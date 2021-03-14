The three ducks nestled into their feathers on top of the January ice on Corn Lake caught Ernie Stech’s eye.
“It immediately popped into my mind that they had down feathers underneath,” said Stech, who often walks the nearby Colorado Riverfront Trail. “I thought it would be a neat thing to take a picture of.”
So he took that photo — one duck was buff and white and the other two were dark brown or black with olive green bills — and submitted it to The Daily Sentinel’s You Saw It page.
Little did Stech know that he wasn’t the only one who had an eye for those ducks.
“Look at this, there’s the ducks we watch!” said Miles Dee to his wife, Jane, when he saw the photo in the Jan. 24 newspaper.
“We’ve been watching them kind of all winter down there,” Dee said.
The couple usually goes by Corn Lake State Park in Clifton on weekends to look for blue herons and “we noticed early on in the winter this odd threesome. We nicknamed them The Three Amigos,” he said. “They’ve never been apart. They’re always with each other.”
“It’s kind of odd,” Dee said, speculating that the ducks may have been dropped off at the lake by someone.
Then another photo came to You Saw It featuring the ducks, this one submitted by Danny Galyean. Two of the ducks appeared to be lifting their webbed feet from an icy Corn Lake as if to shake off the chill. That photo printed Feb. 7.
Dee saw that photo, too, and when he and Jane went by Corn Lake on Feb. 17 and saw that the ice had melted from the lake because of the warmer weather, “we thought, aw well, we need to take this picture.”
“Those rascals were just happy as can be,” Dee said of The Three Amigos. “They came out of the water and waddled toward our car.”
When the trio realized they weren’t going to get fed, they went back to the water, and Dee got his photo. It ran on Feb. 28 on the You Saw It page, giving an update to anyone else who had been keeping track of the ducks.
These ducks, of course, haven’t escaped the notice of Pete Firmin, park manager at Corn Lake for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and he confirmed what Dee suspected.
These particular ducks usually hang out together near the park’s boat ramp area, he said, and while they are fun to watch, he’s 100% certain they are not native to the area.
It’s likely they were raised either as pets or as livestock, and then for one reason or another, brought to Corn Lake, he said.
“It does happen out here,” Firmin said of pets being dumped at the park. “I think the perspective is that it’s not harming anything.”
Granted, Corn Lake is a former gravel pit and not exactly pristine habitat, but “it’s not something we want to encourage,” he said.
Even letting a band of three innocuous looking ducks loose can result hybridization within native species. The domestic ducks will compete for food with migrating native ducks such as Mallards or Cinnamon Teals, he said.
Another thing that’s not encouraged is feeding the ducks, geese or herons at Corn Lake.
For native ducks or geese, the bread that is often thrown with good-intentions isn’t part of their natural diet. They may eat it, but unless they are domestic, they likely won’t be able to digest it well, Firmin said.
Waterfowl tend to congregate when they’re being fed and that can lead to increased risk of disease transmission to each other and possibly to people, he said.
Feeding waterfowl, even tossing a freshly caught trout to a heron, also can make them more aggressive and that’s never a good thing, he said.
As to what kind of ducks The Three Amigos might actually be, Firmin was “Internet guessing.”
The dark ones could be Mallard hybrids, but he’s not sure. It’s more likely they’re a domestic breed.
The lighter one isn’t completely white like a Pekin duck, so perhaps it’s a Buff Orpington.
What Firmin does know is that for better or worse, Corn Lake seems to be the ducks’ new home.
So The Three Amigos should be around a while longer to pose for more photos should those who frequent the park choose to take them.