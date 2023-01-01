As the new year approached, emails about surveys and studies of all kinds began hitting The Daily Sentinel’s inboxes.
Some had a fitness slant for the new year, but others pertained to travel, Legos or beer.
Here are some tidbits from those emails to take with you into 2023.
BECOMING RESOLUTE
Scholaroo, an educational research company and search engine, late last year conducted the study “New Year’s Resolutions in the U.S.” Here are some of the findings.
n 23% of Americans plan to make new year’s resolutions for 2023.
n 40% of those age 18–29 already planned resolutions. Not so much for those older.
n 23% of people want to “live healthier” in 2023. This was the study’s most chosen resolution.
n 21% wanted to work on personal improvement or happiness.
n 20% wanted to lose weight.
n 79% were “very confident” they would be able to keep their resolutions through the year.
AVOID THE BUSY
The treadmills are full, the dumbbells in the weight you wanted are all taken and even all the mats are being used by folks crunching toward six-packs.
The gym usually becomes very busy after Jan. 1 as people renew their efforts toward getting in shape. However, if you don’t like a busy gym, check the time.
FitnessVolt.com recently analyzed attendance data at gyms across the U.S. and found: Peak busy time at the gym is between 4–7 p.m.
In Colorado, the overall busiest time to work out is at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, the study found.
Across the country, Tuesday is the most popular day to hit the gym, and Wednesdays also are busier than other days.
On average, people spend an hour working out and the most popular time to do so is after work, about 5–6 p.m., the study found.
Source: FitnessVolt.com
BY THE BARREL
Even if you’re a fan of Dry January — volunteering to forego alcohol after the excesses of December and New Year’s — this list related to beer will be of interest.
Wisevoter, which bills itself as a “bipartisan educational platform,” ranked the states on beer production based on 2019 data from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.
Overall, Colorado ranked No. 1 for beer production in the U.S., producing 20.9 million barrels of beer in 2019.
For craft beer production, Colorado fell to No. 8 with more than 840,000 barrels of beer.
Here is the overall ranking for barrels of beer production by state:
1. Colorado
2. California
3. Texas
4. Ohio
5. Virginia
6. Georgia
7. Wisconsin
8. New York
9. Pennsylvania
10. Tennessee
LEGOS TO LIFE
File this under interesting but relatively useless Lego trivia.
How many Lego bricks would be needed to build life-size Lego replicas of some of the most famous buildings and monuments in the U.S.?
Im-a-puzzle.com, an online gaming website, calculated it all for us using 2x2 Lego bricks.
It also calculated a price tag per structure based on the per-brick value of 11 cents.
Here is what the website came up with by landmark, Lego bricks and cost:
n The White House, 19 billion bricks, $2.1 billion.
n Empire State Building, 409 billion bricks, $45 billion.
n Willis Tower (formerly the Sears Tower), 592 billion bricks, $65 billion.
n One World Trade Center, 786 billion bricks, $86 billion.
n Kennedy Space Center (VAB), 1.4 trillion bricks, $157 billion.
n Mount Rushmore, 253 billion bricks, $27 billion.
Source: //im-a-puzzle.com.
RUN PLAYLIST
Analyzing more than 19,000 tracks on Spotifiy’s most popular December workout and gym playlists, Fitness Volt came up with its own playlist ideal for a winter run.
Along with being popular, each song’s tempo needed to match the target beats per minute (BPM) recommendation for a high-intensity run, which is about 140–145 BPM, according to a news release from Fitness Volt.
Based on this, here are the top tracks for a winter run:
1. “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran
2. “Peta” by Roddy Ricch, feat. Meek Mill
3. “405 Anthem” by Mqx
4. “AirplaneMode” by BONES
5. “Dance The Night Away” by The Mavericks
6. “Don’t Carry It All” by The Decemberists
7. “Feather” by Lost Kings
8. “Huling Sandali” by December Avenue
9. “Man On The Moon” by Brockhampton
10. “Paradise” by Marco Luka
Source: FitnessVolt.com
GOING ON VACATION
As you think about where to vacation in 2023, consider this recently released study from FloridaRentals.com.
The site used Goggle searches to find the most popular U.S. states for a vacation and found that — drum roll! — Florida was the most popular vacation state. Of course!
However, Colorado did rank high on the list.
Here are the top 10 states for vacations according to that study:
1. Florida
2. Hawaii
3. California
4. Colorado
5. Maine
6. Michigan
7. Alaska
8. Oregon
9. Texas
10. Tennessee
Source: floridarentals.com
DRESS THE PART
If exercising more or taking up a new sport is part of your plan for 2023, then some athletic clothes also may be needed.
A recent study by the online shopping company Rakuten used Google data to look at sportswear brands. These are most popular sportswear brands in the U.S. according to that study:
1. Nike
2. Lululemon
3. Adidas
4. New Balance
5. Under Armour
6. Athleta
7. Converse
8. Patagonia
9. Gymshark
10. Fabletics
Source: Rakuten.com
EATING UP
Not to guilt you or anything, but here’s a survey about eating patterns.
Enso Superfoods did a survey to find out what Americans eat most over the holidays.
n Women are 12% more likely to eat vegetables than men, but they’re also 13% more likely to eat pie.
n Men and women ages 55 and older ate the most pie, with those ages 35–54 not far behind.
n Those in the Gen Z group ate the least amount of pie, but they also ate fewer vegetables than the other age groups.
n Men and women ages 45–54 ate the most greens.
MORNING ALARM
After your alarm sounds, how long do you lie in bed in the morning?
Best Mattress Brand conducted a survey that looking at how much time people lie in bed after their alarm goes off, the industry they work in and how happy they are with their job.
Along with finding that the less happy you are with your job, the more likely you are to stay in bed a few minutes longer in the morning, the survey data showed the amount of time workers from various industries were likely spend in bed after their alarm rang.
For example, people working in the fields of Arts, Entertainment and Recreation were likely to stay in bed the longest at 14 minutes after the alarm.
Here is a breakdown by industry along with minutes past the alarm:
n Arts, Entertainment and Recreation — 14 min.
n Unemployed — 13 min.
n Medical and Health Care — 11 min.
n Finance and Insurance — 11 min.
n Technology — 11 min.
n Government and Public Administration — 10 min.
n Education — 10 min.
n Wholesale and Retail — 10 min.
n Hotel, Food Services and Hospitality — 9 min.
n Information Services and Data processing — 9 min.
n Transportation and Warehousing — 8 min.
n Homemaker — 8 min.
n Construction — 7 min.
n Manufacturing — 7 min.
PLAN AHEAD
Prior to the holidays, Family Destinations Guide conducted a study to find out which states were best for a “traditional snowy Christmas getaway.”
Hotel prices, amenities, cold weather and crime rates were among the variables examined.
Here are that study’s top 10 best places for a “traditional snowy Christmas getaway.” You might as well get a jump on planning for 2023.
n Maine
n North Dakota
n New Hampshire
n Arkansas
n Iowa
n South Dakota
n Washington
n Minnesota
n Kansas
n Connecticut
(Colorado came in at 39.)
Source: familydestinationsguide.com