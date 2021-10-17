Christopher Tomlinson takes about 3,700 photos a month.
Multiply that by 12 months, and then multiply that by 37 years.
The answer is well above 1.6 million photos.
“Thirty-seven years, you know?” Tomlinson said, shaking his head while sitting in the newsroom last week during a brief stop between assignments. “I want to thank the community because they’ve invited me into their homes for incredibly personal things.”
Everything from deaths in the family to the birth of children to highlighting anniversaries to everything and anything you can think of.
“I hope that the people I’ve photographed over the years have felt that they’ve been portrayed fairly and honestly,” he said.
Friday was Tomlinson’s last day as a full-time photographer for The Daily Sentinel. The 64-year-old stepped out the door and into retirement, leaving behind thousands of newspapers that marked his photo credit, a name as familiar as any politician, local celebrity or sports hero to many in the Grand Valley.
Photography is his passion, a hobby that became a photo journalism career, he said proudly.
His early years in the business in the 1980s were rather rough, though, Tomlinson admitted.
He was the manager at Dave Cook Sporting Goods in Mesa Mall — “I set up the photo department there,” he said — when a spot as an advertising photographer became available at the Sentinel.
It meant taking home half the paycheck he currently earned, but Tomlinson went for the job anyway, and when he got it, he thought, “Well, hey. I’m in!”
At first, instead of photographing amazing landscapes on hikes or capturing the emotions of JUCO World Series victories, “I was shooting whatever was on sale at the Gibson’s store that week and way too many used cars,” he said smiling. “It was awful, but I got my foot in the door.”
He would volunteer for anything the Sentinel’s newsroom photographers needed or assignments they didn’t really like, such as lengthy, boring evening meetings.
LEARNING FROM DAY 1
After a year, a photographer job opened in the newsroom and Tomlinson was offered the position.
“My first year was awful. My photos were awful,” he said. “I have no formal education as a photographer.”
He had much to learn, but “it has helped me with my style, my look, because it wasn’t like ‘this is the way you’re supposed to do it.’ I had to figure it out.”
Proportion, lighting, angle and focus were different with every assignment. He also had to learn how to introduce himself as a photographer and a representative of The Daily Sentinel.
“I’m naturally an outgoing person, but it takes a little bit,” Tomlinson said.
Many times “you’ve got five to 10 minutes to make a person feel comfortable to where you can get a decent photo,” he said. Then it’s off to the next assignment.
With so many Sentinel assignments bombarding him at times, a term was hatched for the veteran photographer: “Shoot and Scoot” to the next assignment.
As the years went by, his photos got better and led to some amazing moments: skiing with former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter; being blessed by Pope John Paul II while taking photos at World Youth Day in Denver in 1993.
“When I tell my Catholic friends, they’re like, ‘whoaaaaaa,’ ” he said.
Tomlinson also was behind the camera for the Sentinel at the Denver Broncos first two Super Bowl wins in 1998 and 1999.
Minutes before the end of the game against the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII, the Broncos’ defense knocked down a ball and the place went wild. Thinking the game was over, people rushed the field, and “it was a madhouse,” he said.
But there was still a little time left on the clock and the officials had to clear the field so the game could actually end.
As Tomlinson walked off the field, he glanced at the guy just a few feet from him and discovered it was quarterback John Elway. With the emotion of the moment, “he was just bawling,” Tomlinson said.
AMAZING MOMENTS
Brushes with celebrity can make for good stories, but Tomlinson’s career has allowed him to be a part of other profound moments he’ll never forget.
One of those was being in the room when a Grand Junction toddler heard his mother’s voice for the first time after his cochlear implant was turned on.
Another was seeing hundreds of people show up to clean and restore Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita after a story ran describing how the cemetery had fallen into bad disrepair.
Tomlinson drove by the cemetery several days ago, “and it’s still beautiful.”
Unfortunately, his job has led to some terrible moments when he couldn’t bring himself to take photos.
About 30 years ago, Tomlinson was sent to a house fire in Palisade. When he got there, the house was fully engulfed in flames and smoke “and a woman comes running down the street shouting, ‘My children! My children!’ ” he said.
Firefighters had to hold her back from running into the burning house, and “I couldn’t raise my camera. It’s the stuff you win awards for but …”
And fatal traffic accidents are “horrific. You see things that, you know, stick with you,” he said.
That’s a small part of the job, and by far the happier situations and assignments have outweighed the tough ones over his 37 years at the Sentinel, he said.
When he started, Al Gibbs and Bob Grant were the long-standing photographers, Grant with more than 40 years at the newspaper. Tomlinson thought, “There is no way I could even come close to that, and it’s gone by like that,” he said, snapping his fingers. “I’m shocked how quickly it’s gone by.”
His camera won’t be out of reach in retirement, but his first order of business is to go on vacation with extended family, he said.
When he gets back, his photos occasionally will still find their way onto the Sentinel’s pages when staff needs a helpful lens.
“I live in a town that I have loved to live in and have a job I love to this day,” he said, “It has been a blessing.”