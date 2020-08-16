Getting there

Through Delta (approximately 115 miles)

Turn at Delta onto Highway 50 to Hotchkiss where it turns into Highway 133. Continue past Paonia and over McClure Pass. The turn to Marble is on the right at the bottom of the pass. Marble is about 6 miles from the turn. Crystal is about6 miles from Marble, mostly on 4-wheel drive road.

From Interstate 70 (approximately 130 miles)

Take I-70 to Glenwood Springs, take exit 116 and take Highway 82 to Carbondale, turn right onto Highway 133 and proceed to Marble.