There’s no doubt that desert hiking is a unique experience.
Really like non other.
Growing up in the mountains, the alpine setting was what I knew as a child. High mountains, cool creeks and shaded trails.
When I first started trekking into desert settings, it was an adjustment. Hot, dry, dusty, and a completely different environment. But the desert provides unmatched unique beauty.
The desert can be rather bleak, but the contrasting landscape is the appeal. Lots of brown, tan, gnarled dead trees and the greens of bushes and trees. But it’s the splash of color in the spring that introduces the spectacular.
On a number of trips into the Devils Trail System south of Fruita this spring, the photo opportunities were as plentiful as the sunshine. All the photos here and online were taken with my handy cellphone camera.
I also need help from you desert flower experts. Let me know what kind of flowers are on this page. Email me at photos@gjsentinel.com.