company to perform.
“I got to go see huge, huge stars, who I couldn’t have dreamed of seeing in real life otherwise,” she said.
One of them was prima ballerina Ulyana Lopatkina, who Grace-Shamburek called “one of the best dancers who has ever lived.”
The only drawback was that the tickets were standing-room only, which was tough after a day of dancing. “If you were lucky, there would be empty seats in the back row of the box,” she said.
After graduating in 2015, she returned to Denver and after spending a few years looking for a professional position and trying some contemporary dance, she landed a spot with the ballet company of the National Opera of Ukraine and moved to Kyiv in 2019.
“The National Opera of Ukraine is the national ballet and opera company and it’s huge,” with somewhere between 150–175 dancers, she said.
“The other notable thing is that they use an old system of rotating their repertoire,” Grace-Shamburek said.
Most companies rehearse a ballet, then perform it for a number of dates, then move on to the next ballet and repeat. In Kyiv, “there is a different performance, either an opera or a ballet, every day of the week,” she said.
Casting and rehearsals would happen the day before every performance. Casting would start with the dancers who already knew certain roles, but if there was an empty spot — a dancer was sick or out of town — “you’d get put in and you have to know (the part) by tomorrow night,” she said. “And that was terrifying.”
There was one ballet she didn’t expect to be a part of, but for various reasons, it turned out that rehearsals had to be done day-of and she was put in.
“We went on stage and the girl next to me was talking me through the steps,” she said.
“I danced a huge number of great ballets in a very short amount of time,” she said.
OVERCOMING STAGE FRIGHT
Before dancing in Kyiv, “I had a lot of stage fright and anxiety,” she said. Because of the quick turnaround for every ballet “there was just no time to do that. It really helped me get over that.”
Grace-Shamburek danced in Kyiv for a year and a half, and during that time the pandemic hit.
“We were in a pretty strict lockdown for about two and a half months,” she said.
Then things began to open again and she was able to get back into the studio with performances starting a few months after that.
“We had a very short, very intense period where life totally came to a halt, but then things started coming back to life faster than I think they did in the United States,” she said.
“I was quite lucky in that when I moved back here (to Denver) things did open up and I was able to work with Zikr Dance Ensemble pretty soon after I got back.”
She also was at Ballet Ariel for a while before entering into the audition process for Colorado West Performing Arts Co., accepting a contract and moving to Grand Junction in August.
The ongoing war in Ukraine hasn’t been far from her mind, however, as she started her new job.
“It’s really devastating. Just earlier this week, there were missile strikes a half-mile from where I used to live. I still have friends who are there and teachers and coaches (in Denver) who have family members there. And I have a lot of Russian friends whose families are being impacted in very different ways. It’s just a horrible, devastating situation all around,” Grace-Shamburek said.
“I think a huge tragedy from this is the destruction of cultural heritage and the history of Ukraine ... It’s just going to be horrible to try to recover from this,” she said. “The loss of life is incomprehensible, and with that we’re losing the knowledge that those people had.”
One example of this is Oleksandr Shapoval, a former longtime principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine, who volunteered to fight. He was killed in combat in September.
It’s the loss of a person, a loss for a family — Shapoval had a wife and two daughters — and “it is also a loss of all of his knowledge,” Grace-Shamburek said.
Despite these weighty thoughts, Grace-Shamburek is excited to bring “Cinderella” to the stage in Grand Junction as part of the Colorado West Performing Arts Co.
“Dancing professionally is the most dear of my childhood dreams,” she said. “I really love ballet above all else.”
Ballet “is very difficult and sometimes my feet really hurt and sometimes I am very frustrated with myself. But I love it, and I don’t really know what else I would do because it’s so much a part of me.”