Looking out over aqua blue Caribbean waves while sipping a Mai Tai was where Michelle Anderson thought she would be last week.
Instead, she was sitting with a mask on at her desk in administration at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Considering the worldwide situation with COVID-19, Anderson knows her desk is probably where she should be. But still.
The sunshine and sea breezes, the dancing and shore excursions, the time for just her and her husband, Shane, without their six kids — it was all so close!
Anderson spent two years dreaming and planning a seven-day Caribbean cruise, which was to be the first time she and her husband would take a vacation for just the two of them since their honeymoon 14 years ago, she said.
Anderson even admitted that she had put more effort into researching this trip than that honeymoon, and she was incredibly excited.
She and Shane had purchased new clothes and prepared a gown and suit for the cruise’s “formal night.” She had added trip surprises for her husband, such as an upgrade to first class on the plane trip to Miami and a cabin upgrade to mini-suite on the Princess Cruises ship.
She thought of everything down to the clips to secure their towels to chairs on the deck and carefully selected their shore excursions, giving details to her husband wrapped as Christmas gifts in December.
They were to swim with dolphins in Cozumel.
“I’ve always wanted to do that,” she said. It was a “someday” thing because it was too expensive to do with their six kids, the youngest being 13 and the oldest, 21. But on this trip, it was finally going to happen.
They were to ride horses on a beach in Honduras.
“My husband loves riding horses,” she said. “The idea of being able to experience that on a beach on the ocean to him is absolutely magnificent.”
They were to take a scenic river cruise in Belize, where they could spot tropical birds in the rainforest.
And from Costa Maya, Mexico, they were to take a bus and then hike to Mayan ruins.
This was something on her husband’s bucket list, and was going to be amazing, she said.
Before all this though, the couple was going to spend a couple days in the Miami, and among the things Anderson planned was a dinner at the Hard Rock Café, a restaurant her husband had never been to.
“He loves music,” she said. “If you’ve never been to a Hard Rock Café, it’s like a little museum … I think he would have enjoyed it. And, of course, a nice cold beer.”
“I went so far as to make table reservations,” Anderson said.
Because despite the news reports and coronavirus numbers that came as February turned into March, she held out hope that this dream vacation would become reality.
Then two weeks before they were to leave the cruise cancelation email arrived in her inbox. “My heart sunk,” Anderson said. “Deep down I had a feeling it was going to happen, but I had that little bit of hope.”
“There were so many elements to it that were special to me, so it was heartbreaking,” she said. “I think I cried for two days straight.”
And then she canceled her vacation time and went back to work. “I really do know that it is important for me to be at work right now,” she said. “We’re all in this together.”
Anderson was able to roll the money she had spent on the cruise into a future cruise credit and has booked another Caribbean cruise for her husband and herself on Nov. 30.
However, “it’s very questionable right now because of everything you see in the news. Who knows what’s going to happen,” she said.