Driving to recovery

Having your driving assessed by a professional who isn’t your caretaker or related to you can provide unbiased feedback, and then Family Health West Occupational Therapy offers the only driving rehabilitative program in western Colorado.
Everyone’s main goal is to maintain or regain their independence. At FHW we get it. Driving is an automatic task when your body and brain are in sync. Driving gets you from point A to point B, however, if you experience a major medical incident or age-related decline altering your brain function your driving safety may be impacted.
Nobody wants to take your keys away from you, but it might be time to have a professional assessment to determine your safety — for you and others on the road. Our Occupational Therapist and Certified Driver Rehabilitation Specialist at FHW can offer a safe solution to test drive your current skills and neutrally assess your safety on the road. It’s really a win-win situation for all.
Let’s break it down for you. Family Health West offers a program that puts you in the driver’s seat and provides an independent assessment of your driving skills, removing the judgment from those who love you. For example, in the case of a major medical incident, like a stroke, you might need to do rehabilitative therapy to re-learn many of the actions and functions that used to be second nature to you. That’s where our occupational therapy driving rehabilitation program fits into your recovery.
The program is open to anyone of legal driving age. It’s available for those needing remedial driving skills to get back to their full independence or anyone wanting to assess their safety on the road. Having a physician’s referral is required to be evaluated. To explore if this program could positively impact your life or the life of someone you care about, call the FHW Occupational Therapy office at (970) 858-2147.